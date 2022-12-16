If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Video has become one of the best ways for businesses to communicate with their customers. Whether it is a smartphone, a PC, a TV or single or multiple video walls it lets you get your message out quickly and efficiently. And if you have multiple monitors, having the right video wall controllers for your business is a must.

With a video controller, you can showcase your products and services more efficiently in a video wall display with a single or multiple monitors.

What is a Video WallController?

A video wall controller allows you to manage, monitor, and maintain a video wall system for displaying the visual content of your small business. It does this by defining how to display your content on your screens.

The video controller will control the transmission, orientation, size, arrangement, and rendering of the content.

You will be able to control multiple sources such as audio, video and data so you can deliver high-quality content on multiple screens. It can be displayed as a single image on all monitors or differently on individual monitors.

Video Wall Controllers for Your Business

You have many options to choose from for managing your content on a video wall, but here are some of the best video wall controllers for your business on Amazon.

ISEEVY 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Top Pick: Our top choice is a great option in terms of price and functionality. This is a video controller with multiple splicing mode with 4 HDMI outputs and a maximum of 4×5 for multiple devices cascade connections. It supports 3840X2160 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 with 2×2, 1×4,4×1,1×2, 2×1, 3×1, and 1×3 outputs

You also get 90/180/270 degree or mirror display, crop image, and edge mask functions with remote control.

ISEEVY 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

J-Tech Digital 4k 2X2 Video Wall Controller

Runner Up: The runner-up from J-Tech Digital delivers seamless switching of any 4K@60Hz 4:2:0 input signals to any combination of 4 output displays. Moreover, all the HDMI outputs can choose from 5 different multi-viewer presets. This allows for up to 10 video wall configurations as well as flipping any output image 180°.

The company provides a One-Year Manufacturer Replacement Warranty and free lifetime technical support.

J-Tech Digital 4k 2X2 Video Wall Controller

NIERBO 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

Best Value: The best value in this list comes from NIERBO. For under $200 you get a plug-and-play device with a remote control that lets you create 2×2, 1×2, 1×3, 1×4, 2×1, 3×1, and 4×1 video walls of 1080P output. It is compatible with multiple output sources and rotates the screen 180° for different configurations.

NIERBO 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

Spolehli Video Wall Controller

This is a nine-channel splicer, which means it can distribute one HDMI input on 9 HDMI outputs such as an LCD TV, rear projection unit, monitor, and others simultaneously. The splicing modes include from 1×1 all the way to 4×2 with 4K and below input and support. A 180° screen and 90° image rotation make installation with thin edges possible.

You get a One-Year Warranty and worry-free after-sale service from the company.

Spolehli Video Wall Controller

StarTech.com 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

StarTech is a recognized accessories brand that has been around since 1985. Its video controller supports true 4K at 60Hz for HDMI 2.0. And the DMI video wall splitter supports HDCP 2.2 and is backward compatible with 4K 30Hz and 1080p displays. A plug-and-play installation gets you going by just connecting your source and 4 displays.

StarTech.com 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

LINK-MI TV04 2×2 Video Wall Controller

A fully digital processing channel supports a 4-way HDMI output signal, connected to 4 LCD TVs, projectors, DLPs, or other display units. Once it is connected, you can use the 180-degree image flip function for each screen for different installation configurations. The output includes 1024×768@60hz, 720P@60Hz, and 1080P@60Hz.

LINK-MI TV04 2×2 Video Wall Controller

gofanco 3×3 Video Wall Controller and Processor

A nine-screen processing on this video wall controller lets you create 3X3 video wall from four different switchable sources. This includes Type-C, VGA, DisplayPort, or HDMI supporting up to 4K @30Hz from all inputs. The video wall system supports modes starting from 1×1 to 9×1 and cascading up to a 10×10 video wall.

You get a 1-year limited warranty and an experienced tech support team in Silicon Valley from gofanco.

gofanco 3×3 Video Wall Controller and Processor

ISEEVY 16 Channel 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

The second entry from ISEEVY is a more robust system delivering 16 HDMI outputs connecting to a maximum of 16 displays. This gives you multiple splicing mode display options starting from 1×4 to 4×4, 6×2 and anything in between. The video support includes HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DP 1.2 multiple inputs, with a max input resolution of 3840×2160@60Hz.

ISEEVY 16 Channel 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

LINK-MI 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Support up to 3840×2160 4K@60Hz with HDMI 2.0 makes this LINK unit a true 4K controller. The 4HDMI outputs let you display modes starting with 1×2 all the way to 4×5 for multiple devices cascade connections. Additional support includes 90/180/270 degree or mirror display with crop image and edge mask functions.

LINK-MI 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Video Wall Controller 2X2

The last video wall controller is an affordable solution with a 1920x1080P@60Hz display output that is compatible with a computer, set-top box, DVD player, and other sources. It supports eight display modes starting with 1×1 all the way to 4×1.

The company offers a 3-year warranty while stating it will offer you a full refund or send you a new item.

Video Wall Controller 2X2

How do I make a video wall display?

Video wall displays were extremely expensive and there are still some very expensive setups. However, you can DIY a video wall display yourself without breaking the bank. Here is a quick list of the items you will need to create your own video wall display:

The number of monitors or panels you want for the design

The size of the monitors or panels (they can be different sizes)

Display technology (LCD panels, LED arrays, blended projection screens, laser, etc.)

Orientation of the monitors or panels (be very creative here)

Source for the content (PC, DVD player, cable, satellite, or another source)

Video controller

Mounting includes hardware as well as configuration. The displays can be on a wall or a custom frame with 1×2, 1×3, 1×4, 2×2,2×3, 2×4, and many other configurations.

Once you have these items putting it all together is not that complicated. However, getting expert advice on how to do it won’t be a bad idea.

What to Look for When Buying Video Wall Controllers

The goal of any video wall controller is to make the management of your content as simple as possible. Whether you have two or 12 monitors, the controller can make the task very easy. Here is what you should look for on your next video wall controller.

Supported Resolution: Make sure the video wall controller can support the resolution of the screens you have installed. From standard definition to HD and all the way up to 4K and 8K this is a very important specification to be aware of.

Scalability: Investing in a highly scalable video wall controller allows you to grow by adding additional sources such as audio, video and data outputs along with more monitors.

Image Rotation: No matter how you set up your displays, the image rotation feature lets you rotate the content with the right orientation.

Output Flexibility: You need output flexibility so you can display content from multiple sources on multiple screens at the same time.

Access Control: Find a system capable of controlling multiple inputs and outputs with remote control for easy access. This includes remote access from a different location.

Easy Setup and Operation: A system that’s easy to set up and operate means you can add or remove content quickly and easily for new promotions, products, or services.

