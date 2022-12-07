US Postal Service Proposes New Priority Mail Rates for 2023

The cost of Priority Mail may be changing.

In some cases, it’s going up. And for some mail, it’s actually going down!

The U.S. Postal Service recently filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) that there will be price changes for shipping services that will take effect from January 22, 2023.

US Postal Service Announces New Priority Mail Rates

The proposed prices were previously approved by the Postal Service governors, although they will be reviewed by the PRC before their scheduled implementation.

Shipping Services Price Changes

The main price increases include Priority Mail service prices being raised by around 5.5%, Priority Mail Express service prices increasing by 6.6%, and First-Class Package Service prices increasing by 7.8%.

Priority Mail commercial rates will only be increasing by 3.6%, which is significantly below the rate of inflation.

Some services will remain unchanged, as is the case with Parcel Select Ground and USPS Connect Local. There are also some Priority Mail flat-rate retail product prices that will actually be reduced, at least compared with the temporary rate adjustment currently in place.

Price Changes to Reverse Projected Losses

In a statement on the USPS website, the Postal Service explained adjustments to rates and fees such as these are designed to reverse a projected $160 billion in operating losses over the next 10 years.

The statement added: “The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter mail postage rates in the industrialized world and also continues to offer a great value in shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service has upfront pricing and does not add surcharges for residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery.”

Proposed Domestic Priority Mail Flat Rate Retail Price Changes

Here’s how the price on Priority Mail could change if these proposed rates are approved:

Small flat-rate box: from $10.40 to $10.20.

from $10.40 to $10.20. Medium flat-rate box: from $17.05 to $17.10

from $17.05 to $17.10 Large flat-rate box: from $22.45 to $22.80

from $22.45 to $22.80 APO/FPO large flat-rate box: from $20.95 to $21.20

from $20.95 to $21.20 Regular flat-rate envelope: from $9.90 to $9.65

from $9.90 to $9.65 Legal flat-rate envelope: from $10.20 to $9.95

from $10.20 to $9.95 Padded flat-rate envelope: from $10.60 to $10.40

