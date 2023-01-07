Small Business Grants with January Deadlines

The start of a new year is the perfect time to evaluate your business goals and determine how much funding you may need to achieve them. Small business grant programs may help you achieve various goals in 2023. And there are lots of opportunities currently open. If you want to start the new year off with an influx of funding, these small business grants have deadlines in January.

Norcross American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program

Norcross, Georgia is partnering with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs to support local small businesses through the American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program. The program includes $600,000 in ARPA funds to help local businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The application period closes January 3.

Dulles Regional Minority Small Business Grant

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce in Northampton, Massachusetts launched The Minority Small Business Grant earlier this year. The Chamber’s Equity and Inclusion Committee facilitates the program to assist minority owned and operated businesses and foster an inclusive community. The program is accepting applications through January 6.

Ahoskie Façade Grant Program

Ahoskie, North Carolina recently approved a second round of grant funding to help its Main Street small businesses. The Façade Grant Program provides matching funds up to $2,000 to eligible businesses. Applicants must be businesses or commercial property owners on Main Street and submit an application by January 13.

New London WBDC Grants

New London, Connecticut and The Women’s Business Development Council are partnering to support local businesses through funding and education. Eligible businesses may receive grants between $2,500 and $10,000. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit, owned by a Connecticut resident, have at least two years in business, and have annual sales between $25,000 and $2,000,000. Businesses do not have to be women-owned to qualify. The next review deadline is January 15. After that, applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis until funding is exhausted.

Pleasanton Business Ventures Grant Program

Pleasanton, Texas recently extended the deadline for its Pleasanton Business Ventures Grant Program. Five local businesses will receive grants of up to $10,000 to support growth and development projects. To qualify, Pleasanton businesses must be registered with both the IRS and Texas Secretary of State. The city is making technical assistance available to qualified businesses through the application period, which ends on January 15.

Staten Island Small Business Grants

The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation is partnering with the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce to run a new grant program. The fund, which is supported by the $10 million New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative, will provide grants of $5,000 each. Eligible businesses can use the funds to complete small projects like storefront improvements. To qualify, businesses must be located in the St. George, Tompkinsville and Stapleton areas and submit an application by January 15.

Las Vegas Food Programs Grant

Las Vegas is offering grants to local businesses that want to provide food to people in need. The program includes $3.8 million in federal funds, which will help eligible businesses create and operate food programs in underserved communities. Since the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, applicants must meet federal requirements. The application deadline is January 17.

Town of Hopkinton Economic Recovery Support Grant

The Town of Hopkinton Economic Recovery Support Grant in Massachusetts is providing $100,000 to support local businesses. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to cover various operating expenses, including rent, inventory, or COVID-19-related supplies. Applications must be submitted to town offices by January 19.

City of Boise Small Business Grant

The City of Boise Small Business Grant program is currently accepting applications from local businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The city is partnering with United Way of Treasure Valley to facilitate the program. Eligible businesses can apply for mini-grants of $4,000. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 20 employees and under $1 million in annual sales. The application period closes January 31.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.