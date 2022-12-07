Spotlight: How Tina’s Vodka Carved a Unique Niche in the Liquor Industry

The vodka industry already has lots of major brands. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any room for small brands to carve out a unique niche.

That’s exactly what Tina’s Vodka is doing with its unique filtration methods and sustainable practices. Read more about the company below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells uniquely made vodka.

Founder Tina Karras told Small Business Trends, “I sell organic, non-GMO vodka, produced from regeneratively farmed corn, with zero additives. Tina’s Vodka is filling a void that was in the market, and I’m proud to say that it’s 100% female-owned and American-made.”

Business Niche

Using a unique filtration method and regenerative practices.

Karras says, “The feedback I get from customers is that they can taste and feel the difference when they drink my vodka. Many have said they get no hangover from my vodka and one person told me they felt like they could run a marathon after a night of Tina’s Vodka cocktails.”

How the Business Got Started

After realizing what’s in other vodkas.

Karras adds, “I’ve been a buyer in the liquor business for over 10 years. And creating my vodka came out of my job when over time I realized most of the vodkas weren’t clean and had hidden additives.”

Biggest Win

Working with distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Karras explains, “They are the largest distributor in the US and have the best relationships with the buyers. And I’m very blessed to work with them. Every licensee has an account with Southern Glazers so it makes buying my vodka easier on the buyers. Since I’m not asking them to open an account just for me with another distributor or meet any minimums. They can just add my vodka to their orders with Southern.”

Biggest Risk

Starting with nothing.

Karras says, “I started this company with debt and an idea to compete with multi-billion dollar brands and forged ahead in the midst of the lockdowns. I knew that I had a phenomenal vodka and an authentic story that would resonate with others.”

Lesson Learned

Give less energy to doubts.

Karras adds, “I would have not wasted so much time listening to people tell me how hard this would be and how the odds are stacked against me. I’ve now learned from that and focus that energy towards my company and a culture that creates wins for everyone.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Spreading the word.

Karras says, “I would use it to hire some wonderful salespeople and donate more to farmers so I could grow the business and spread the news of my wonderful vodka and the new climate story of regenerative agriculture.”

Favorite Quote

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom” Aristotle.

Side Project

Music.

Karras says, “I’m also a musician and finished my record right before the lockdowns. I am now promoting my music along with my vodka.”

* * * * *