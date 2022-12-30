In the News: Grants of up to $5,000 to Help Your Community and the Environment

Business grants are established to help entrepreneurs. However, grants can also include measures to help the communities businesses are operating in. Other measures can also include providing grants that have a bigger impact, such as the environment. If your business happens to be in an industry a particular grant is looking to address, it is that much better.

These grants highlight the many different opportunities that are available to small businesses across a range of issues. As an entrepreneur makes sure to keep an eye on all available grants because you never know what you might qualify for. And as always make sure to follow the instructions and always turn them in as soon as possible, but never late.

Supporting communities and the environment by funding small businesses with grants delivers more bang for the buck. From installing renewable energy solutions to renovating storefronts are some of the issues these grants look to help with. Find out more about these grants:

The last small business news roundup of the year has some timely information, take a look:

The release of the 2023 standard mileage rate from the IRS reveals the rate is going up. The new standard mileage rate for 2023 is 65.5 cents per mile. That is a 0.3-cent increase from the 2022 standard mileage rate adjustment the IRS announced earlier this year as a means of combatting inflation and higher gasoline costs.

It’s the final episode of Small Biz in :15 and it’s looking back at the year 2022 Check out this roundup of business experts who chatted with host Shawn Hessinger in the first 7 months of our show. Guests on the show since the beginning have shared some amazing business advice and tips. Check out the full show above or listen to it on the SoundCloud player below.

One of the toughest things for small business to find especially in a recession is capital. A lot of fintech organizations will lend money at a very high rate, but then you spend your profits paying the interest off and never get ahead. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis founded Equivico at the nexus of smart investments and social justice.

The IRS is delaying the implementation of a new rule that requires companies like PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp to report user transactions that eclipse a $600 threshold. That unpopular new rule is part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan. It will require companies known as third-party settlement organizations (TPSOs) to send users who transact $600 or more in a year a Form 1099-K.

Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2023.

You do not always need a lot of money to start a new business, and there are many business ideas you can pursue that do not require a large upfront investment. If you are considering starting a new business venture but do not have a lot of capital, there are still plenty of options available for you.

The road to startup success is paved with frustration, dejection, and repeated failures. And the latest startup statistics prove this point. Why do startups fail? What is the current startup failure rate? And how do startup owners perform in various industries? To answer questions like these, we have compiled the latest startup stats to help you understand the current startup world.

Leading a business requires many skills, from problem-solving to coming up with creative ideas. Even the most successful entrepreneurs need to continually improve. Read on for lessons from some of the biggest names in business – and members of the online small business community.

