Spotlight: How AB Media USA Grew from an American Dream to a Successful Digital Marketing Firm

Pretty much every business understands that customer service is important. But few have succeeded to the extent of AB Media USA. The company started about ten years ago in a coffee shop and has since grown to include three different locations and hundreds of clients. Read about the company’s story below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides personalized digital marketing services to businesses.

CEO Ashot Barseghyan told Small Business Trends, “We take every one of our clients very seriously. And they all get exceptional treatment when working with us and being part of AB Media Family.

Business Niche

Providing such quality work that people constantly refer others.

Barseghyan says, “A lot of our clients are word of mouth. And they refer each other to come to use our services.”

How the Business Got Started

As part of an American Dream.

Barseghyan moved to the U.S. about ten years ago and started the business from a coffee shop. It has since grown through lots of hard work and community building.

He adds, “Now the company is very popular in the Armenian community in Los Angeles. And we are serving 50+ services to hundreds of clients.”

Biggest Win

Helping businesses make it through COVID lockdowns.

Barseghyan says, “[Our biggest win was] to help our community businesses survive the crisis, and help many businesses transition to the digital world to be able to get through the lockdown and keep their business open.”

Biggest Risk

Lowering prices during the pandemic.

Barseghyan explains, “We have lowered our prices so the other small businesses could still stick with us during that hard time. And it was risky, because if some of the businesses left out, we wouldn’t be able to keep the team going, and it would’ve collapsed. But again it actually helped us to be active, and even grow during that hard time.”

Lesson Learned

Take calculated risks.

Barseghyan says, “One thing we would do differently is be more risky when starting the business, as everything that we had planned did actually work out.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Hiring and training more team members.

Favorite Quote

“If you take care of your employees, they will take care of the clients.”? –Richard Branson.

* * * * *