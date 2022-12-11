About Us   |   Advertise

The Most Pet Friendly Cities for Your Vacation in 2023

Published: Dec 11, 2022 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

Americans are increasingly looking to bring their pets with them on vacation.

And new research by vacation experts Family Destinations Guide has uncovered the most pet-friendly cities across the United States.

You may want to consider these destinations first for your next break from your business or even if you plan on brining your four-legged friends with you on your next business trip.

The Most Pet Friendly Cities for Your Vacation in 2023

With the number of monthly Google searches for ‘pet-friendly vacation’ averaging a little under 5,000, locating pet-friendly accommodation is becoming more of a priority for many Americans planning their breaks, Family Destinations Guide discovered.

pet friendly cities for your vacation 2023

Pet-Friendly Destinations

Family Destinations Guide looked at 50 of the most populated cities in the U.S. to see how pet-friendly the accommodation listings were. They discovered two Texas cities, Houston and Dallas to be the most pet-friendly destinations with 470 or more pet-friendly accommodation listings each.

San Diego, Jacksonville and Orlando in Florida round out the top five with over 460 pet-friendly listings each.

Pet Holidays Lead to ‘Amazing Discoveries’

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide says, “Pet-friendly vacations are  booming. Taking your pet with you on holiday gives you the peace of mind of knowing they are safe and happy. You can enjoy having them by your side to make unforgettable memories together.”

Full List of Top 20 Pet-Friendly Cities

Here are the Top 20 Pet Friendly Cities for Vacations:

  1. Houston, Texas
  2. Dallas, Texas
  3. San Diego, California
  4. Jacksonville, Florida
  5. Orlando, Florida
  6. San Antonio, Texas
  7. Phoenix, Arizona
  8. Los Angeles, California
  9. Chicago, Illinois
  10. New York, New York
  11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  12. Las Vegas, Nevada
  13. Denver, Colorado
  14. Austin, Texas
  15. Seattle, Washington
  16. Atlanta, Georgia
  17. San Francisco, California
  18. Washington D.C.
  19. San Jose, California
  20. Boston, Massachusetts

For the latest, follow us on Google News.

Image: Envato Elements

Comment ▼
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read "Gabrielle’s blog here.".
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2022, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.



Register Now!
No, Thank You