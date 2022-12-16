In the News: Don’t Miss Out on the $10,000 Grant From Dove Chocolate

Nationally available grants give small businesses across the country the opportunity to apply for funds that may not be generally available in their region. For entrepreneurs in small communities that are struggling financially, these grants can provide timely needed funds during hard economic times.

If you happen to be a small business owner in one of these small communities, make sure to always keep an eye on nationally available grants. At the same time be on the lookout for grants in your county and state specifically designed to help local entrepreneurs.

Dove Chocolate is offering $10,000 to women-owned businesses this holiday season as part of its Dove Chocolates InstaGrants program. The program will be open until December 19, 2022. All you have to do is submit a video about your business idea before the deadline and you will have a chance at winning this grant.

Speaking of regional grants, there are many local and state-wide initiatives now available for small business owners in the form of funds and services. This includes cash grants as well as providing, revolving loans, legal and/or marketing services, technical assistance, training programs, marketing initiatives and more.

Small Business News December 16, 2022

Take a look at what else is taking place with small businesses in this week’s roundup:

If you are looking to start the new year as a new business owner or looking to add to your portfolio, an established business is one of the best ways to go about it. The 10 businesses for sale in December include a range of industries and price points suitable for new and experienced entrepreneurs.

How does someone get asked to be CEO of so many iconic brands in a wide range of industries? What was he able to do successfully to run all these companies? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Frank O’Connell, served as president of Reebok Brands, president of HBO Video, and CEO of Indian Motorcycle.

Americans are increasingly looking to bring their pets with them on vacation. And new research by vacation experts Family Destinations Guide has uncovered the most pet-friendly cities across the United States.

Do you need financing for your small business? Are you unsure of how much it will cost and what your monthly payments will be? Don’t worry, we have just the tool that can help. Our free business loan calculator makes it easy to figure out the costs associated with taking a loan, so you can make an educated decision about which type of loan is best for your circumstances.

Your personal credit score is one of the most important factors lenders look at when deciding whether to give you a business loan. A low credit score can make it difficult to get approved for a loan and can lead to high-interest rates and other penalties. In this article, we’ll discuss how to get a business loan with bad credit in 2023.

Small business owners don’t always have access to enough resources to meet their goals. Luckily, there are many business grants and other funding programs available to help. Here’s a guide to several ways to fund projects for your small business. How Do You Get Free Money to Start a Business? Free money to start a business usually comes in the form of grants.

If you’re a small business owner, you know what an arduous undertaking it is to manage your taxes. From finding all the deductions that are available to maximize your federal income tax savings, there are so many individual steps involved and rules to keep track of that it’s easy for even savvy entrepreneurs like yourself to get overwhelmed.

