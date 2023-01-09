Your Ancestry Could Hold the Key to Your Business Success

In the last few decades, many Americans have become obsessed with their ancestry; where did I come from and who was my family? This is a change from the past when traditionally children did not follow in their parents’ footsteps when it came to a career; in American, the old adage was you could be anything you wanted. But what if your ancestry held all the clues to what is holdings you back?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, this is exactly what Judy Wilkins-Smith is the Founder of System Dynamics for Individuals and Organization believes. She has 18 years of expertise assisting high-performance individuals, Fortune 500 executives (Chevron, JP Morgan, Kellogg’s, ExxonMobil). She helps legacy families end limiting cycles and create lasting breakthroughs and transitions into peak performance. She is the author of “Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint: A Powerful Guide to Transformation Through Disentangling Multigenerational Patterns.”

People the world over are fascinated with their ancestry. Over 100M family trees have been built on Ancestry.com alone because, not only are we curious about where we came from, but Judy believes we know there is something important about our heritage. She discusses how our ancestry holds all the clues what prevents us from moving forward and can unlock our future potential.

Judy and I discussed:

The scientific evidence for “Emotional DNA”, how we can research it, and what we can learn from it.

How we can best identify the inherited family patterns that stymie your resilience and activate your ‘Figure It Out’ gene.

The science behind Judy’s “Systemic Work”.

The multi-sensorial power of “Constellations” to create profound embodied transformation.

Why and how we can mindfully wire new shifts and adaptations into our minds and bodies for success.

How we can realign with the American ‘Can-do’ Meta Pattern.

Listen to the entire interview with Judy on why knowing your ancestry is critical to your business success.

