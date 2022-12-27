Painting Equipment – Your List for Starting a Business

With the pandemic finally easing, everyone from homeowners to businesses is finally looking to complete their pending renovation jobs. An important part of any renovation work is painting. To start your own business, you must first figure out all the painting equipment and professional tools you will need.

Where Can You Buy the Best Painting Tools and Painting Accessories?

Luckily, today procuring painting supplies is not a challenge. You can find high-quality tools at various places. Here are some places to check out if you are looking for painting materials.

Amazon: For everything that you may need to set up your painting business, you can count on Amazon. On the website, you will find options to order accessories such as all-in-one roller kits, painter’s tape, brushes and more.

Walmart: Another option to check out is your local Walmart. Here you will be able to find various tools to get your paint work done.

Clare: At Clare, you can find solutions for small projects. This can come in handy when you are just starting out and looking for budget solutions before getting big projects.

Target: Target lets you get started right away. Whether you want to pick things up at the store or have them delivered to your doorstep, Target makes it easier for you to order your paint supplies.

Home Depot: Home Depot has a cool app that makes it convenient for you to order your supplies. You can find some of the best brands at the site and have them ready for your business.

Equipment, Tools, Accessories and More You’ll Need for Paint Jobs

Now that you have a list of places to buy supplies for your next paint assignment, you may want to have a list of tools for your next paint project. Apart from the obvious accessories such as paint brushes and rollers, let’s take a look at all the other things you are going to need to set up your business.

Painting Equipment

Considering the paint equipment you buy will play an important role in determining the success of your business, it is important to choose the right tools.

Power Sprayers and Painters

Spray painting is a special technique. It involves a device that’s used to spray coating material onto walls and rough surfaces. For this job, you are going to need power sprayers and painters. When you buy these tools, make sure they are easy to assemble so you can save time. You should check if these come with different nozzle sizes to support different tasks.

Heat Guns

If you have to strip paint and varnish from surfaces, you are going to need heat guns. Other uses of heat guns include bending metals, drying fresh coats of paint and thawing frozen water pipes.

Climbing Equipment

From a practical standpoint, you are also going to need some climbing equipment. These include tools such as scaffolds, ladders and climbing equipment. For ease of access, try to ensure these tools have height-adjustable features.

Paint Rollers

When it comes to rollers, you will need standard ones with a synthetic core. It’s also a good idea to buy mini rollers that will enable you to access small spaces.

Latex Paint Roller

Regardless of whether you’re painting walls or taking on large projects, you are going to need a good latex paint roller. You should pay attention to features such as ergonomic comfort grip handle, durability and bucket hook when you make the purchase. These covers also come in handy when you’re looking to complete quick finishes.

Painting Supplies & Tools

For the hands-on painting job, you are going to need some tools. Let’s take a look at some of the paint tools that should be on your shopping list.

Paint Brushes

Paint brushes are the most important tools you’re going to need when you take on a painting task. You may choose to buy brushes in different sizes to complete various tasks. When buying a paintbrush, make sure the product is of excellent quality. Other important features include comfort while using, thick filaments and price.

Paint Roller Covers

For stunning results, invest in paint roller covers. You may choose to buy a roller frame or a metal frame for your paint assignment.

Sandpaper & Abrasives

When it comes to adding finishing touches to your paintwork, you will invariably need sandpaper and abrasives. These paint supplies are available in many different types.

Latex or Oil-Based Paints

Latex paints offer long-term flexibility to cracking. They also tend to resist yellowing with age in places protected from sunlight. On top of that, these paints emit less odor. Oil paints, on the other hand, provide superior coating and improved adhesion on difficult surfaces.

Putty Knife

When trying to remove excess paint, you will need a putty knife. Go for one that’s sturdy enough for your paint assignment, has a comfortable grip and has anti-rust features.

Plastic Wrap

A practical tool that should be on your list, plastic wraps make it easier for you to complete your job. Apart from providing surface protection, plastic wraps also take the stress out of your paint projects.

Plastic Bucket

To complete your job in less time, you are going to have to pour paint into a bucket. So, invest in one that can make your life easier.

Extension Pole

Consider the height of your ceilings when you purchase an extension pole. A two-foot roller will do the job in most cases.

Sundries

Other small tools include hooks, striping machines, paint strainers, odor eliminators and wet paint tape, among others.

Wire Brushes

For tight spots, wire brushes will come in handy. When you look for these, make sure you find rust-resistant ones that will last longer. Other factors that should weigh in your purchase decision include comfort and durability.

Painter’s Tape

A painter’s tape is one of those things that you will always need for most jobs – whether big or small. A good masking tape works on multiple surfaces and leaves behind no sticky residue. It is also medium adhesive.

Wall Cleaner

Before you start your project, you must make sure you’re using a clean surface. Otherwise, it will be challenging to make the paint stick. This is where a wall cleaner will be useful. Most professionals prefer classic cleaners with a bit of water to take the dirt off walls.

Paint Stripper

Starting a renovation job? You’re probably going to have to remove old paint. You’re also going to need a paint stripper. When buying the product, make sure it works on different surfaces such as wood, concrete and metal.

Patching & Repair Supplies

For any form of patchwork, you will need some patching and repair supplies. You can start with repair patches. These cover quite smoothly for a great finish.

Paint Accessories

In addition to the tools and equipment mentioned above, you are going to use some accessories. Let’s take a quick look.

Drop Cloths

Paint jobs are a messy affair, especially on floors and furniture. To protect floors, you are going to need drop cloths. Canvas drop cloths are ideal for both residential and commercial spaces. These also protect from dust, dirt and water.

Roller Extension Handle

Roller extension handles may not seem like an obvious choice at first. But given the amount of time you will spend on your paint job, it’s a wise decision in the long run. Made with 100% foam, these handles make it less tedious for you to complete your job.

Edger

Another accessory to give you some comfort while you carry on with your paint job. The edger provides a comfortable grip handle and helps handle swivels.

Sprayer Tips

For high-quality results, you should go for sprayer tips. Using the right tip, you will be able to atomize your paints and achieve excellent results with less pressure.

Paint Pads

Unlike steel wools, paint pads reach difficult spots without leaving behind metal splinters.

Deep Well Paint Trays & Liners

A great way to avoid making a mess while dealing with more paint is to use deep well paint trays and liners.

Paint Tray

A paint tray does the same job of preventing mess while completing paint jobs.

Work Lights

Work lights make it possible for you to achieve the results you desire. There are various types of work lights available today. Some of these include flood lights, floor lights and LED headlamps.

About Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

For your own safety and to adhere to OSHA and regulatory requirements, you also need to buy protective equipment. Some of the things that are considered essential include respirators, coveralls and eyewear.

What Will You Need to Grow Your Commercial Painting Business?

To run a successful commercial painting business, you need to provide top-notch services. This is a competitive space, so positive word of mouth can do wonders for your business.

Final Thoughts

While it’s not difficult to find professional painting businesses, identifying a truly customer-centric one is often a challenge for customers. That’s why a strong focus on both service and customer centricity can help you stay ahead of the competition.