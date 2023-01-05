Millions in Grant Funding Available to Help Businesses with Employee Training, Storefront Improvements

The start of a new year is the perfect time to seek new small business grants to help you achieve your goals. Luckily, there are plenty of new programs launching, along with older programs still accepting applications. Read on for a list of small business grant opportunities to apply for in early 2023.

New York Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs

New York State recently awarded more than $6 million in grant funding to eight projects as part of its Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs. However, both programs are still open and accepting applications from qualified businesses. Grants will support businesses in terms of employee training and collaboration, specifically those in the advanced manufacturing, information technology, and film and television industries. The state will continue to accept applications and award funds on a rolling basis.

Washtenaw County Small Business Growth Activator

Washtenaw County, Michigan will offer $5,000 grants and free assistance programs to 100 businesses. Grants are part of the county’s Small Business Growth Activator, operated through the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development. The program is open to both online and brick and mortar businesses with seven or fewer employees and business owners with a household income less than 80% of the county’s median income. There are several specific programs that will be available through this new initiative, which launches in January.

Staten Island Small Business Improvement Grants

The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation and the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce are supporting small businesses with a new grant program. Grants will provide $5,000 each to cover small projects like storefront improvements. And the program is funded through the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative. To qualify, businesses must be located in St. George, Tompkinsville, or Stapleton. January 15 is the deadline to apply for this program. But one supporting larger capital projects is expected to open in spring 2023.

Madison Neighborhood Association Grants

Madison, Wisconsin is offering grants to neighborhood associations and similar groups to improve various neighborhoods throughout the city. The program originally launched in 1999 and has funded more than 300 projects. Each round includes $25,000 in funding, given out in increments of $1,000 to $5,000. Though the program doesn’t fund businesses directly, business groups or revitalization organizations may apply. The program focuses on community enhancement projects and those that build leadership and organizational capacity for groups. February 20 is the deadline to apply.

Pleasanton Business Ventures Grant Program

Pleasanton, Texas recently extended the deadline for its Pleasanton Business Ventures Grant Program. The competitive program will award grants of up to $10,000 to five businesses. Funding can cover various working capital expenses to support overall growth and development. To qualify, Pleasanton businesses must by registered through the IRS and Texas Secretary of State. The city will also provide technical assistance through the application process, which ends January 15.

Lincoln Utility Assistance Grants

Select businesses in Lincoln, Nebraska can now apply for grants to assist with utility payments. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees, operate in a Qualified Census Tract, and have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Qualified small businesses can apply for grants that cover up to a year of their average electric and water bills. The fund includes a total of $1.5 million, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.