AnyDesk Scams to Watch Out For

These scams are not within the AnyDesk app. The AnyDesk software is solid, guarding your personal details through vigilant oversight. As with all remote access scams, the scammers pretend to get access to your personal data by gaining access to your computer or phone. Why? Because they want to get your personal details such as your bank information, and steal money.

Don’t be a victim! With so many people working remotely and using apps such as AnyDesk to work and conduct company business, scammers have set their sights on these new targets.

Here’s how to remain in control, avoid becoming a victim, and outwit the scammers.

What Is AnyDesk?

The AnyDesk app is a remote desktop software application. It works on Windows, macOS, TOS, Androids, Linux, Raspberry Pi and more. The AnyDesk software gmbh also runs in Cloud.

The App has high frame rates, low latency, and efficient bandwidth use. That makes it a favorite of workers and companies needing an App for remote work access.

It can be downloaded via the Google Play store.

Can You Get Scammed Through AnyDesk Remote Access?

No. The AnyDesk app uses military-grade encrypted connection access. Your data stream is encrypted and your device cannot be accessed. No third party can decrypt the data.

So how does a scammer get to you? The scammer uses a disguise. By “looking like” AnyDesk, the scammers attempt to take remote control of your computer or phone. Once they gain access to your device, they may be able to get all kinds of information about you, such as your bank account number, and your passwords.

Be Aware of These AnyDesk Remote Access Scams

We may call these AnyDesk app remote access scams. But a scam can happen to a person through any app.

Scammers have all sorts of ways to convince you that they’re a trustworthy source. They find ways to “look like” an app, getting you to click on a link, or return a phone call, text or email. Once a person does that, the scammer is in – with remote control of your phone or computer device – and ready to access your bank account and steal money.

What’s more, if you’re working remotely and become a victim of a scam, you are risking your company information as well. The scammer will use the remote control access to your account to access other devices in the system.

If you’ve been scammed, immediately begin to report it. Contact all entities that involve money, such as debit/credit cards and your bank.

1. AnyDesk Amazon Scam – A person or company commonly orders from Amazon. Scammers make contact via email, phone or text, seeking information about an order. The contact looks as if it’s from Amazon.

2. Facebook Marketplace AnyDesk Scam – This is another commonly used service, where a person or company may buy or sell. That makes it another way to attempt to connect with the buyer or seller, seeking to get information.

3. Phone – This is called Vishing. An IT person contacts you seeking permission to gain remote access to your computer. But the person doesn’t work for your company or and software company.

4. Email – This is called Phishing. This is the most common tool used to make contact and gain access to your device. The email looks as if it comes from a friend or colleague. The email may contain a link for you to download, and if you do, uh oh, you’re a victim.

More AnyDesk Scam Examples to Watch Out For

Oh, there’s more. It’s important to be vigilant. Think before you click, and avoid becoming a victim.

5. The Click on a Link – If you click on a bad link, the download that ensues can be very costly. Not only may someone gain access to your device, but that person may also send malware such as viruses to that device.

6. The Fake URL – This is part of that risky download. The fake URL looks almost identical to the app or website you regularly use on your device. There may be a slight misspelling that gives it away.

7. Smishing – This is the name of a text message with a fraudulent link.

8. Pharming – One of the worst results of scams. The scammer takes over a server, gets control of multiple devices and directs users to a fake website.

9. Spear Phishing – Your personal information can be collected using searches from various social media platforms and business sites. You then become the victim of the attack, as the scammer impersonates someone from your personal circle. You would be contacted by that impersonator, who is most often seeking info about your bank account and needed money.

How to Avoid an AnyDesk Scam

These tips for protecting your personal information, bank information, and money are common for avoiding any scam.

Never give anyone you don’t know access to your device. If someone calls you from IT or a computer software company, don’t be a victim. Hang up. Look up the number and call directly. Never share device passwords with another person, even a trusted coworker. Change passwords regularly on your device and on your various accounts, such as your credit card company and bank. Consider using a Password monitoring service. With such a service, you’ll have one main password and the service will automatically change all your passwords on a schedule you choose. Look closely at URL addresses before you click, since this is a common scam. The URL looks familiar, but there will be something different such as a misspelling. Before phone calls, text messages or emails that seek to connect to you and make you aware of a computer or internet problem. That’s another common scam. Update your antivirus regularly, to keep all your devices safe. The second you realize you are the victim of a scam and someone has access to your data, make a report. Report to your company IT department, if you’ve been working remotely, and report to your bank. Cancel debit and credit cards. Put a freeze on your bank accounts. Change your passwords.

Can Someone Hack Me With AnyDesk?

Not within AnyDesk but by pretending to be AnyDesk.

Can IT Safely Share an AnyDesk Address?

Your company IT professionals can share addresses. They can also limit access to those addresses which are named, allowing only those addresses to participate in a session.