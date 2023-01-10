More ARPA Grant Programs Launch to Support Businesses Around the U.S.

Many communities are looking to support thriving business communities in 2023. And some are still trying to recover from the last few years. Luckily, small business grants can help with both of these goals.

Latest ARPA Grants for Small Business

Here are several small business grant programs with deadlines early this year that could help your 2023 get off to a great start.

We All Win Waco

Waco, Texas is supporting small businesses with a new grant program. The We All Win Waco program includes funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Tax Increment Financing budget, and the city’s general fund. The program focuses on small businesses in historically blighted commercial areas. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $180,000 in total funds, depending on which programs they are eligible for. Applications are currently being accepted, and the deadline is February 4.

Cumberland ARPA Grants

Cumberland, Rhode Island is dedicating $500,000 from its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new grant program. Eligible local businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to recover from pandemic-related losses. If enough businesses qualify so that the $500,000 allocation isn’t enough, grant amounts will be prorated to accommodate as many businesses as possible. Applications are due by February 6.

Sussex County ARPA Grants

Sussex County, New Jersey is launching a new grant program for local small businesses and nonprofits. The program includes a total of $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Eligible businesses and organizations can apply for grants of up to $15,000. Eligibility requirements include being legally established in Sussex County?since?Jan. 1,?2019, having an annual revenue of less than $4 million, and have 50 or fewer full-time employees as of?March 3, 2021. This is a reimbursement program. And costs that are eligible for grant funds must be ?incurred on or?after?March 3, 2021 and be related to the pandemic.

Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant

Calvert County, Maryland is offering grants of up to $50,000 to local small businesses. Eligible expenses include purchasing new inventory, hiring employees, capital improvement projects, and other initiatives aimed at business growth. To qualify, a business must have at least two years in operation and have between 2 and 100 employees. The application period is open now through January 31.

Nye County ARPA Small Business Grant Program

Nye County, Nevada is launching its new ARPA Small Business Grant Program. The reimbursement grant program provides funds to cover costs a business has incurred since January 1, 2022. To qualify, businesses must be independently owned and operated and have fewer than 30 employees. The deadline to apply for grant funds is January 15.

Isringhausen DRIVE Small Business Grant

Isringhausen Imports, a luxury car dealer in Springfield, Illinois, is starting a new grant program to support downtown businesses. The company just awarded its first grant of $20,000 to the Wakery, an alcohol-free bar and coffee house that is scheduled to open this year. Isringhausen is collaborating with Downtown Springfield, Inc. to launch the new DRIVE program. If this initial funding round goes well, they plan to offer even more grants to area businesses over the next few years.

