Americans are increasingly looking to bring their pets with them on vacation.

And new research by vacation experts Family Destinations Guide has uncovered the most pet-friendly cities across the United States.

You may want to consider these destinations first for your next break from your business or even if you plan on brining your four-legged friends with you on your next business trip.

The Most Pet Friendly Cities for Your Vacation in 2023

With the number of monthly Google searches for ‘pet-friendly vacation’ averaging a little under 5,000, locating pet-friendly accommodation is becoming more of a priority for many Americans planning their breaks, Family Destinations Guide discovered.

Pet-Friendly Destinations

Family Destinations Guide looked at 50 of the most populated cities in the U.S. to see how pet-friendly the accommodation listings were. They discovered two Texas cities, Houston and Dallas to be the most pet-friendly destinations with 470 or more pet-friendly accommodation listings each.

San Diego, Jacksonville and Orlando in Florida round out the top five with over 460 pet-friendly listings each.

Pet Holidays Lead to ‘Amazing Discoveries’

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide says, “Pet-friendly vacations are booming. Taking your pet with you on holiday gives you the peace of mind of knowing they are safe and happy. You can enjoy having them by your side to make unforgettable memories together.”

Full List of Top 20 Pet-Friendly Cities

Here are the Top 20 Pet Friendly Cities for Vacations:

Houston, Texas Dallas, Texas San Diego, California Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida San Antonio, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California Washington D.C. San Jose, California Boston, Massachusetts

