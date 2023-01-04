Twitter recently brought back Twitter Blue sign-ups on iOS and web, which provides subscribers with access to exclusive features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and Reader Mode.

Twitter Blue is Back – Here’s How to Get It

Twitter Blue subscribers also get a blue checkmark on their profiles, although all of these benefits are subject to a review system before they are activated. The reviews system ensures all requirements are met to help prevent impersonation, with accounts breaking the rules being suspended without a refund.

How to Get Twitter Blue

To subscribe on the web, sign in to Twitter through your browser and select ‘More’ from the options on the left-hand side. An option for Twitter Blue should then appear, click on this and then the ‘Subscribe’ button. You will then be prompted to verify your phone number if you haven’t already, and finally, you will need to confirm your subscription payment.

To subscribe on iOS, the Twitter Blue option should be in the profile menu, which will bring you to the ‘Subscribe’ button. You will be prompted to verify your phone number if you haven’t already done so, and from there you follow the in-app purchase instructions to complete the subscription.

After signing up on one platform, subscribers will have Twitter Blue access on all supported platforms, including iOS, Android, and the web.

Any existing Twitter Blue subscribers can upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. In the United States, Twitter Blue costs $8 per month on the web, and $11 per month on iOS.

Twitter Blue’s Alternative Checkmarks

Twitter also announced that there will be alternative checkmarks for certain entities. This includes a gold checkmark for some business accounts, which also includes a square profile picture to indicate that it is an official business. There is a gray checkmark for government and multilateral organizations such as institutional accounts, top officials, and official spokespeople.

There are also professional category labels that Twitter-using business owners can select when they convert to a Professional Account.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.