In the News: Grants of $5,000 to $200K Available to Small Businesses

As 2022 comes to an end, plans for starting 2023 in the best way possible have probably been put in place by all if not most small business owners. This should include taking advantage of the many different grants that are available from public and private organizations. So, as 2023 starts rolling around, make sure to keep an eye on all the grants that are available in your city, state and even nationally for a chance to get some capital.

There are many resources available designed to help small businesses, and grants are one of the most effective and debt-free ways of getting your business moving in the right direction. With that in mind, take a look at some of these grants,

Grants starting at $5,000 and all the way up to $200K are available addressing several different issues. This includes pandemic-affected community enterprises, offering free Cyber Risk Assessments, industries affected by the pandemic cush as hotels, restaurants, and tourism, helping local manufacturers, and more.

Small Business News December 23, 2022

Here is the rest of the small business news in this week’s roundup:

Builder confidence decreased every month during 2022, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for December. For December, the Housing Market index is 31, a two-point decrease from November.

The average price for a gallon of gas has dropped below $3 just ahead of Christmas and the holiday season. That’s certainly good news for small business owners who, like all Americans, have been dealing with record-setting high gas prices at the pump for months. And prices could go even lower still, says a spokesperson for AAA.

TikTok has launched its third annual ‘What’s Next’ report for 2023 to help marketers understand how consumer needs will change over the coming year. The report focuses on unpacking long-term TikTok-first cultural forces, as well as the underlying signals that show how each of these come to life.

The loan approval rate decreased at big banks, small banks and credit unions during November, according to the Biz2Credit Lending Report released in December. The Loan Approval Rate for Alternative Lenders and Institutional Investors increased slightly, by .1% for each.

As the year comes to an end, New Year’s resolutions start taking shape, and in many cases, this includes starting an entrepreneurial venture to secure one’s financial future. One of the more secure ways of doing this is by buying an established online business. The 10 online businesses for sale in December 2022 deliver on this prospect.

Many small businesses are asking me what the economy will be like in 2023 and what can be done to improve it. On The Small Business Radio Show this week. Jarl Jensen believes that we need to take an engineering approach can fix our economic problems. He is the Forbes Books author of “The Big Solution: Deactivating the Ticking Time Bomb Of Today’s Economy”.

2023 is just around the corner and if you’ve been waiting to start a new business, now’s the time to begin. The first step towards building a successful small business is keeping yourself aware of the latest industry trends and adapting to changing situations. In this post, we will share four trends that new business owners must look out for in 2023. #1.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.