Sometimes, regular garbage bags just aren’t enough. Anyone who has ever worked in construction, landscaping, food service, home improvement, etc. knows that you sometimes need contractor bags for the heavy, sharp, or irregular item clean-up.

Contractor bags come in several different sizes and different mils. The higher the mil, the stronger the bag will be. If you work with very heavy or sharp materials, such as metal, wood, or glass, you’ll want to get bags with the thickest mil possible. If most of your refuse is liquid, grass, or other lighter materials, you can get away with a thinner mil. Even the thinnest mil of contractor bags are much thicker and more durable than regular trash bags. For comparison, the average 13 gallon kitchen garbage bag is between 0.7 and 0.9 mil.

Another thing to look for is how the bags close. Some carpenter trash bags come with flaps that tie; others come with twist ties. A few have drawstring straps, but they are rare on carpenter bags because they generally aren’t strong enough to carry the load.

Stock Up on Contractor Bags for Your Business

There are lots of contractor bag options available on Amazon. Some of them offer a Subscribe and Save discount, too, which can save you some money! Check out our list of contractor trash bags on Amazon.

Husky 42 Gallon Contractor Bags

Husky offers this 50 count box of 3 mil, 42 gallon contractor trash bags. The bags have true tie flaps and 1-by-1 dispensing for easy use.

Husky 42 Gal. Contractor Bags

Plasticplace 55-60 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags

These bags have a gusset seal bottom, so they can be used to line cans or stand on their own. You get 32 3 mil heavy duty contractor bags that are made in the USA.

Plasticplace Contractor Trash Bags 55-60 Gallon

Amazon Commercial 42 Gallon Heavy Duty Contractor Bags

Customers rave about Amazon Commercial’s contractor bags, stating that they are as high quality as most of the leading name brands. This is a 50 count box of 3 mil bags with built in closure tabs.

AmazonCommercial 42 Gallon Heavy Duty Contractor Bags

PlasticMill 75 Gallon Contractor Bags

At 5 mil, these are the thickest contractor bags on our list. You get 30 bags on coreless rolls; these bags will fit 75 gallon trash cans.

PlasticMill 75 Gallon Contractor Bags:

UltraSac 33 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags

These 3 mil 33 gallon bags are on the shorter side, so they’re ideal for smaller cans. They’re made from 90% recycled material, and disperse one at a time for easy use. This is a pack of 50 bags; ties are included.

Ultrasac – 891454 UltraSac Contractor Trash Bags

Hefty Heavy Duty Contractor 42 Gallon Trash Bags

Hefty is a trusted name in garbage bags, and their contractor bags have the same quality. This box holds 26 load and carry bags, with easy-to-close flaps.

Load & Carry Heavy Duty Contractor Large Trash Bags

Veska 65 Gallon Trash Bags for Tote

These 1.5 mil bags fit in large garbage totes. They proport to be strong, tear-resistant and leak resistant; making them useful for most projects.

65 Gallon Trash Bags for Toter

Tasker 55-60 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags

You get 50 3 mil contractor bags with ties in this box from Tasker. These 55 gallon contractor bags can be used in cans or be free-standing and are made in the USA.

Tasker 55-60 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags 3 Mil

Ox Plastics 55 Gallon 3 Mil Bags

Ox Plastics give you a box of 50 bags, each 3 mil and 55 gallons. They have strong tie flaps for closure and promise not to leak or tear.

55 Gallon Trash Bags 3 MIL Contractor, Large Thick Heavy Duty Garbage Bag

Reli. ProGrade Contractor Trash Bags

These large bags by Reli. are 60 gallon sized. You get a box of 20 2 mil bags with twist ties.

Reli. ProGrade Contractor Trash Bags 55 Gallon

Aluf Plastics 65 Gallon Trash Bags Heavy Duty

Aluf Plastics offers their bags in different mils. This particular box is of 50 large bags that are 1.5 mil. Additionally, they are made from at least 80% percent recycled material.

Aluf Plastics 65 Gallon Trash Bags Heavy Duty

Dyno Products Online 65-Gallon Heavy-Duty Black Trash Bags

These bags are 1.5 mil thick and come in a pack of 50. They can be used as can liners or alone.

Dyno Products Online 65-Gallon Heavy-Duty Black Trash Bags

ToughBag 55 Gallon Trash Bags

Toughbag offers a 32 pack of 3 mil bags. The bags are made from partially recycled materials, and are gussetted for extra strength and durability.

ToughBag 55 Gallon Trash Bags, 3 Mil Contractor Bags

Contractor’s Choice 42-Gallon Outdoor Construction Trash Bags

Get a box of 24 contractor bags, each 3 mil and with ready-tie flaps.

Contractor’s Choice 42-Gallon Outdoor Construction Trash Bags

