In the News: Grants of $5,000 to $25,000 Available Now From Public and Private Organizations

Ring in the New Year by applying for many of the available grants nationwide to start the year of right. These funds have been established to provide financial help for small businesses in a wide range of issues specific to the segment. As a small business owner, taking advantage of these opportunities is one way you can overcome any of the issues these grants seek to resolve.

Remembe applying for grants takes some know how, so the more you apply the better you will get at it. Before you know it you will have established templates and an automated system with minimal adjustments. Once you have a achieved this, it should take you a few minutes to apply for the grants you qualify for and have a chance at some fund you don’t have to repay.

Grants from the Detroit Pistons to the Coca Cola Foundation as well as several public entities are offering $5,000 to $25,000 to address pressing needs of small business owners. From small science and technology businesses to black-owned wine businesses and ARPA programs, don’t miss out on these grants.

On a related financial news makes sure to stay on top of what the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will demand of you as an employer in 2023 related to the 1099 tax form. From issuing a 1099 form to who should get one and the rules for different scenarios, this piece will keep you updated on what you should know and do.

Small Business News December 9, 2022

This week’s roundup also includes news on the new Prioirty Mail rates for 2023 from the USPS, the SBA waiving disaster loan interest and payments for the first year and much more:

YouTube has introduced its first-ever official trends podcast called ‘Like & Describe’, with the aim of publicizing the lesser-known stories behind the biggest YouTube trends. ‘Like & Describe’ is produced by YouTube’s Culture and Trends team and hosted by longtime creator and online trends obsessive MatPat.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced it will be waiving the interest rate for the first year on new disaster loans by extending the initial payment deferment period automatically to 12 months.

The cost of Priority Mail may be changing. In some cases, it’s going up. And for some mail, it’s actually going down! The U.S. Postal Service recently filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) that there will be price changes for shipping services that will take effect from January 22, 2023.

American Express has introduced a new, limited-time offer that could be beneficial to small business owners. The offer is only open until January 3, 2023, and provides eligible business owners who open a new Amex Business Checking account with 60,000 Membership Rewards points.

What is marketing? Most small business owners know what it is, but they are typically too close to their brands to realize exactly what it is their customers value most about their product or service. Even worse? Some barely understand what marketing is at all.

KServicing has hit back against allegations that it had facilitated high rates of fraudulent PPP loans. KServicing and other fintech companies were accused in a report by the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, of defrauding the federal government out of large sums of money.

Adobe has published its online shopping data for the 2022 holiday season, which includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday Online Sales Set Massive Record High The data revealed that consumers spent a record total of $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, which represents a 5.8% year-over-year growth. Cyber Monday also saw consumers spend $12.

Everybody knows the phrase ‘it’s not about what you know, but who you know’, which means that success is far more likely if you have connections and know other people who can help you make progress towards your goals.

Amazon says small businesses racked up more than $1 billion in sales on its platform during the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend. The company says sales from small business sellers were the highest volume ever at Amazon.com. Hundreds of millions of products sold by small businesses at Amazon were sold, the company said recently.

