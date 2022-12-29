10 Places to Get Scrapbooking Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Are you looking for some scrapbooking supplies to help with your business? Whether you need stickers, paper, tools, accessories, or anything else related to scrapbooking, there are plenty of great places to shop online and save money to find what you need.

In this article, we’ll take a look at ten websites where you can buy the best scrapbooking supplies. Let’s jump in!

The Scrapbooking Market in 2022

According to Yahoo Finance, the arts and crafts market was worth a lot of money in 2021 at almost $57 billion worldwide. It’s expected to reach a value of about $70 billion by 2027.

International Scrapbooking Industry Day is on March 4th every year and celebrates the global scrapbooking industry, which is still popular worldwide even with digital scrapbooking options.

Top Places to Buy Scrapbooking Supplies Online

If you’re looking for an online store where you can shop for great scrapbooking deals, then these are the places for you.

1. Amazon

Amazon is one of the biggest and most trusted e-commerce sites, so it’s a great place to find quality scrapbooking supplies. They have a wide selection of supplies from different brands, including some hard-to-find items.

2. Etsy

Etsy is an online marketplace where independent designers, artisans and crafters can sell their handmade items. You can shop, save, and find a variety of deals on scrapbooking supplies here, ranging from stickers, paper and tools to more intricate items like custom-made albums.

3. eBay

eBay is another great website for searching for scrapbooking supplies. They have a wide selection of both new and used items at competitive prices. The great thing about eBay is that you can also find rare and vintage items if you’re looking for something special or some inspiration.

4. Scrapbook.com

Scrapbook.com is an online scrapbooking store that offers a wide selection of products from both its own brand and other top-quality brands. They also have a great selection of tutorials, classes and workshops to help you get started with scrapbooking.

5. Michaels

Michaels is an arts and crafts store that has a great selection of scrapbooking supplies, including paper, tools and embellishments. They also have an online store to accept orders, which makes it easy to find what you need.

6. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is another popular arts and crafts store that has a great selection of scrapbooking supplies. They offer both physical stores and an online store that makes it easy to find anything you need.

7. Craft Direct

Craft Direct is an online store based out of Cedar City, Utah that offers some of the best scrapbooking supplies such as scrapbook page kits, scrapbooking collections, page protectors, and much more.

8. Oriental Trading

Oriental Trading is a company that specializes in party supplies, but they also have a great selection of scrapbooking supplies. They offer everything from paper in virtually any color to tools and embellishments.

9. Joann

Joann is a craft store with an extensive selection of scrapbooking supplies, fabric, yarn and much more. If you’re looking for an extensive selection of crafting materials at competitive prices, Joann is a great option.

10. A Cherry On Top

A Cherry On Top, which started back in 1997, has a large selection of scrapbooking-related items, such as glitter, cutting tools, planners, and more. They also have a blog and tutorials to help you get started with scrapbooking.

Essential Scrapbook Supplies

If you’re looking to stock up on scrapbooking supplies like paper and other basics, then these are the items you’ll need.

Die Cuts

Die cuts are a great way to add a unique element to your scrapbook pages for all occasions. You can buy pre-made die cuts with specific shapes, or you can purchase a die-cutting machine and make your own.

Adhesives

Adhesives are essential for attaching photos, paper, and other elements to your pages. There are several types of adhesives to choose from depending on the material and weight of your project.

Embellishments

Embellishments give your scrapbook pages an extra bit of special detail. Some popular embellishments for scrapbooks are stickers, buttons, ribbons, and charms.

Markers or Pens

You’ll also want to pick up some markers or pens for journaling, titling, and other decoration. Many craft stores carry a wide variety of markers and pens in different sizes, colors, and types.

Paper

You can never have too much paper! Different types of paper are great for creating backgrounds, layering, and more. You can find paper in a variety of colors and textures at craft stores.

Stamps

For a personalized touch, consider getting some stamps for your scrapbook like rubber stamps with designs or phrases.

Ink Pads and Ink Refills

You’ll need an ink pad and refills for any stamps you use in your scrapbook. There are many different types of inks available, so make sure you get one that will work with your stamps.

Scrapbooking Tools for Business

To create professional-looking scrapbooks, the right tools and accessories can make all the difference. Whether you’re making scrapbooks for customers or just to keep your own memories and thoughts organized, these tools will help you create a timeless product.

Scissors

Scissors are a must-have item for any scrapbooker. There are several types to choose from including decorative scissors and paper trimmers.

Stencils

Stencils are a great way to add some design elements to your scrapbook. You can find stencils in different sizes and shapes to fit your project.

Punches

Paper punches help you create shapes like circles, ovals, and stars with ease. They are also great for creating borders and other embellishments.

Embossing Tools

For a professional touch, embossing tools can be used to give your scrapbook a raised, 3D look.

Rulers and Measuring Tools

You’ll need rulers and measuring tools for precise cutting and placement of photos, papers, and other elements.

Trimmers

Trimmers are great for trimming excess paper or creating a straight edge. They come in different sizes and styles to fit your project needs.

Albums

Albums are essential for creating your scrapbook masterpieces. You can find albums in all shapes and sizes, with different binding options like three-ring binders.

What Should a Scrapbook Contain?

Scrapbooks are a great way to preserve your memories of joy and tell stories. To get started on your scrapbook, some essential elements that you’ll need are photos, paper, embellishments, and journaling.

You can also add memorabilia like ticket stubs or postcards to make your scrapbook even more personal. Finally, you’ll want to choose an album or binding option to put it all together.

What Is the Most Important Scrapbook Tool?

The most important tool for scrapbooking is your imagination! It can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the supplies and tools available, but your creativity is the most important part of creating beautiful scrapbook pages.

Once you have your ideas, you can use the right tools and supplies to bring those ideas to life. With a little creativity and the right tools, you can create beautiful scrapbooks that will last for years.

