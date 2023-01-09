Delta will soon become the first major U.S. airline to introduce free WiFi for all on most domestic mainline aircraft.

Delta Announces Free Onboard WiFi

In partnership with T-Mobile, Delta’s initial rollout should be complete by early February. Full availability on international and regional aircraft should be completed by the end of 2024.

Seeking the Best In-Flight Connectivity

In-flight Wi-Fi will be especially useful for business owners who need to remain in touch with their employees or business partners. Being un-contactable for hours at a time during a flight is not exactly an optimal predicament for many business owners, especially those running a tight ship.

The new Wi-Fi should also be reliable, as teams at Delta airlines have been rigorously testing the in-flight connectivity alongside engineers from Viasat, which is a satellite internet service provider. Part of the process has been learning how to initiate the in-flight connectivity to ensure it is serviceable, with the next step of the process being a significant scaling-up of its capacity.

The extent of the scaling will be key to successfully rolling out the free Wi-Fi feature on all flights by the end of next year.

Transforming the ‘Entire Onboard Experience’

The CEO of T-Mobile, Mike Sievert, explained: “T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all customers — regardless of their wireless provider — so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown.”

Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian added: “We didn’t just want free Wi-Fi to offer base-level service – we wanted it to be transformative for the entire onboard experience. It is imperative all customers onboard can enjoy their favorite content just as they would at home, and we’ve put this system through meticulous tests to make that possible.”

Delta Reveals New Exclusive Offers

Delta also announced Delta Sync Exclusives hub to further elevate the in-flight connectivity experience. It includes exclusive offers, access and entertainment from beloved brands.

