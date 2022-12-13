If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You’ve no doubt seen a No Trespassing sign in your lifetime. They may seem standoffish or unwelcoming, but there are many good reasons for property owners, including small business owners, to post No Trespassing signs.

Displaying No Trespassing and/or Private Property signs on your small business property sends the message that no one can be on the premises without your permission. Reasons include protecting the privacy of you and your clients, preventing hunting or fishing on the property, deterring vandalism and other criminal activity, and, of course, liability protection.

In other words, if something bad happens on your property and you have No Trespassing signs clearly posted, you will not be liable for any damage, injuries, etc. that may have occurred. Each state has its own set of laws regarding trespassing, so be sure to check yours for specific regulations.

Fortunately, there are durable, highly visible No Trespassing and Private Property signs available on Amazon. This means you can get them quickly and most likely for a great price. Check out our picks for the top 15 No Trespassing and Private Property signs we found on Amazon.

No Trespassing Signs for Your Business

Below are our picks for the best No Trespassing signs and Private Property signs on Amazon. Our picks are based on customer reviews and product information, so rest assured that we are bringing you the best. Please remember to check your state laws regarding No Trespassing signs.

Most states do not have specific requirements regarding the wording, colors, or placement of signs, so long as they are clearly visible. However, there are a few places that require certain wording, etc. Visit your state’s website or this site for further information.

SmartSign Private Property/No Trespassing Sign

There’s no way anyone could miss this large sign by SmartSign, and it doesn’t mince words. The 12 x 10-inch sign is made from 40mil thick aluminum and features black lettering against a bright orange background, making it easy to see and read. It comes with two 3-foot stakes to mount the sign and is laminated to keep it from fading or getting damaged.

SmartSign Private Property/No Trespassing Sign

SmartSign “No Trespassing” Sign

Also by SmartSign, this simple sign says it all with few words. “No Trespassing” is printed in red letters on a reflective white background, and the sign is laminated to protect against the weather and make cleaning it simple. It comes pre-punched with mounting holes.

SmartSign “No Trespassing” Sign

4-Pack Private Property No Trespassing Sign

Let trespassers know they’re on camera with this pack of 4 No Trespassing signs. The aluminum signs are 10″L x 7″W and feature red lettering on a white background. There is also a large image of a video camera. The signs come with a hole in each corner for easy hanging.

4-Pack Private Property No Trespassing Sign

Private Property No Trespassing Sign with Stake

This elegant ground-mount sign is made from heavy-duty black aluminum and features bright white lettering and yellow trim. It’s water and chemical-resistant as well, so it will last as long as you need it.

Private Property No Trespassing Sign with Stake

Private Property No Trespassing Sign

Just the basics here – a reflective aluminum white No Trespassing Sign with black lettering. This large (24″x30″) sign is easy to see and can be easily mounted on any surface.

Private Property No Trespassing Sign

Private Property No Trespassing Sign with Metal Stakes

This pack of 2 Private Property No Trespassing signs comes with metal stakes and is meant to be placed on soft ground. The signs measure 12 x 8 inches and are made from rust-proof aluminum. They are black with decorative white font.

Private Property No Trespassing Sign with Metal Stakes

No Trespassing Signs With Stakes – 2 Pack

In this pack, you get black No Trespassing signs, each with white lettering and filigree patterns around the border. These “fancy” style signs can be mounted on a surface, such as a wall or a door, or can be placed in the ground with the included metal stakes.

No Trespassing Signs With Stakes – 2 Pack

4-Pack Metal No Trespassing/Private Property Signs

If you’re looking for value, this 4 pack of metal reflective No Trespassing signs even comes with screws and zip ties for mounting. There are 4 black, white, and red signs, each 10″L x 7″W is made from durable aluminum.

4-Pack Metal No Trespassing/Private Property Signs

No Trespassing Octagon Sign with Stake

Another more decorative sign, this octagon-shaped No Trespassing sign still gets the message across. People associate the octagon shape with “stop,” so even if a person can’t read the language on the sign, they’ll know the property is off-limits.

No Trespassing Octagon Sign with Stake

Signs Authority Metal Yard Signs

Signs Authority offers this set of 2 metal signs, each with a different message. One says Private Property/No Trespassing and the other reads “No Soliciting.” The signs are made from weatherproof aluminum and have attached stakes that go right into the ground.

Signs Authority Metal Yard Signs

Private Property No Trespassing Signs

Another great value is this 2 pack of Private Property signs, made from 5MM corrugated cardboard and including metal stakes. The signs are 12″L x 6″W and stand at 12″ with the stakes.

Private Property No Trespassing Signs

Large Private Property No Trespassing Signs – Pack of 2

The great thing about a lot of these signs is that they come in packs of 2 or more. These reflective black signs are 12″L x 12″W and mountable to any wall or flat surface. The font on these signs is crisp and easy to read, and there are two pre-drilled holes for mounting.

Large Private Property No Trespassing Signs – Pack of 2

12″×8″ Aluminum Private Property Sign with H-stakes

Easy-to-read white letters on a black background and a high-quality aluminum body make this sign a great buy for the price. It comes with a tall metal H stake for easy and immediate placement.

12″×8″ Aluminum Private Property Sign with H-stakes

Low Profile Private Property Signs

This pack of 2 slim signs is made from aluminum and promises to be rust and weather-resistant. The signs are reflective, so they are highly visible both day and night. Each sign is 12″L x 3″W and has white letters on a brown background.

Low Profile Private Property Signs

No Trespassing Aluminum Metal Yard Sign

This polite sign measures 14″ tall by 10″ wide and has an integrated stake. It is black with white lettering and made from durable 1/8″ aluminum Max-Metal.

No Trespassing Aluminum Metal Yard Sign

