10 Best T Shirt Wholesaler Options for Your Business

Running a successful apparel business is all about identifying the right opportunities. Customizing blank apparel such as t-shirts has become an increasingly popular option in the clothing landscape for B2C and B2B businesses. If you’re interested in running your own shop selling t-shirts, we’ll walk you through the best wholesalers to consider for your garment needs.

What Are Wholesale T-Shirts?

For business owners looking to offer apparel with custom designs, blank t-shirts are the perfect option. Blank cotton t-shirts can be customized using methods like screen printing, sublimation printing, and direct-to-garment printing. You can create your own designs to place on the fabric and even work with businesses and customers to customize blank tees for them.

How Does a Business Benefit From Buying Wholesale T-shirts?

Businesses that are interested in selling t-shirts can benefit from buying wholesale for a variety of reasons, such as:

Cost: Buying wholesale means purchasing in bulk and getting a volume discount, lowering your business cost. You can offer customers t-shirt products with a higher profit margin potentially. Customizability: Plain t-shirts can be designed with your own unique spins to create truly distinctive apparel that customers will love. Businesses are often looking for custom apparel for their company and employees, so you could potentially expand your customer base Style: If you have a signature style or look that customers like to wear for your t-shirt designs, buying wholesale t-shirts ensures you have a consistent level of stock to operate your business,

Best Wholesale T-shirt Distributors

If you’re looking to shop for the best blank t-shirt options, we’ve put together some of the best wholesalers you can purchase your next t-shirt order.

1. Adair Group

The Adair Group has been a staple in the wholesale t-shirt and apparel industry, with competitive prices for its products. You can find excellent options for blank t-shirts, including styles such as polos, crew necks, and varying lengths for sleeves.

2. Jiffy Shirts

With amazing bulk deals and free shipping options, Jiffy Shirts has a lot to offer for businesses. They have a large variety of unisex blank t-shirt options in multiple colors and sizes from top brands like Gildan and Janes.

3. Blank Shirts

As the name suggests, Blank Shirts is a one-stop shop for all kinds of t-shirts and apparel. You’ll find soft and comfortable t-shirt options that are perfect for customizing through methods like direct-to-garment printing.

4. Blankstyle

If you’re looking for t-shirts that will suit your business needs, Blankstyle has some excellent options. As a wholesaler of t-shirts, Blankstyle sells all kinds of high-quality apparel options, including polo shirts, crew neck tees, v-necks, and more.

4. Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow offers a vast array of high-quality apparel options for those looking to buy wholesale t-shirts. Broken Arrows offers shirts for purchase at wholesale prices that you can customize yourself or have customized. Additionally, Broken Arrow offers t-shirt printing at a great price and other services such as embroidery and all-over printing.

More Top Wholesalers to Get Custom and Blank T-Shirts

There are many sellers to choose from for blank t-shirt options at a fair price. If you’re looking to diversify your blank t-shirt ordering and work with more wholesalers, there are many wholesalers worth looking into. Other top wholesalers for custom and blank t-shirts include:

6. Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel sells fantastic brands that are top quality at fair and affordable prices. You can find many different options from Delta Apparel, including cotton tees, crew necks, jerseys, and other types of tops and t-shirts that can be customized.

7. Cotton Connection

Cotton Connection is one of the premier options if you’re seeking a high-quality wholesale t-shirt. With many different colorways on offer, there is a lot of room to customize t-shirt options from Cotton Connection and sell a great product to your customers.

8. Pima Apparel

With excellent prices and fantastic fabric quality, there is a lot to choose from when shopping at Pima Apparel. In addition, there are various styles of t-shirt options available, including long-sleeve and short-sleeve tees that you can customize and sell.

9. Royal Apparel

Very few retailers can balance high-quality t-shirt designs with eco-friendly practices In mind, but Royal Apparel strikes that balance. The brand offers blank t-shirt apparel, including organic fabrics in various fits, such as contemporary and relaxed. The options for their t-shirt designs are trendy, with many styles to choose from.

10. ApparelNBags

ApparelNBags is a one-stop shop for blank items, including custom t-shirt options. ApparelNBags has an extensive catalog of items to select from, making it a great choice if you want to expand beyond a t-shirt business. In addition, their prices are competitive against others in the market, and worldwide shipping is available for their products.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy Custom Shirts in Bulk?

The cost of purchasing a sizeable blank t-shirt order will depend on the quantity you are ordering. If you choose to buy blank t-shirts in bulk, you’re more likely to get low prices as you may qualify for a volume discount. An average t-shirt can cost anywhere between $5-8 and upwards. However, the type of brand and cotton quality may impact the price.

How Many T-shirts Are Considered a Bulk Order?

A purchase for a t-shirt bulk order will include 25 shirts or more to qualify as a large order. However, wholesale t-shirt sellers may differ on their bulk order policies and qualifications, so it is always best to check before purchasing.

What Is the Best T-shirt Website?

The best t-shirt website offers high-quality fabric content and a wide selection of brands. The best blank t-shirts can be found on Broken Arrow as they can balance brand quality and competitive sale prices for their products.