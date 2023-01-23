Construction Tools – Your List for Starting a Business

Starting your own construction business? You’re going to need a number of building tools to set things up in the right way. Of course, unlike in ancient times procuring tools is no longer a challenge when starting a construction project.

Considerations When Choosing Tools for Construction

As a small business owner, you have to consider several factors before you start collecting your construction tools. Let’s take a look at some of the key considerations to keep in mind.

Rent or buy: Every business is different, and every business owner has a different budget to consider. That’s why in many cases it may make sense to rent your materials rather than make a direct purchase. The bare minimum: If you start making list, you’ll soon realize there are many tools to consider. However, in the initial phase of your business, are you really going to need as many materials? Perhaps not. Starting with the bare minimum tools will help you control your budget and enable you to ramp up when the numbers improve. Quality of the tools: Quality is a key parameter when you buy or rent any construction tool. In some cases, investing in high-quality materials is a good idea, especially when you’re not too familiar with them. Ease of use: A fancy tool with several cool features is not useful when it’s too complicated to handle. That’s why it’s important to make sure the tool you’re considering is easy to use. Type of projects: You don’t need to undertake all types of projects when you set up your business. If you’re focused on repairs, you’re not going to need many tools for the more heavy-duty projects.

List of Construction Tools to Use at Construction Sites

No matter what your specialty is in building construction, you will need at least some tools to get started. To help you pick the right ones, here’s a list of all the important construction tools.

Power Tools

On top of your list, you must include some power tools. These construction tools are needed in most projects – both big and small. Which power tools should you focus on for your business? Let’s take a quick look.

1. Circular saw

These tools use a rotary motion for cutting. These are mostly used for cutting plastic, masonry, and wood.

2. Power drill

Whether it’s buffing or sanding, power drills always come in handy. You can opt for a cordless drill that comes with a charger and battery.

3. Angle grinder

An angle grinder is used for grinding and polishing. It’s a handheld tool that helps remove excess material from a certain piece.

4. Brad nailer

Brad nailers are generally used to add decorative moldings to plain panels. These are popular with model makers and crafters.

5. Heat gun

If you’re working on remodeling projects that involve stripping old wallpapers and upholstering, you’re most likely going to need a heat gun.

6. Miter saw

For cutting materials at multiple angles, professionals use miter saws. These powerful tools make right cross-cuts and these come in several sizes.

Hand Tools

Among other things, your toolbox should include some hand tools. These are especially important when you’re trying to add finishing touches to your job. Let’s look at the list for more details.

7. Chisel

Chisels used for concrete bumps and surfaces are used quite frequently in building projects. These chisels tend to have a handle and a strong edge blade to cut through concrete.

8. Tile cutter

Tile cutters are used to cut tiles in different shapes and sizes.

9. Surface earth rammer

Earth rammers are used prominently in big construction projects. The purpose of these tools is to compress or compact soil.

10. Hand saw

If you’re working with wood materials, you are going to need a hand saw. Also known as panel saws, these tools help cut pieces of wood into different shapes.

11. Float

A float is used to smooth a wooden surface that’s applied on freshly laid mortar and concrete.

12. Putty knives

In simple words, putty knives are used to apply and spread materials. These are available in different widths. Narrow blades are typically used for filling small nail holes. Wide blades, on the other hand, are used for larger surfaces.

13. Caulking gun

Caulk is used to seal cracks and gaps. A caulking gun allows people to use caulks efficiently.

Organizers & Accessories

For any construction work, you are going to need more than just hand and power tools. You are also going to use a number of accessories. These tools will make your life easier in many different ways. Let’s take a quick look.

14. 5 Gal bucket

A durable 5 gal bucket is essential when you are working with water and paint.

15. Ladder

To reach difficult to access corners, you’re going to need a ladder.

16. Step stool

Step stools are essential from a practical standpoint. These are useful when you need a little extra height to reach corners safely.

17. Extension cords (25′ and 100′)

While these are essential especially when electrical work is in progress, extension cords need to be handled with caution.

Equipment

Since your work will involve materials such as cement, it’s important to invest in suitable equipment that can come in handy. Let’s take a quick look at some of these tools.

18. Plumb bob

Plumb bobs are useful for establishing vertical for a wall in construction projects or doorjambs while hanging a door.

19. Plumb rule

A narrow board with a plumb line and bob, a plumb rule is used mainly in carpentry projects.

20. Concrete mixer

As the name suggests, a concrete mixer combines cement, water, and aggregates such as gravel or sand to create concrete.

21. Polisher

With a polisher, you can follow the contours of uneven flooring and achieve a more balanced operation.

22. Measuring box

A measuring box is used to measure construction materials such as dust, cement and sand.

23. Head pan

The head pan helps you lift the excavated soil or concrete with ease.

24. Air compressors

Air compressors provide energy for power tools such as grinders, drills and nail guns, among others.

Essential Supplies

25. Circular saw blades

To achieve fast, straight, cold cutting in metal, you will need circular saw blades.

26. Slab panels

A variety of slab panels are used in construction projects. Depending on your need you can choose from a range of options that include flat slabs, hardy slabs and sunken slabs, to name a few.

Safety Equipment

For obvious reasons, the construction industry is considered one of the most hazardous segments in the country. That’s why it’s even more important to keep a stock of safety equipment including gloves and glasses. Let’s take a look at some of the essential safety equipment you are going to need for your business.

27. Safety glasses

For your own safety, invest in safety glasses that can protect you from hazardous objects.

28. Earplugs

Construction professionals work in extremely noisy environments that pose a serious risk to hearing. Hearing protection gear such as earplugs is therefore important to prevent any damage.

29. Kneepads

Kneepads provide cushioning support when kneeling, which is quite common in construction work.

Specialized Tools

In addition to all the tools and equipment needed to complete construction work, there are specialized tools that aid in finishing various tasks. Let’s take a look.

30. Air hammer

Air hammers are used in both construction and demolition jobs. These pneumatic tools can remove tiles, break down concrete surfaces and chisel through metal such as steel.

31. Torque wrenches

An efficient tool, torque wrenches are used to apply a specific torque to a fastener such as a nut or a bolt.

Where Do You Dispose of Waste Like Excess Concrete?

To dispose of waste like excess concrete, you have some process options to consider. You may choose to rent a dumpster, take it to the landfill yourself, contact a junk hauling company or donate to your local community for future projects.

Which Tool is Used the Most by Construction Workers?

Among all other construction tools, hammers are possibly the most commonly used ones in the construction industry.

What Does an Initial Investment in Construction Tools Look Like?

To get hold of the basic tools you’re going to need, you can get started with $2,000.

Final Thoughts

As with any other business, you should start by making a list of tools you truly need to set up things. Remember, you can always rent out tools that cost more and are not going to be used frequently. The more prepared you are, the greater your chances to succeed.

