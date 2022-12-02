About Us   |   Advertise

Viva Magenta Named 2023 Pantone Color of the Year

Published: Dec 2, 2022
Pantone has named Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year 2023. Viva Magenta is described as “a nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool.”

For designers, Viva Magenta is PANTONE 18-1750. Pantone gave a bit more colorful description of its top color choice for 2023. The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 announcement was made on a live video stream at the company’s website.

It says Viva Magenta “vibrates with vim and vigor. It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

Pantone Color of the Year 2023 – Viva Magenta

Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director at Pantone Color Institute, says Viva Magenta is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the “brightest (dyes) the world has known.”

She adds, “Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

Very Peri, a shade of periwinkle, won the Pantone Color of the Year 2022 honors. Here’s a look at the winners of the Pantone Color of the Year award since the year 2000.

Pantone Color of the Year Winners 2000-2023

A history of the Pantone Color of the Year award winners from 2000-2023. In the years 2016 and 2021, Pantone chose 2 colors for the honor. Every other year, just 1 Pantone color is selected.
YearPantone ColorPantone Number
2023Viva Magenta18-1750
2022Very Peri17-3938
2021Ultimate Gray17-5104
2021Illuminating13-0647
2020Classic Blue19-4052
2019Living Coral16-1546
2018Ultra Violet18-3838
2017Greenery15-0343
2016Rose Quartz13-1520
2016Serenity15-3919
2015Marsala18-1438
2014Radiant Orchid18-3224
2013Emerald17-5641
2012Tangerine Tango17-1463
2011Honeysuckle18-2120
2010Turquoise15-5519
2009Mimosa14-0848
2008Blue Iris18-3943
2007Chili Pepper19-1557
2006Sand Dollar13-1106
2005Blue Turquoise15-5217
2004Tigerlily17-1456
2003Aqua Sky14-4811
2002True Red19-1664
2001Fuchsia Rose17-2031
2000Cerulean Blue15-4020

A team of experts at the Pantone Color Institute collectively decides on the Color of the Year. The Color of the Year choice is influenced by a variety of factors, according to an interview with Laurie Pressman, the vice president at the Pantone Color Institute.

“Anything and everything taking place in our culture during the year can influence our Pantone Color of the Year selections for the upcoming year with each source carrying a different weight from year to year, depending on what is taking place in our culture at that time,” Pressman says in an interview posted at the Pantone website.

“For example, if you look back to 15 years ago, technology would have played an infinitesimal role. Today that is no longer the case. Gaming, social media, AR and physical design itself are all influenced by our technology and the colors we can access in the digital environment.”

Along with making the announcement, Pantone also released designer tools for fashion designers, interior designers, professionals in the beauty industry, and graphic designers. You can check out Pantone Color Books and Other Pantone Tools for Designers.

Images: Pantone

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional and online media, he is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown.
