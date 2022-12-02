Viva Magenta Named 2023 Pantone Color of the Year

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Pantone has named Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year 2023. Viva Magenta is described as “a nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool.”

For designers, Viva Magenta is PANTONE 18-1750. Pantone gave a bit more colorful description of its top color choice for 2023. The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 announcement was made on a live video stream at the company’s website.

It says Viva Magenta “vibrates with vim and vigor. It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

Pantone Color of the Year 2023 – Viva Magenta

Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director at Pantone Color Institute, says Viva Magenta is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the “brightest (dyes) the world has known.”

She adds, “Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

Very Peri, a shade of periwinkle, won the Pantone Color of the Year 2022 honors. Here’s a look at the winners of the Pantone Color of the Year award since the year 2000.

Pantone Color of the Year Winners 2000-2023

A history of the Pantone Color of the Year award winners from 2000-2023. In the years 2016 and 2021, Pantone chose 2 colors for the honor. Every other year, just 1 Pantone color is selected.

Year Pantone Color Pantone Number 2023 Viva Magenta 18-1750 2022 Very Peri 17-3938 2021 Ultimate Gray 17-5104 2021 Illuminating 13-0647 2020 Classic Blue 19-4052 2019 Living Coral 16-1546 2018 Ultra Violet 18-3838 2017 Greenery 15-0343 2016 Rose Quartz 13-1520 2016 Serenity 15-3919 2015 Marsala 18-1438 2014 Radiant Orchid 18-3224 2013 Emerald 17-5641 2012 Tangerine Tango 17-1463 2011 Honeysuckle 18-2120 2010 Turquoise 15-5519 2009 Mimosa 14-0848 2008 Blue Iris 18-3943 2007 Chili Pepper 19-1557 2006 Sand Dollar 13-1106 2005 Blue Turquoise 15-5217 2004 Tigerlily 17-1456 2003 Aqua Sky 14-4811 2002 True Red 19-1664 2001 Fuchsia Rose 17-2031 2000 Cerulean Blue 15-4020

A team of experts at the Pantone Color Institute collectively decides on the Color of the Year. The Color of the Year choice is influenced by a variety of factors, according to an interview with Laurie Pressman, the vice president at the Pantone Color Institute.

“Anything and everything taking place in our culture during the year can influence our Pantone Color of the Year selections for the upcoming year with each source carrying a different weight from year to year, depending on what is taking place in our culture at that time,” Pressman says in an interview posted at the Pantone website.

“For example, if you look back to 15 years ago, technology would have played an infinitesimal role. Today that is no longer the case. Gaming, social media, AR and physical design itself are all influenced by our technology and the colors we can access in the digital environment.”

Along with making the announcement, Pantone also released designer tools for fashion designers, interior designers, professionals in the beauty industry, and graphic designers. You can check out Pantone Color Books and Other Pantone Tools for Designers.

