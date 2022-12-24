Small Business Grants Available for Environmental Upgrades

Small business grants can help communities accomplish a wide array of goals. It’s not just about supporting entrepreneurs; they can also support causes like environmentalism and racial equity. Read about some of these programs in communities around the U.S. in the grants roundup below.

Chicago Climate Infrastructure Fund

Chicago is launching a new grant program to support small businesses and nonprofits looking to make climate-friendly improvements. The Climate Infrastructure Fund includes $5 million in total funds, which can be used for installing renewable energy solutions to purchasing electric vehicles. The fund is part of the city’s 2022 Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 62% by 2040. Proposals must be submitted by February 24 to be considered.

Dulles Region Minority Small Business Grant

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce in Northhampton, Massachusetts is partnering with America’s Charities to support minority-owned businesses in the Dulles region. The Minority Small Business Grant originally launched earlier this year to support area entrepreneurs who have traditionally faced barriers to receiving funding. The program is still accepting applications now through January 6.

Town of Hopkinton Economic Recovery Support Grant

In Massachusetts, the Town of Hopkinton Economic Recovery Support Grant recently launched to support businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. Qualified businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to support their economic recovery. Eligible expenses include payroll, rent, utility, personal protection equipment, and other operating expenses related to the pandemic. January 19 is the final deadline to apply. However, grants will be processed on a first come, first served basis.

Pulaski West Main Street Shutdown Grants

Pulaski, Virginia recently shut down part of West Main Street due to an extensive water line replacement project. Now, the town and county are supporting businesses negatively affected by the loss of foot traffic with a new grant program. Businesses on West Main street that are experiencing financial losses can apply for grants of up to $3,000. To qualify, businesses must be within the section of the street affected by construction and have at least six months in business. Eligible storefronts can contact the town directly to apply.

West Chester Facade and Alleyway Improvement Grant Program

Pennsylvania is providing $50,000 in funds to support the West Chester Business Improvement District’s Facade and Alleyway Improvement Grant Program. Businesses and commercial property owners in West Chester’s historic downtown can apply for funds to update their storefronts or exterior features. The matching grant program may cover up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to $500.

