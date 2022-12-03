Record Sales for Small Business at Amazon During Black Friday Weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Amazon says small businesses racked up more than $1 billion in sales on its platform during the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend.

The company says sales from small business sellers were the highest volume ever at Amazon.com.

Hundreds of millions of products sold by small businesses at Amazon were sold, the company said recently.

Record Sales Volume for Small Business on Amazon During Black Friday Weekend

Doug Herrington, CEO, WW Amazon Stores, says, “This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon. Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come.”

Best-selling categories sitewide this year include home goods, fashion, toys, beauty, and Amazon devices. Items such as the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple Air Pods were some of the top items purchased.

Amazon says it’s making it easier for customers to discover and shop for products from small businesses.

Amazon Handmade and the Small Business Gift Guide helped put small businesses on the radar for Amazon shoppers.

This year’s holiday shopping saw an unprecedented boom.

According to the National Retail Federation, at least 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Online shoppers grew by nearly 17 million from last year.

