Electrician Tools – Your List for Starting a Business

Whether it is a working power line, a repair job, or an improvement project several customers are looking for assistance. Since electrical work is dangerous and complex, it is important to have the right tools to do the job safely and efficiently.

For projects to succeed you will need some specialized electrical tools that can come in handy. Electrician tools can be indispensable for your business as they let you carry out more specialized tasks, and work with a wide variety of materials while being safe.

These tools help you to perform the same functions as hand tools but with more efficiency and less effort. Whether you have an established electrician business or you’re just getting started, our electrician tools list will help ensure you have everything you need.

How Long Does it Take to Become an Electrician?

Typically, most states licensing laws require at least four years of experience to even be eligible to become an electrician. This will include thousands of hours of work experience, 96 hours of classroom training, passing the journeyman exam, and getting an electrician license.

During these years, you will learn the basic skills of an electrical worker and the different codes and requirements for various building structures. In many cases, aspiring electricians have the option to become apprentices, attend a trade school or join on-the-job training to further their skills.

Should You Buy or Rent Tools?

Your decision on whether to buy or rent tools will depend on your budget. When deciding whether to rent or buy tools, you will need to answer several key questions, including how often you would use the tool. Will it take up too much storage space? How frequently would you be using the tools to warrant an investment? How much maintenance will the tools require?

Knowing when you should rent a tool and when to buy it can save you tons of time and money. You also need to consider more than just up-front costs, maintenance and replacing them should also be factored into your decision-making.

Where Can You Buy the Best Electrician Tools?

You can get electrician tools at your local hardware store or from big box stores like Wal-Mart, Target, or Home Depot. You can also buy some from online retailers such as Amazon, Grainger, or Elliott Electric Supply. When it comes to high-quality electrician tools make sure to check out these brands:

Klein Tools

Klein Tools is a manufacturer of a diverse range of high-quality tools. In addition to offering collections of hand tools, they also build volt testers, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) tools, electrical wiring tools, multimeters, non-contact voltage testers, fish tapes, and more.

Stanley Tools

Stanley Tools is a manufacturer and distributor of power tools. The Company makes and sells hand power tools that include hand planes, saws, rulers, try squares, chisels, screwdrivers, and many other tools for consumer and industrial use.

Dewalt

Dewalt is a manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, and accessories. It is well-known for its cordless and corded power tool brand among trades professionals, including carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

Milwaukee

Milwaukee offers customers a range of power tool products, including cordless drills, saws, vacuum cleaners, and hand tools.

Makita

Makita is a Japanese manufacturer of power tools, cordless tools, screwdrivers, impact wrenches rotary hammers, angle grinders, planers, and metal shears.

The Essential Electrician Tools List

Most professional electricians rely on an assortment of the right type of tools for various tasks. Besides helping to get the job done right these tools also offer safety, accuracy, craftsmanship, and comfort. Whether you have an established electrician business or you’re just getting started, our electrician tools list will help ensure you have everything you need.

Top Tools You’ll Need Starting Out

As an electrician, you will rely on various tools from basic tools like screwdrivers to electrical tools like voltage testers, power tools, fish tape, and supplies and accessories. Below are some essential tools every electrician needs.

Electrical Tools

1. NCVT & Non-Contact Voltage Tester

A Non-Contact Voltage Tester (NCVT) is an essential electrician’s tool that helps to detect the presence of voltage. A Non-Contact Voltage Tester work by inserting metal probes wrapped in rubber or plastic into an outlet to verify voltage without needing to make direct contact.

2. Spanner

A spanner is an electrical wrench that is used to install and remove connector plugs in electrical work. It uses molded rubber to separable connectors and avoids short circuits.

3. Receptacle Tester

A receptacle tester is a device that indicates if the live, neutral, and ground wires are properly connected. When plugged into an electrical socket it makes sure that it is wired properly.

4. Electric Screwdriver Set

An electric screwdriver is a portable electric device that allows you to screw and unscrew screws. It comes with a variety of insulated screwdrivers to protect users from electric shock and comes with a bit holder which can is either magnetic or has a quick-release system.

5. Circuit Finder

A circuit breaker is used to identify which circuit breaker in the main service panel serves a particular outlet or light fixture.

Power Tools

6. Drills

Power drill help to make holes in wood, concrete, or metal. They can also be used to turn screws on fixtures.

7. Impact Drivers

Impact drivers are often used to drive in a large number of fasteners, longer screws, and lag bolts. They come with quick-release shanks and produce lots of rotational force that drives large screws in seconds.

8. Nut Drivers

Nut drivers help in tightening nuts and bolts. They come with a socket attached to a shaft and cylindrical handle and are similar in appearance and use to a screwdriver.

9. Saws

Power saws are electric circular saws with blades attached to a motor shaft used to cut wood, metals, plastics, fiberglass, concrete, and other materials.

10. Hole Hog

Hole hog drill comes with power and torque making it easy to drill holes in studs for electrical conduits.

11. Angle Grinder

An angle grinder is used for a variety of metal fabrication jobs that include cutting, grinding, deburring, finishing, and polishing.

Hand Tools & Supplies

12. Reaming Bit

A reaming bit is a rotary cutting tool used for enlarging and finishing to accurate dimensions of holes that have been drilled, or bored.

13. Assorted Insulated Pliers

Insulated pliers offer protection from electrical shock and arcing around live electrical equipment. They come in the form of diagonal-cutting pliers, side-cutting pliers, and needle-nose pliers.

14. Heavy-Duty Wire Strippers

Heavy-Duty Wire Strippers or lineman’s pliers are designed to remove the protective covering, or jacket, from electrical wires.

15. Fish Tape

Fish tape, draw wire, or an electrician’s snake is used by electricians to pull electrical or other wires through conduits.

16. Fishing Rods

Fishing rods are used to pull wires or cables across ceilings, attics, or through wall cavities. They also come with a variety of accessories such as lights, simple hooks, specialized hooks, magnets, and others to help glide wires across obstacles.

17. Utility Knife

A utility knife is a knife specially designed for cutting wires and cables and stripping off their plastic insulation without harming the core wire.

18. Tape Measure

A measuring tape is a hand tool for measuring purposes. A retractable tape can get most jobs done while measuring tapes with magnetic tips allow one person to measure metals easily.

19. Electrical Tape

An electrical tape helps to insulate wires from conducting electricity and protect them from moisture, abrasion, and corrosion.

20. Cable Ties

Cable ties help to fasten together cables and wires together while keeping them organized and preventing damage.

21. Level

Levels are used to determine whether a surface is horizontally or vertically level while installing light fixtures.

22. Electrical Wiring

Electrical wires help to transmit electricity from a source, usually a nearby transformer, to an outlet. They come in various materials, casings, and sizes to handle the different electrical loads.

23. Wire Cutter

Wire cutters are used to cut electric wires and, in most cases, they come with insulated handles to protect from electric shocks.

24. Coax Connectors

Coax connectors are used to connect cables to other devices such as televisions, satellite dishes, broadband routers, antennas, and radio equipment. They contain an inner conducting wire surrounded by a protective double-insulating layer and an outer plastic sheath.

25. Terminal Blocks

Terminal blocks are insulated connections that are used to secure and/or terminate wires

25. Splicing Connectors

Splice connectors are plastic clips used to make splices or connections with two or more pieces of wire. They are designed for use with electrical cables, telephone cables, and electrical device wires.

26. Conduit Bender

Conduit benders allow electricians to curve conduit piping around corners and other obstacles.

27. Electrician’s Hammer

An electrician’s hammer helps to drive nails into wood, shape metal, or smash or break materials like concrete or dry walls. It comes with a fiberglass handle coated with rubber to protect from accidental electric shock

Safety Tools & Organizers

28. Tool Belt

A tool belt is a belt worn around the waist that comes with pockets and loops to help store all your essential tools while working in tight spaces.

29. Tool Carrier

A tool carrier helps you carry more tools for a particular project and comes with multiple compartments to store and carry all the tools you need

30. Flashlights

As an electrician or repair man there will be instances where you be forced to work in dark locations. Flashlights offer you the option to work in dark places like attics, basements, and behind walls.

31. Insulated Work Gloves

Electrical shock can lead to death or severe injury. Insulted worked gloves can help protect you from electrocution and other mishaps.

32. Safety Glasses

The job site is where lots of stuff are always flying everywhere these include wood chips, dirt, concrete dust, shards of metal, and more. You will need safety glasses to protect your eyes. – you name it – it’s hit me in the face.

33. Flame Retardant Work Shirts

Flame-retardant shirts are designed to protect people from their shirts from catching fire when exposed to combustion and high temperatures.

34. Rescue Rods

Rescue rods or poles are life-saving devices that offer protection and insulate people when rescuing victims being electrocuted.

35. Electrical Work Boots

Electrical boots offer protection for repairmen from electrical burns and shocks. against electrocution full grounding in an electrical hazard environment.

36. Hard Hat

Hard hats help to protect your head from falling or flying objects in the workplace.

Additional Tools You’ll Need to Grow Your Small Business

Now that we have exhausted the must-have tools for electrical work. Below are other additional tools that you may need to build an electrical business which can also apply to industrial settings as well.

37. Digital Multimeter

A digital multimeter measure voltage, current, and resistance. A good digital meter will also measure both AC and DC, and comes with a backlit reading pane for working in small dark spaces.

38. Circuit Analyzer

Circuit Analyzer helps to check for various wiring conditions that include ascertaining correct wiring, polarity reversal, no ground, and test for arc faults.

39. Circuit Breaker Finder

A circuit breaker finder is used for locating the circuit breaker controlling a specific set of outlets. This comes in handy if your circuit breaker panel is not correctly mapped.

40. Apps

Now that we are done with the hardware required to run your electrical business you can also up your game by also investing in electrician apps for your businesses. These could include business apps, reference apps, utility apps, and more.

Final Thoughts

Your craftsmanship is as only good as the tools you use. Whether you are a DIYer or a professional, the tools listed above can be very useful to own. However, when shopping for electrician tools make sure that they all include safety features while also factoring things like usability, weight, handling, corded or cordless, size and budget.