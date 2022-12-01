112 Retirement Messages for Employees, Co-Workers, and Your Boss

Throughout your career, you’ll likely work closely with various people who retire. Your bosses, clients, coworkers, and other colleagues are all likely to take this step at some point. When they do, retirement messages can help you show your appreciation for their past contributions. Here are some examples to get you started.

Why You Should Write a Retirement Message in Business

Retirement messages show your appreciation and well wishes for the people you’ve worked closely with. It may help you keep the connection strong as people move on to their next stage, and it can foster a stronger sense of teamwork among those who remain at your business.

What to Include in a Retirement Message

Each retirement message may vary depending on the recipient and your relationship. However, there are several key elements that should be in nearly every retirement card. Here are a few:

Acknowledgment of their contributions: Write in a retirement card how much you’ve enjoyed working with your colleague or how much they contributed to the success of your company. Celebrate their career.

Write in a retirement card how much you’ve enjoyed working with your colleague or how much they contributed to the success of your company. Celebrate their career. Well wishes for the future: Then acknowledge their next chapter by wishing them well as they relax, enjoy new adventures, or spend time with loved ones.

Then acknowledge their next chapter by wishing them well as they relax, enjoy new adventures, or spend time with loved ones. A personal connection: Make the message personal by including shared experiences or jokes that your retiring coworker or boss will remember fondly about your time together.

Retirement Message to Boss Examples

Here are some messages perfect for a retiring boss.

Happy retirement to the best boss around! Wishing you all the free time and happiness in the world. Wishing you the happiest retirement – now try not to go out and spend your entire life’s savings on golf right away. Best wishes as you head into this new chapter. You deserve all the peace and happiness during retirement. Wishing you a happy and healthy retirement – enjoy this time with loved ones and appreciate all you’ve accomplished throughout your successful career. Happy retirement wishes to you and your family! I hope you enjoy this time to the fullest. Congratulations on your retirement! Wishing you and your family all the peace and happiness in this new chapter ahead. Best retirement wishes to a wonderful boss. I hope you enjoy some rest and relaxation after an amazing career. It was such a pleasure having you as a boss. Enjoy some extra free time in retirement! Wishing you an amazing retirement after a hugely successful career. Enjoy your retirement! I hope you bring the same joy and positive attitude to your new journey as you did to your career. Happy retirement to a great boss! Enjoy this well-deserved time to focus on yourself and your family. Your team is forever grateful for all the hard work you put into building this company. Now go enjoy your retirement! As you head into this next adventure, don’t forget all the fond memories you built with our team. We will miss seeing you around the office, but you deserve a break! Happy retirement. Happy retirement sentiments to you and your loved ones. Enjoy this newfound freedom. You’re finally retiring! Enjoy this break from all the hard work you’ve put in throughout the years. Enjoy retirement! I will surely miss our coffee breaks and seeing you around the office, but this is an exciting time for you and your family. I hope you enjoy a new life full of adventures, rest, and loved ones during this next chapter of retirement. You put in tons of long hours at the office – now it’s time to put in some effort enjoying the fruits of your labor. Happy retirement! Now relaxing can be your full-time job! Enjoy this next stage of life. I hope your retirement brings lots of rest and relaxation. You deserve it after a long, successful career. I’ve really enjoyed working for you all these years. Now you can put all your energy toward enjoying what you’ve worked so hard for. You’ve worked exceptionally hard throughout your career – now the fun begins! Wishing you a happy and long retirement. I’m sure there’s tons of fun ahead for you and your friends and family. I’ll miss seeing you at the office every day, but you deserve all the best in retirement.

Retirement Message to Co-Worker Examples

These sentiments are perfect for retiring colleagues you’ve worked alongside throughout the years.

I hope retired life is full of fun and relaxation – you deserve it! Have so much fun in retirement! (I’m secretly jealous…) Wishing you a fantastic retirement life! I’ve really enjoyed working with you – now it’s time for you to go enjoy the rest of your life! I’m so happy for you as you head into this next chapter – have the best retirement years! I’ll always remember all the trips to the local coffee shop and conversations around the break room – best wishes as you start this new chapter. Wishing you a happy and fulfilling retirement – you’ve been awesome to work with! I feel lucky that I got a chance to work with you for a short time. Have a great retirement! To my most helpful coworker – I don’t know what I’ll do without you, but happy retirement anyway. Happy retirement to an old friend. Since I won’t see you at the office every day, I’ll be sure to stop by unannounced every week. I’m so happy you’re retiring and getting to be your own boss now – don’t forget the good times here though. Enjoy your retirement with friends and family, but look back fondly on all your times here. Wishing you good health and happiness as you enter this next phase of life. You did it! Now go enjoy your life. You’ve been a pleasure to work with. Have the best retirement! We’ll truly miss you around the office, but you deserve an amazing retirement. After 30 years here, you deserve nothing but the best in retirement. Congratulations on your retirement! Now go enjoy. Today, we celebrate your amazing contributions to this company. You’ll definitely be missed around the office, so make the most of these years. This is what you’ve worked so hard for – now go enjoy it! You’ve been so fun to work with – keep in touch as you move on to this next phase of life. I’ll miss our afternoon meetings and trips to the coffee shop – stay in touch during retirement!

Cheers to one of my favorite coworkers as you finally retire!

Retirement Message to Employee Examples

Those who have worked for your company deserve special recognition, including these examples.

Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement. Wishing a very happy retirement to one of the most talented and hard-working team members I’ve ever known. Enjoy this next chapter knowing that you put in tons of hard work and sacrifice building a successful company. I hope you put as much effort into enjoying retirement as you did into making this company a success! The office won’t be the same without you, but you deserve all the happiness and relaxation during retirement. We here at [company name] wish you all the best in your retirement. Thanks for your years of dedicated service. We truly appreciate all your contributions through the years, you’ve earned this! Best wishes as you enter this next chapter of your life! May the next chapter be as amazing as the last… happy retirement! Congratulations on your retirement! You deserve all the happiness during this next stage. Wishing you a peaceful and relaxing retirement. You’ve earned it! Your contributions made this company what it is today. You’ll definitely be missed, but we’re all so happy for you. Congratulations on an amazing career and best wishes for your retirement. We appreciate your hard work through the years and hope you’re proud of all your accomplishments. You should be so proud of your work here – now enjoy these next years. Congrats on an amazing 30-year career! You’ll be missed. Though we’ll miss having you on the team, we’re so happy for you as you enter this new chapter. To an amazing employee, best wishes for your retirement. You’ve been such a joy to have in the office; you’ll be missed. Don’t be a stranger! You may be done working here, but the team will always be here for you. We’re sorry to see you go but happy for you! May all your retirement dreams come true. Thank you for your time and dedication through the years. We truly appreciate all you’ve given to this company throughout your career.

Examples of Happy Retirement Messages to Clients

For clients who you’ve worked with periodically, the following messages may work.

Best wishes for a wonderful retirement. May all your retirement dreams come true! I’ve really enjoyed working with you, may your retirement be just as successful as your career. I hope your retirement is full of rest and relaxation. Happy retirement! Hoping to see you on the golf course soon. Wishing you a happy retirement – don’t be a stranger! The fun is just beginning – have an amazing retirement! Thanks so much for your support through the years. Enjoy retirement! I hope your next chapter is just as happy and fruitful as the last. Your hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. You’ve earned a restful retirement. May your retirement years be full of fun, family, and rest. It was great to work alongside you on so many projects. We’ll miss you in retirement! You’ll be missed, but you deserve this time to yourself. Enjoy it!

Short Retirement Wishes

These examples keep it short and sweet.

Best wishes for your retirement! Congratulations on a fantastic career! Enjoy this next chapter! You’ve earned this – enjoy retirement. Wishing you a happy and healthy next phase. I really enjoyed working with you all these years. The office won’t be the same without you! You’ll be missed! Have an amazing retirement. Wishing you peace and relaxation in retirement. You were a pleasure to work with – enjoy this next stage. Happy retirement!

Funny Retirement Wishes and Messages

If you want to include some humor in your message, consider these examples.

Goodbye tension, hello pension! I’m secretly jealous of your early retirement, but I’ll attend your retirement party anyway. Retirement is your only real excuse to actually enjoy your life, so live it up now that you’re no longer working here! No more early meetings – now it’s time for those early dinners! You can actually have a social life now! Happy retirement. Wishing you well in retirement – call me to play a round of golf whenever your family members get sick of you. Try not to waste away in front of the TV during retirement. Best wishes to you during retirement, and best of luck to your wife who now has to spend way more time with you. You’ve worked hard, now it’s time to party! Happy retirement – enjoy the golf course! You can finally relax now that you’re retired. Now that you’re retired, you can put all that hard work toward improving your short game. Happy retirement. What will you even do with yourself now? Call us when your family gets sick of you, but for now, happy retirement wishes! What will I do without you in the office every day? No really, help me figure it out. [Insert thoughtful message about retirement here] Oops, forgot to fill out your card – guess you can’t retire now! You’re finally out of here… now tell me how you did it. You survived 35 years at this company?! Your prize is a retirement card. You’ll be sorely missed around the office… not by me, but I’m sure someone will miss you. Today, we celebrate your amazing contributions to this company. Tomorrow, we recover. Where’s the senior discount? Enjoy all those retirement benefits. Ready for the early bird special? Happy retirement. You now hate loud music and your back hurts constantly – enjoy! Enjoy retirement… and call me when you’re sick of it. I’ll take you to lunch. Cheers to your retirement. I can’t believe you actually did it.

Final Words

Whether short or funny, personalized retirement messages show your appreciation for those you’ve worked with. The above messages should provide a good starting point.