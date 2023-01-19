Custom Reusable Shopping Bags Featuring Your Business Name and Logo

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Reusable shopping bags are becoming more and more popular as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic shopping bags. As a small business, investing in customized reusable shopping bags can be beneficial in several ways. For one, you’re providing your customers with something useful. Plus you’re getting eyes on your brand, as your reusable bag makes its way around. And, of course, you’re doing kindness to the environment by cutting down on plastic waste.

Some sellers will print full-color logos, while others offer one or two-color logos. Some will only print text. Some bags are traditional tote-style bags, while others are drawstring bags or merchandise bags. In other words, there are lots of options available out there, and it can be a bit overwhelming. We took some of the guesswork out of the equation for you by searching Etsy and Amazon for the best places to get custom reusable shopping bags featuring your business name and/or logo.

Tips for Getting Customized Reusable Shopping Bags

There are a few important things to keep in mind when shopping for customized bags:

Communicate with the Seller – When getting something customized, communication with the seller is key.

When getting something customized, communication with the seller is key. Know What You Want – Before ordering, be sure to have a solid idea in mind, with a backup idea or two as well. This includes the size and kind of bag you want, the quantity, and how you’d like your business name or logo to appear.

Before ordering, be sure to have a solid idea in mind, with a backup idea or two as well. This includes the size and kind of bag you want, the quantity, and how you’d like your business name or logo to appear. Buy in Bulk – Sellers offer discount pricing for bulk orders. Keep this in mind when determining your budget and how many bags you’d like to receive.

Sellers offer discount pricing for bulk orders. Keep this in mind when determining your budget and how many bags you’d like to receive. Get A Mock-Up – Always get a sample or mock-up of the finished design before you order.

Custom Reusable Shopping Bags Featuring Your Business Name and Logo

We found customizable reusable shopping bags of all shapes and sizes on both Etsy and Amazon. Typically these are bulk shopping bags, and the shop will give you options for the amount of words, colors, fonts, etc.

Personalized Black Company Logo Tote

Get your company logo on this classic black tote bag. You have the option of single or double-sided printing, and the bags come in packs of up to 50. Each bag measures 13″ x 4″ x 15″ and the top handle is 11″ in height

Personalized Black Company Logo Tote

Buy on Etsy

Customizable Gussetted Shopping Bag

This reusable bag is gusseted, meaning it has an extra piece of fabric that lines the bottom of the bag. This makes the bag even stronger on the bottom, so the bag can carry heavier loads. You have your choice of various colors and fonts, and the bag is 10 1/2″ W x 14″ H x 5″D with a 10 1/2″ handle drop.

Customizable Gussetted Shopping Bag

Buy on Etsy

Foldable Reusable Shopping Bags

This Amazon seller offers many types of reusable shopping bags, as you’ll see in our list. This one is large, has gussets, and can be folded and tucked away when not in use. The bags measure 20″ wide and 13″ high, with reinforced straps.

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Southern Style Grocery Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Small Natural Cotton Eco Reusable Drawstring

For something a bit different, these reusable bags aren’t totes, but drawstring bags. They come in several different sizes and are a great idea for promos and craft shows! You can get your full logo printed on them.

Small Natural Cotton Eco Reusable Drawstring

Buy on Etsy

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Get your full-color logo printed on these canvas bags, made with heavy, 100% cotton canvas. The bags measure approximately 15″ tall x 15″ wide with 22.5″ reinforced web handles. The bottom is gusseted.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Buy on Etsy

Colorblock Reusable Tote Bag

This color block tote bag comes in 3 color combinations and a variety of font choices for words. These bags are 15W x 15H x 3D with a gusseted bottom and webbed handles.

Custom Tote bags, 4 words Tote, Your Favorite Things, Personalized Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

Reusable Merchandise Bag

These bags come in several color choices and are made from strong nonwoven polypropylene plastic. They are 14″ tall and 11″ wide and have a carrying handle instead of a strap. You can get them in packs of 10, 50, and 100.

Reusable Merchandise Tote Bag – Personalized Text Logo – Recyclable Plastic Grocery Bags

Buy on Amazon

Custom Canvas Tote Bags

This Etsy seller offers reusable bags in a plethora of colors and has a large font library as well. They offer two-color logo printing on a large surface. The bags are 14″W x 16″H with 20″ web canvas handles.

Custom Canvas Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

Canvas Shoulder Tote Bags

These custom reusable shopping bags are made from canvas and polyester. They are large – 18.5W x 14.5H with a 23-inch strap. Best of all, they have a front pocket! The bags come in several colors.

Canvas Shoulder Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Boutique Style Reusable Shopping Bag

For a “fancier” bag, check out these large, foldable reusable bags. They have a glossy finish, quilted design, and are easy to wash and store. The bags are 15.7″H x 14.7″W and have 19.6″ handles.

Luxurious Reusable Laminated Tote Bag – Stylish Boutique Shopping Bag

Buy on Amazon

Customizable Cotton Canvas Tote Bag

Choose between regular or premium cotton and get your full-color logo printed on these reusable bags. The bags are approximately 15″ x 16″ with 21″ handles.

Print Your Logo Cotton Canvas Tote Bag

Buy on Etsy

Organic Hemp Cotton Blend Reusable Shopping Bags

These customizable bags are a bit more expensive than some of the others on our list, but they have the most customization options. Choose your text, font, thread color, print location, and primary bag color, and wow your customers with a beautiful reusable bag. Each bag is 14.5″H x 14.5″W with 26″ X 1 1/4″ self-fabric handles and a 5″ deep interior hanging pocket.

Organic Hemp Cotton Blend Reusable Shopping Bags

Buy on Etsy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.