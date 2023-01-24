If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As more people sit all day to work, the spine, neck, and hips will begin to suffer if they are not supported properly. Whether you are working at the office or your home, you need to keep your body in the right position to reduce stress at these points. And this is why having an ergonomic office chair is so important.

An ergonomic chair is as important as choosing the right bed, after all, you are spending almost as much if not more time on this furniture. Take your time and get the best chair your budget will allow without sacrificing the quality to support your body.

Ergonomic Office Chair Options in 2023

The ergonomic chairs on this list include a range of options when it comes to budget. However, they are some of the best-reviewed and well-made chairs available on Amazon right now.

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair

Top Pick: Herman Miller espouses ergonomic principles by giving you total control to make you comfortable, which is why it gets the top pick. Features include 8Z Pellicle suspension, tilt limiter, adjustable PostureFit sacral/lumbar support, and fully adjustable arm support.

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair

Buy on Amazon

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

Runner Up: Like Herman Miller, Steelcase has been in business for decades. This ergonomic chair has adjustable seat depth, fully adjustable arms, pneumatic seat height adjustment, recline tension adjustment, 4 position recline lock, and a shell back and seat.

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

HON Ignition 2.0 Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Best Value: HON is a brand that delivers quality and value that is also affordable. This chair is packed with features including, Synchro-Tilt and tension controls for reclining and tilt, adjustable lumbar support, two-way adjustable mesh headrest, and 4-way stretch mesh that flexes in every direction.

HON Ignition 2.0 Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

Besides being affordable, this Ticova chair checks all the boxes by letting you adjust headrest height and angle, back and lumbar support height, seat cushion height, armrest height, and tilting angle up to 140°.

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

Oline ErgoPro Ergonomic Office Chair

From office users to people looking for an ergonomic gaming chair, the Oline ErgoPro makes both camps happy. This chair reclines 90 to 120 to 135 degrees and it also has an adjustable arm- and headrest, dynamic lumbar support, blade wheels, and premium gas lifts.

Oline ErgoPro Ergonomic Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Although on the lower end of the price range, Modway provides some solid features. Some of the standout features include a mesh back, lumbar support, one-touch chair height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, and a tilt and lock system.

Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

Hbada Ergonomic Office Chair

In the same price range as the Modway, this Hbada chair also has solid features to talk about, which include a 3-year warranty. Additional features are double lumbar support, SGS-3 gas lift, flip armrest, and 15-degree rocking.

Hbada Ergonomic Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

GABRYLLY Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

There are a lot of great reviews for the value and customer service of the GABRYLLY ergonomic chair, which includes a 5-year warranty. It also provides 4 supporting points for the head, back, hips, and hands along with solid lumbar support. A large breathable mesh seat, adjustable flip-up armrest, and SGS gas lift round out some of the other features.

GABRYLLY Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

Flash Furniture Multifunction Executive Ergonomic Office Chair

Flash Furniture makes solid affordable ergonomic chairs. Besides the multiple color options, you also get 3-paddle controls, lumbar support, adjustable back height and angle, a tilt lever, and a ventilated mesh back.

Flash Furniture Multifunction Executive Ergonomic Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

With more than 10,000 reviews, SIHOO has some very happy customers. The chair has seat height, headrest adjustment, lumbar support and back support adjustment with a breathable, flexible non-pattern mesh fabric.

SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

Buy on Amazon

What is Ergonomics?

It is the science that deals with designing things people use for efficient and safe interaction between people and things. It is also known as biotechnology and human engineering.

What is an ergonomic chair?

An ergonomic chair is made to support the body while at the same time promoting good posture and preventing any discomfort.

What makes a chair ergonomic?

A chair is ergonomic when it can be fully adjusted easily to change the settings of the chair in a way that accommodates or fits whoever uses it.

What is the best ergonomic office chair?

The best ergonomic office chair fits whoever uses it by supporting different body parts, adjusting angles and heights, and it is made of quality materials.

What to Look for When Buying an Ergonomic Office Chair

The goal of a quality ergonomic chair is to allow you to adjust it so you it can fit your body for the way you work. And in order to make these adjustments, there are some key features the chair will have to have. So, with that in mind, look for these features when shopping for an ergonomic office chair.

Adjustable Height: You should be able to adjust the seat easily and put both your feet on the floor.

Adjustable Arm Support: The arm support should be able to rise to the height of your desk so your arms are parallel to the desk.

Adjustable Lumbar Support: This requires supporting the natural ‘S’ shape of the spine. With an adjustable backrest the user can align the curve to get the best possible support.

Backrest Height Adjustment: This will ensure the backrest will fit the curvature of your spine to provide the most support for your back.

Neck/Head Support: To support the upper neck and the back of the head.

Swivel: This allows you to move easily and reach different areas of the desk.

Tilt: There are many tilt mechanisms so choose one that is best suited for you and your staff.

Depth Adjustment: You should have the option to leave a 2-to-4-inch gap between the edge of the seat and the back of your knees.

Wheels: Whether you have hard floors or carpet, look for wheels designed for your floor so you can move around easily.

Materials: From mesh to fabric and leather, you have many options when it comes to materials.

Assembly: Look for chairs that are easy to put together with clear instructions.

Customer Support: Ergonomic chairs can be expensive, check out to see the type of support the company offers to protect your investment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.