Everybody knows the phrase ‘it’s not about what you know, but who you know’, which means that success is far more likely if you have connections and know other people who can help you make progress towards your goals.

The Power of Influencer Networks for Education and Small Business

With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, learning how to leverage your available networks is as crucial as it’s ever been. Connections and influence are vital currencies in the digital age, as research conducted by data scientists Academic Influence confirms.

The research has been collated into an educational infographic by design agency Nowsourcing, and it makes for interesting reading for anyone looking to climb the ladder to success.

The Benefits of Alumni Networks

The study revealed that 98% of Fortune 500 companies have some form of alumni program, which has numerous advantages. These networking opportunities with established professionals can provide assistance for career changes and promotions, as well as help business owners find the right candidate for their companies. Alumni networks also provide access to exclusive job postings and free resources, as well as informational interviews and resume reviews.

Academic Influence discovered that investing in lifelong relationships also leads to measurable benefits such as a 2.8x increase in revenue per employee, and a 4.5x increase in product innovation. Businesses that actively engaged alumni also see a 44% rise in net new business, with an engaged alumni delivering a 10% increase in brand sentiment.

It was also found that investors are more likely to invest in start-ups created by somebody from their alma mater.

How to Leverage an Alumni Network

Academic Influence also use the infographic to offer advice on leveraging your alumni network, starting with keeping your alumni magazine’s class notes column updated with any start-up launches or career changes. Volunteering for a committee role can help you reconnect with classmates, plus you can attend alumni events and even share your own professional expertise.

Contacting an alum directly should be conducted through email or LinkedIn, with a precise explanation of who you are, how you acquired their contact information, and why you’re contacting them.

