How to End An Email: 20 Examples

Ending an email is just as crucial as beginning one. Knowing how to write a powerful closing and email signature can make all the difference in creating a lasting impression on your recipient. In this article, we’ll examine different ways for you to close out emails effectively and leave that memorable impact you’re looking for! Let’s get started!

Why Are Email Sign-Offs Important?

Email sign-offs are important because they are the last thing the recipient sees before they finish reading your email. It’s your chance to leave a lasting impression and make sure that your message is remembered. A powerful email closing sentence can help you appear professional, concise, and organized. It can also emphasize the call to action or offer an invitation to future correspondence.

READ MORE: Take an Email Marketing Course to Improve Your Small Business

How to Write Professional Email Closings

When writing emails, having a professional closing is not something you can afford to overlook or add as an afterthought. Here are some things you should include in your email closings:

A Proper Salutation

Your salutation should be formal and appropriate for the situation. Remember to address the recipient by name, using a polite title if applicable.

Express Your Appreciation

It is always courteous to thank the recipient for their time, especially if you are asking them for something. Letting them know that you appreciate their help can go a long way in making sure they take your request seriously.

Be Concise

Your closing should be brief, using as few words as possible to convey your point. Make sure that you are clear and to the point so that your message does not get lost in translation.

Follow Up If Necessary

If there is a need for further communication, be sure to include details in your closing. Give the recipient instructions on how to follow up with you, such as providing a contact number or email address.

Effective Email Closing Template

Having a powerful closing line can help you leave a lasting impression on the recipient. There are different ways to close an email, depending on the tone and content. For example, a professional email closing might include a call to action, while an informal email could end with an expressive phrase. A standard, simple, yet professional way to end an email is with “Best regards” which can be used for both formal and informal correspondence.

More Email Ending Examples

In addition to using “Best regards,” there are many more professional email closing examples that you can use. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Respectfully

This ending is most appropriate for those who want to convey a sense of respect and admiration for their recipient. You can use “Respectfully” when writing to someone you have a professional relationship with, such as a professor or employer.

Sincerely

This is a classic closing that can be used for any sort of communication. It conveys a sense of sincerity, which is why it’s often used when sending out job applications or other professional correspondence.

Regards

This is a safe option when you want to keep the tone of your email formal yet friendly. It gives the recipient a sense of warmth and appreciation. This ending is often used in both business and personal emails.

All the best

This ending is a great choice for informal emails between close acquaintances. It conveys a sense of optimism and good wishes for the recipient’s future. Using this sign-off also shows that you care about the recipient’s well-being.

Warmly

If you want to leave your recipient with a positive and upbeat feeling, this is the perfect ending. It conveys a sense of warmth and friendship, so it is appropriate for those who are writing to family members or close friends.

Warm regards

This email closing is perfect for those who want to end with a polite yet friendly tone. It conveys respect and admiration, which can be helpful when writing to someone you are not very familiar with.

Take care

This closing phrase can be used when sending emails to close friends or family members. It conveys a sense of care and concern for the recipient, which is great for those special relationships.

Thank you

This ending conveys appreciation and gratitude for not only reading the email but for taking action or providing help. It’s always nice to thank someone for their time and effort because it shows that you value their help.

Thanks

With this ending, you can express your gratitude for the recipient’s time and support. It’s an appropriate way to end emails when you are asking for something or if they have gone above and beyond in helping you out.

Best

Saying “Best” is a great way to emphasize the importance of your message without being too formal. It shows that you value the recipient’s opinion and that you are confident in their abilities to make the best decision.

Cheers

This ending phrase is perfect for informal emails and can be used to express enthusiasm. It conveys a sense of excitement and joy, which is great for those emails that are more light-hearted in nature.

Looking forward to hearing from you

This closing can be used when you are expecting a response from the recipient. It implies that you are eager to hear from them and shows that you are looking forward to the conversation. It also shows that you are interested in their opinion.

Best regards

Here’s a classic and professional ending that can be used for any type of email. It conveys a sense of respect and admiration for the recipient, which is why it’s often used in formal correspondence. This ending also shows that you appreciate your recipient’s time and efforts.

Kind regards

This one is similar to “Best regards” but is slightly more formal. It shows that you have a level of respect for the recipient and it conveys a sense of warmth and friendliness. It’s perfect for emails where you want to be polite yet friendly.

Cordially

This closing is perfect for formal emails, especially those containing a request. It conveys a sense of politeness and respect and implies that you value the recipient’s time. It can also be used for emails where you are asking for help or advice.

It has been a pleasure

If you had a pleasant interaction with your recipient, this is a great way to end the email. A simple phrase like “It has been a pleasure” or “It was great to hear from you” can go a long way in conveying your appreciation.

Thank you in advance

This phrase conveys your expectations of a positive response from the recipient. It is a polite way to ask for help or assistance and shows that you understand the value of their time and effort.

Will follow up with more information soon

This ending is perfect for those who need to provide further information at a later date. It shows that you are organized and prepared, which is always a plus.

I look forward to seeing you soon

This closing phrase is perfect for those who have a meeting approaching or will be in contact with the recipient again soon. You can use it to express your anticipation and excitement, which can be a nice way to end the email.

READ MORE: Best 30 Examples of Holiday Greetings for Business Owners

Tips for How to End an Email Professionally

Writing professional emails can be challenging, but by following a few simple tips you can make sure that your email ends with the perfect closing. Here are some tips to help you out:

Be mindful of the tone

Depending on your relationship with the recipient, you may want to use a more formal or casual salutation.

Be conscious of word choice

Choose your words carefully to ensure the tone and message are conveyed correctly.

Keep it brief

Your closing should be concise and to the point, so avoid adding any unnecessary information.

Proofread

Make sure you have spelled all of your words correctly and that your grammar is up to par. Nothing will make a bad impression faster than misspelled words or incorrect punctuation.

End with a call to action

Include instructions on how the recipient can contact you for further communication or action.

Include an email signature

Adding a signature to the end of your email can help give it a professional look. You’ll want to include your name, position, and contact information.

How Do You Politely End a Business Email?

A polite sign-off or ending for a business email should take into account the nature of the relationship with the recipient. For formal emails, it is best to use a polite sign-off such as “Sincerely” or “Regards.” For more casual emails, you can use something like “Warmly” or “Take care.” Whatever sign-offs you choose, make sure it is appropriate for the type of communication and conveys the right tone.

What Is the Best Email Sign Off?

The best email sign-off should be professional yet convey a sense of warmth or friendliness. Depending on the relationship with the recipient, the sign-off you choose can vary. Some of the most popular and professional email sign-offs include “Best regards,” “Sincerely,” “Regards,” “Warmly,” “Take care,” and “Thank you.” No matter what sign-off you choose, make sure it is appropriate for the tone of the email and conveys the message you want to send.