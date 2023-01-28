Barcode Scanners for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Barcode scanners are an invaluable tool for both sales and inventory management. If you’re just starting or growing your small business, you’ll need a barcode scanner to help increase your productivity and accuracy.

Not all barcode scanners are the same. Some scanners can only read 1D barcodes – the standard black-and-white UPC codes found on most consumer goods. Others can scan 2D codes like QR codes. Some scanners can read both types. Whatever the case, a barcode scanner can provide faster, more accurate, and more efficient data entry and POS processing.

How Do Barcode Scanners Work?

Barcode scanners use laser or LCD light to capture the pattern on a barcode and decode it into a numerical sequence of binary code.. They then process and relay that information back to the POS or computer connected to them.

What to Look For in a Barcode Scanner

Here are a few things to consider when shopping for a barcode scanner. Be sure to read the product description carefully so you know the device’s capabilities.

Compatibility – Make sure the scanner you purchase is compatible with the OS or device you use.

– Make sure the scanner you purchase is compatible with the OS or device you use. Scanning Modes – Some scanners have several modes, like automatic scan or continuous scan.

– Some scanners have several modes, like automatic scan or continuous scan. Scanning Type – Decide whether you want a scanner that reads 1D barcodes, 2D/QR codes, or both.

– Decide whether you want a scanner that reads 1D barcodes, 2D/QR codes, or both. Battery Life – Look for units with powerful batteries and long battery life. Also, units with a battery life indicator are helpful in making sure your scanner doesn’t lose power during use.

– Look for units with powerful batteries and long battery life. Also, units with a battery life indicator are helpful in making sure your scanner doesn’t lose power during use. Durability – Scanners get used heavily, and can easily be dropped or fall. They can also be exposed to dust and debris, depending upon the location. Get a scanner that is durable and, if necessary, dust resistant.

Fortunately, there are a lot of barcode scanners online. We selected 10 of the best ones we could find on Amazon to help you get started in your search. Check out our list below for barcode scanner options on Amazon for your small business.

Barcode Scanners for Your Business

Below is our list of the ten best barcode scanners available on Amazon. Different types, capabilities, and prices are all represented, so you’re sure to find something that meets both your needs and your budget.

ScanAvenger Wireless Portable 1D Scanner With Stand

This scanner requires no software or apps – just plug it in and go! This 3-in-one wireless, Bluetooth, and USB scanner has 3 modes: manual, continuous, and auto sense, as well as vibration capabilities for noisy environments. Its stand holds and charges the scanner while also providing wireless transmission.

ScanAvenger Wireless Portable 1D Scanner With Stand

Buy on Amazon

Symcode Omnidirectional Hands-Free Automatic USB Barcode Reader Scanner

Symcode’s hands-free scanner can capture bar codes 1D, 2D/QR on labels, paper, and mobile phone or computer displays. You can choose between 3 scanning modes: 1D codes only, 2D/QR codes, and 1D and 2D/QR codes. It is designed to withstand falls and bumps.

Symcode Omnidirectional Hands-Free Automatic USB Barcode Reader Scanner

Buy on Amazon

Motorola Zebra Symbol Wireless Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

This 1D scanner uses a single circuit board to improve reliability by eliminating interconnections. It also features long-lasting battery power for scan-intensive situations such as inventory. A cradle and 2 USB cords are included.

Motorola Zebra Symbol Wireless Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

Buy on Amazon

Alacrity Upgraded 2D Industrial Barcode Scanner with Wireless Charging Stand

Alactrity’s upgraded 2D scanner is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, IOS, and Android, and works with most common software including QuickBooks, Word, Excel, and Novell. It features a hands-free intelligent sensor mode, trigger scan mode, data storage, and more.

Alacrity Upgraded 2D Industrial Barcode Scanner with Wireless Charging Stand

Buy on Amazon

Honeywell Voyager Linear/Area-Imaging Scanner

This Honeywell barcode scanner can be used to scan and decode linear 1D, 2D, and PDF417 barcodes. It can scan barcodes at different angles, and the USB cable can be connected to a computer or another host system for data transmission.

Honeywell Voyager Linear/Area-Imaging Scanner

Buy on Amazon

Tera Wireless 1D Laser Cordless Barcode Scanner

This scanner’s anti-shock silicone protective cover can prevent scratches and friction even when dropped, and its IP54 technology protects it from dust. You can plug and play this barcode scanner with the USB receiver or the USB cable, and the wireless transmission reaches up to 328 ft. in barrier-free environment.

Tera Wireless 1D Laser Cordless Barcode Scanner

Buy on Amazon

Alacrity 2D 1D QR Desktop Barcode Scanner

Alacrity’s hands-free scanner can capture all common 2D 1D codes, as well as stacked PDF417 codes on ID cards. It features automatic sleep and wake-up modes, as well as autodetection. This device requires a USB port.

Alacrity 2D 1D QR Desktop Barcode Scanner

Buy on Amazon

NETUM Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

NETUM’s Bluetooth barcode scanner’s 2000mAh battery can provide up to 30 hours of continuous scanning – perfect for inventory scanning. It connects with smartphones, tablets, or Bluetooth-enabled computers, and has a plug-and-play interface.

NETUM Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

Buy on Amazon

iDPRT Wireless Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

This Bluetooth wireless barcode scanner supports a wide range of 1D and 2D codes and can read on both paper and screens. It has a maximum transmission distance of 99ft with a Bluetooth connection and 3 scanning modes. An ergonomic and sturdy design round out the features on this affordable barcode scanner.

iDPRT Wireless Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

Buy on Amazon

Eyoyo Desktop Omnidirectional Hands-Free Wired Barcode Reader

Place this hands-free barcode reader on a desk or countertop and let it do the work! It reads 1D, 2D and QR codes on labels, paper, and mobile phone or computer displays and is sensitive enough to read distorted, damaged or smudged barcodes.

Eyoyo Desktop Omnidirectional Hands-Free Wired Barcode Reader

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.