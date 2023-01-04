Spotlight: BotoPlace Specializes in Just One Med Spa Service

There are tons of Med Spas around the U.S. Most offer a variety of services. But BotoPlace dares to be different.
Instead of dabbling in lots of areas, the new business focuses on covering one specialty really well: Botox. Read about how the company thrives with a focused niche in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.
What the Business Does
Offers Botox application and medical-grade skincare products.
BotoPlace is the first walk-in Botox-only medspa in the U.S., according to Founder Carla Castro.
Business Niche
Offering walk-ins and flat rates for Botox treatments.
Castro told Small Business Trends, “We also offer flat fee treatments rather than charging per unit – the traditional way an injector charges, which can often lead to a more expensive visit.”
How the Business Got Started
Chasing a dream.
Castro explains, “I built a career for over 20 years in the areas of marketing and public relations. With the pandemic and economic crash, I followed my heart and, as a Botox lover, I came to the USA, changing my business core and decided to bet on the beauty industry with my partner Fabiola Ledermann by creating Botoplace.”
Biggest Win
Building a dedicated customer base.
Castro adds, “Our biggest “win” in the beginning of our operation (Botoplace is only 4 months old) is that customers already know us and trust us in our work.”
Biggest Challenge
Hurricane Ian.
Castro says, “We had to close our doors for a week, on top of all the tragedy that affected so many families. It is a delicate moment, we had to rethink our communication in this period.”
How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000
Marketing and research.
Castro adds, “These are essential to keep a business current and in line with consumer needs.”
Surprising Fact
They really only offer FDA-approved Botox treatment.
Castro elaborates, “Some people come to us asking for botox injections in areas that are not FDA-authorized, or fillers – and we are botox-only, something many other medspas are not.”
* * * * *
Image: BotoPlace; Fabiola Lederman, Emerson Cristiano, Carla Castro