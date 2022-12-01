If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Traditionally used by hunters, the trapper hat is now used by many people in cold climates. And although these are trapper hats for men, they can easily be used by women. That is what makes trapper hats so versatile, anyone can wear them to stay warm.

History of the Trapper Hat

This hat gets its name from trappers who used to wear it in the 1600s. Hunters continued to use it, but it wasn’t until World War I it got a boost of notoriety when pilots started wearing them. The name changed to ‘Aviator Hats’ with slight alterations to the style. Pilots used it well into WWII even when cockpits were covered.

Today trapper hats are still used by hunters, but it is also very popular with anyone looking to stay warm in cold weather.

Stay Warm with These Men’s Trapper Hats

Trapper hats provide a tried and proven system to protect you from the cold. Here is a list of some of the best hats you can get now.

Top Pick: Zavelio Shearling Sheepskin Leather Trapper Fur Hat

Runner Up: 100% Rabbit Fur Trapper Hat

Best Value: DOXHAUS Winter Trapper Hat

Zavelio Shearling Sheepskin Leather Trapper Fur Hat

Top Pick: Our top pick has one of the highest ratings on Amazon for trapper hats. Made from 100% genuine sheepskin leather for the exterior and fleece from the sheep for the interior this is a quality product. It is also water resistant, repels water, and lightweight. The ear flaps can be secured up or down.

Zavelio Shearling Sheepskin Leather Trapper Fur Hat

100% Rabbit Fur Trapper Hat

Runner Up: The runner up is also highly rated as it comes with a rabbit fur interior and an exterior with a blend of 60% Polyester, 29% Wool, and 11% Acrylic. This makes it highly water and windproof. You can remove the ear flaps under the chin like an aviator hat, or up like a Russian Ushanka.

100% Rabbit Fur Trapper Hat

DOXHAUS Winter Trapper Hat

Best Value: The DOXHAUS trapper hat delivers the best value because of the cost and the thousands of 5-star ratings it has received from buyers. The three-layer sandwich structure allows perspiration vapor to escape to keep you dry. The interior is faux fur, and the exterior is polyester, which makes it water/windproof and breathable.

DOXHAUS Winter Trapper Hat

Connectyle Trooper Trapper Hat

A plush lining and a polyester exterior makes this trapper hat very functional. In addition to a waterproof exterior, the hat includes a removable windproof mask, an adjustable chin strap with a buckle, and large ear flaps. This hat is also highly rated on Amazon with 80% of buyers giving it 5 stars.

Connectyle Trooper Trapper Hat

Ergodyne N-Ferno Thermal Winter Trapper Hat

The Ergodyne N-Ferno hat has 40 grams of 3M thiosulfate insulation to provide exceptional warmth during the coldest of winters. The interior has a quilted satin crown lining with PU backing so moisture won’t be absorbed by the lining. The outer shell is durable water/windproof nylon.

Ergodyne N-Ferno Thermal Winter Trapper Hat

KBETHOS Trapper Hat

With 83% of buyers giving this trapper hat 5 stars, the polyester, wool and patriotic flag design along with a very affordable price makes this a winner. If you are looking for a hat you can wear anywhere this or next winter, this is it.

KBETHOS Trapper Hat

AKASO Winter Trapper Hat

The AKASO trapper hat includes a detachable face shield and a neck gaiter to keep your neck warm on exceptionally cold days. Made from polyester the interior is faux fur and the exterior is treated with a double water-repellent process to keep you dry even if it rains.

AKASO Winter Trapper Hat

Wool Blend Aviator Trapper Hat

Available in wool blend, polyurethane leather, resin corduroy, cotton, and polyester, these trapper hats offer a range of options. The company also provides different men’s trapper hat styles, colors and patterns along with plush interiors, ear flaps, and chin buckles.

Wool Blend Aviator Trapper Hat

Mumcu’s Leather Trapper Shearling Sheepskin Hat

If you are willing to spend a little more, the Mumcu leather trapper hat is the one for you. The genuine shearling sheepskin leather exterior is waterproof. And the interior also has 100% genuine shearling sheepskin fur. It has a snap closure for the strap and remember to only use dry cleaners when you are ready to wash it.

Mumcu’s Leather Trapper Shearling Sheepskin Hat

Trapper/Hunting Hat

This is another entry from Connectyle and it delivers in terms of price and quality. Made from 100% nylon the exterior will provide the water and windproofing you need. The interior has a plush lining to keep your face warm and dry and there is a chin strap to secure the hat during windy conditions.

Trapper/Hunting Hat

What to Look for in Trapper Hats

Whether you are going hunting, working or just want to stay warm, trapper hats are extremely effective. They protect parts of your head that need to stay warm, and they can easily be adjusted by adding or removing a certain part. So, if you are looking to buy a trapper hat, here is what you should be looking out for.

Exterior Material: Choose an exterior material that is best suited for what you are going to do. Leather, cloth, wool, and synthetic materials are all options. This includes taking into account the environment you are going to use it in. The city and rugged outdoors while you are working, playing or just moving about.

Choose an exterior material that is best suited for what you are going to do. Leather, cloth, wool, and synthetic materials are all options. This includes taking into account the environment you are going to use it in. The city and rugged outdoors while you are working, playing or just moving about. Interior Material: Because the interior is going to be touching your face the whole time, make sure you can tolerate it. From natural to synthetic materials, you should also consider allergies in addition to comfort.

Because the interior is going to be touching your face the whole time, make sure you can tolerate it. From natural to synthetic materials, you should also consider allergies in addition to comfort. Waterproof: You want waterproofing technology because the snow can and will eventually melt. This includes materials on the interior for wicking sweat away from your head so you can stay warm in extreme cold conditions.

You want waterproofing technology because the snow can and will eventually melt. This includes materials on the interior for wicking sweat away from your head so you can stay warm in extreme cold conditions. Color: Beyond aesthetics, color also provide added protection for hunters. Wearing neon orange colors allows other hunters to see you from a distance.

