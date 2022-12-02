In the News: Grants for Daycares and Other Small Businesses of $2,000 to $50K Available Now

When grant opportunities addressing a specific industry segment become available, it gives you a better chance of winning said grant. This is especially the case if the grant is location specific, such as a city, county or even state. Granted the more applicants there are, the lower your chances get. However, it is important to consider this is free money.

The amount of time you spend applying for a grant is definitely worth the effort, especially if you really need the money. With that in mind, look for industry-specific grants for your business to give yourself a better chance. But this doesn’t mean you should only apply to these types of grants, there are many options and you should explore them all.

There is a new round of funding to support a range of businesses as part of Relief Grant Programs. From $2,000 to $50,000 communities across the U.S. are offering funding to help with opening new stores to renovating their business.

Daycares provide an invaluable service to families around the country. Several national, state and local grants for daycare are now available to help businesses get started or stay open. There are tens of millions of dollars available so make sure to apply if you happen to have a daycare business or looking to open one.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has released $83 million dollars in unobligated Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants to 169 operators. These applicants will receive the funds once the applications have been approved. Even though this round is over, it highlights why it is so very important to stay on top of the latest grant opportunities.

Small Business News December 2, 2022

Read more of the latest happening in the small business world with the rest of the weekly roundup:

Apple recently announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, with a variety of categories all highlighting some of the must-have apps from the past 12 months. Apple Names Its App Store Award Winners for 2022 Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, said the winning apps had ‘reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives’.

To attract more leads and close more deals, you need to have a lead magnet in place. What is a lead magnet? At its core, it’s simply a marketing strategy that generates leads by offering potential customers long-form resources in exchange for their contact info. However, there is a lot more to it than that, so let’s read on to find out more.

Legislation to improve on and make permanent the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Community Advantage Pilot Program has been introduced by Senator Ben Cardin. Senate Bill Would Make SBA Community Advantage Program Permanent for Underserved Entrepreneurs As Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

New bills have been introduced to help ensure equitable access to Small Business Administration (SBA) lending programs for employee-owned small businesses. New Bill Would Expand Access to SBA Loan Programs for Some Small Businesses The bills were introduced by House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia M.

According to the latest Amex Travel Trendex Survey by American Express, 10 cities have been named the top travel destinations for 2023. And for 89% of respondents, going on a trip in 2023 to escape routine is a serious consideration. American Express Reveals Top Travel Destinations for 2023 Only two locations in the United States made the American Express list.

The year is almost over, but there’s still time to take actions that can reduce your 2022 tax bill. The first thing is to meet with your CPA or other tax advisers. Last-Minute Tax Actions for 2022 Consider discussing the following with your tax adviser: Buy needed equipment If your equipment is old, repairing it may not be the best option.

