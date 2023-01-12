25 Airbnb Online Experiences You Could Host

Airbnb isn’t just an online platform for finding and booking places to stay on vacation. The site also connects users with in-person and virtual experiences. So prospective entrepreneurs or those looking to earn a bit of extra money may benefit from offering an Airbnb online experience. Here are some ideas to consider.

What Are Airbnb Online Experiences?

Airbnb online experiences are virtual activities that individuals and/or groups can participate in from their own homes or offices. These experiences are designed to give people a taste of a new location or culture without actually traveling there. People often use these to learn more about different areas while considering future travel destinations or planning upcoming trips.

READ MORE: How to Start an Airbnb Business

How Do Airbnb Online Experiences Work?

First, a host with something to offer must set up an experience. For example, a skilled pasta maker in Italy may create a page for a homemade pasta class. Their experience is then hosted on Airbnb, where users can sign up and take the video course from home. Hosts may offer set times for their experiences and offer them to both individuals and private groups.

Pricing for Airbnb Experiences Online

Pricing for Airbnb online experiences varies by location and type of event. Hosts can set their own prices, and Airbnb charges a 20 percent fee for both in-person and online experience bookings. This covers things like customer support and hosting the platform. Many online experiences fall between $10 and $50 per person.

Best Airbnb Online Experiences

If you’re ready to host an Airbnb online experience, here are several options that may work for various types of entrepreneurs.

1. Virtual Tours

A virtual tour generally includes video content and interactive sessions that show off a unique location. Some virtual tours on Airbnb show off entire cities, while others focus on specific locations like a neighborhood or singular tourist attraction.

2. Interactive Magic Tricks

If you know any sleight-of-hand tricks, show off your magic gadgets in an online show. These experiences generally include interaction with audience members. So you’ll need to cater your magic lesson or tricks to this type of format. Some experiences focus specifically on family magic show tricks, while others cater more to adult audiences.

3. Mexican Street Tacos

Show off your top family recipes in an online experience. For example, you may welcome visitors from around the world into your family kitchen in Mexico to see how handmade tortillas and fillings are made.

4. Cooking Classes

You can also offer a cooking class that focuses on any regional delicacy of your choice. The format of the class is up to you. But many hosts offer a list of ingredients or supplies needed beforehand so participants can make their own dishes along with you.

5. False Funny Historical Game

Games are a huge hit on Airbnb online experiences, especially for team building. If you’re from a historically significant area, consider putting together a humorous trivia game that calls attention to some wild facts, and has people separate the truth from fiction.

6. Mystery Escape Room

Escape rooms have become especially popular for team building. And you can easily transfer them to a virtual setting by giving clear instructions and giving groups an easy way to use their problem-solving skills together online.

7. Harry Potter Trivia Competition

Create a trivia competition around a shared interest that may bring people together — like Harry Potter magic. Offer unique facts and have teams and/or individuals compete for unique prizes.

8. Virtual Walk

A virtual walk may be similar to a virtual tour, except the focus is more on taking in everyday scenery and relaxing, instead of learning unique facts about the area. Tour guides should film their surroundings and may host some simple, casual chats along the way.

9. Travel Guides

Travel guides may include some elements of an online tour. But they should be focused on helping people determine the attractions they most want to visit in a specific location. So you may offer details about restaurants, parks, lodging, and transport in your area.

10. Animal Visits

Anyone with access to a farm, wildlife refuge, or other areas with lots of animals can host a virtual experience that gives people an up-close view of these cute creatures. These may mainly include video footage of the actual animals. But you could also provide a look at how they’re fed and cared for.

11. Backstage Tours

If you host an in-person attraction like a music venue or museum, give virtual visitors a look behind the scenes. You may even include interviews or interactive sessions with interesting individuals affiliated with the attraction.

12. Interviews with Interesting Locals

Your online experience may also revolve around interviews with interesting local hosts. This could be a famous person or just a local who knows the area well and is willing to share their travel secrets.

13. Art Classes

Offer interactive online art classes that bring creative people together. You may teach painting, drawing, and ceramics, or even offer a paint-and-sip style experience. These may be especially popular if you integrate a style of art or subject that is special to your area, like painting the Eiffel tower while actually showing it out the window of a Paris apartment.

More Top Airbnb Virtual Experiences

If you’re still looking for the perfect virtual tours or online experience to earn extra income on Airbnb, here are some more to consider.

14. Cocktail Demonstrations

Show off your bartending skills by demonstrating how to make a unique cocktail and letting participants make one alongside you. This can be especially beneficial for bar owners who want to gain attention for their signature cocktails with those who are considering visiting the area.

15. Scavenger Hunts

A scavenger hunt can be a fun team-building exercise. Just come up with a list of objects or challenges that participants may be able to find in their own locations. And find a way to integrate some cool problem-solving skills or funny stories into the experience.

16. Motivational Chats

Those who may otherwise offer in-person motivational speeches can now do so online. Athletes, business leaders, and people who have overcome major challenges can all host talks and even answer questions with participants virtually.

17. Fitness Classes

Fitness classes are becoming increasingly virtual. You can offer anything from yoga to high-intensity interval training from your own home or gym. However, since the experience is hosted on Airbnb, it may be beneficial to showcase unique scenery or a workout style that is specific to your location. For example, a yoga instructor in Hawaii may offer beach yoga sessions.

18. Crafty Workshops

Give participants a list of supplies and then walk them through the steps of how to make a specific crafty item. For example, you could teach a jewelry-making workshop or help families with kids put together fun handprint ornaments for the holidays.

19. Writing Guides

Writers around the world can share their expertise with others from any location. Offer tips, insights, and challenges for those who are looking to learn the craft. You may also walk them through your own process and give them a virtual tour of your writing space.

20. Party Games

Party games on Airbnb online may include anything from Bingo with drag queens to virtual reality gaming. The important thing is to offer experiences that appeal to large groups, like offices or entire families so they can all play together.

21. Guided Meditations

Provide a calming atmosphere and some guided audio to help people gain some mindfulness and clarity. This can be especially beneficial for those in tranquil locations like beach towns.

22. Astrological Readings

If you provide tarot cards or palm readings in person, consider offering similar services using video chat software like the Zoom app. You could even offer this to groups by demonstrating some of the concepts and teaching people how to do their own readings.

23. Storytime

Storytime experiences are especially popular with kids and families. Do a reading of a popular kid’s book or regional story.

24. Sing-a-longs

Sing popular regional songs and invite people to join in with you. This could be an ideal option for performers.

25. Language Instruction

Teach people the basics of your home language in advance of their trips. Specifically, focus on phrases they may need during a trip.

How to Host Airbnb Online Experiences

If you have an online experience in mind that meets Airbnb’s quality standards, start by creating an experience page. This should outline what you offer, and where you’re from and include photos or media that shares more about the experience. Then, add dates and allow users to begin signing up.

How Successful Are Airbnb Experiences?

Hosts have earned more than $2 million by hosting Airbnb experiences, both online and in-person. The online feature especially took off during the pandemic. And many hosts used it to make up for some lost income while people weren’t traveling.

What Are the Best Airbnb Online Experiences for Teams?

The best Airbnb online experiences for team building usually include interactive games or challenges that groups can do together while utilizing various skills. For example, online escape rooms, magic lessons, and cooking classes are all popular with teams.