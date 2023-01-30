How to Create Superfans for Your Small Business

We are all can be superfans for the products and services we buy. I love Specialized bicycles and Icebreaker clothing. For anyone who wants to listen, I want to tell them how great these brands are for me. Having superfans like me attract more loyal customers. But how do you create superfans that are critical for spreading the word on how fantastic your brand is?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Brittany Hodak, the author of “Creating Superfans” is obsessed with helping people turn their customers into superfans. She co-founded, scaled, and successfully exited The Superfan Company, a fan engagement company whose roster included Walmart, Disney, Amazon, Katy Perry, Johnson & Johnson, Dolly Parton, and many more. She originated the role of Chief Experience Officer at Experience.com and, when she appeared on the hit TV show, “Shark Tank”, she received six-figure offers from four of the five sharks (and find which shark did not make an offer and why!)

In my interview, Brittany discussed:

What is a ‘superfan’ and why you must have them for the future of growing your small business? How do ‘superfans’ get created and how can you activate them? How her background in entertainment led to her career in the all-important area of providing an outstanding customer experience. What leaders need to learn from the “Great Resignation” and “Quiet Quitting” and what you need to do about it to retain your employees. How does a company’s brand contribute to its customer experience and the ongoing employee experience for your business? How do you ensure that your employees are aligned with your brand story. Why it is important that it’s consistent and they represent it every single day.

Listen to the entire interview on how you can create superfans for your small business from Brittany Hodak.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.