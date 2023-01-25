Local Community Revitalization Business Grants Available Across the US

Small business grant programs don’t just help the businesses that receive financial assistance.

They can also make communities more vibrant and improve local economies.

That’s why so many cities and local governments run these programs.

Latest Revitalization Grants

This week, several communities launched recovery and enhancement grant programs to support their business communities. Read about these opportunities below.

Holyoke Microenterprise Grant Program

Holyoke, Massachusetts is launching its Microenterprise Grant Program to help small businesses cover their operating expenses. Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing’s Community Development Block Grant. The city has more than $300,000 to distribute. Each grant may provide between $1,000 and $10,000. To qualify, small businesses must have five or fewer employees and be from low- or moderate-income households. Grants can cover various operating expenses, from rent and utilities to equipment purchases. The application period will remain open until funds have been distributed.

Revitalize Harlingen

Harlingen, Texas is offering matching grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses looking to complete exterior renovations. The Revitalize Harlingen program has a total of $150,000 dedicated to qualified small businesses on the city’s west side. And the city hopes to extend the program to other areas as well. The city is hosting an informational session for interested small businesses on February 9.

Westfield Business Blueprint Program

Westfield, Massachusetts is launching its Community Development Block Grant Program to support small businesses in certain parts of the city. The program, known as The Business Blueprint Program, originally launched in 2021 to support pandemic recovery. This round will focus on helping business owners create a financial plan and enhance leadership through an eight-week course. Grants may also be available to participating businesses. To qualify, Westfield businesses must have less than three years in business, and the owner must have an income lower than 80 percent of the local median income.

Mercer County Small Business Grant Program

Mercer County, New Jersey is dedicating $3.5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to a small business grant program. The Mercer County Small Business Grant Program offers direct financial relief to local businesses that faced hardships due to the pandemic. The program offers grants of up to $10,000. And businesses must have a physical storefront in Mercer County to qualify.

San Francisco Flood Disaster Relief Grant Program

San Francisco is offering several new resources to support small businesses impacted by recent floods and winter storms.?Businesses located within the city’s flood zone that experienced damage can apply for up to $5,000. Businesses that experienced damage but are located outside the city’s flood zones may qualify for up to $2,000. Grants are available on a first come, first served basis and will prioritize businesses with the greatest need. The application period is open now and closes on February 10.

Tacoma Small Business Restoration Grants

Tacoma, Washington’s Community and Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the city’s Small Business Restoration Grant program. The program offers financial support for small businesses in need of property damage repair or market enhancement opportunities. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $3,000 to address storefront damage obtained after January 1, 2022. And up to $20,000 is available for small businesses looking to complete permitting requirements to open or maintain a physical storefront location. February 2 is the deadline to apply.

