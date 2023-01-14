Grants Up to $50,000 Available for Businesses Across the U.S.

Small business grants can help entrepreneurs achieve a huge range of goals, from energy upgrades to hosting special events. Amounts for these grants can also vary widely depending on what each program aims to provide. This week, cities and local organizations announced grant programs with a huge range of purposes and available funds. Read on for a full list.

Indiana Technical Assistance Program

The Indiana Small Business Development Center just launched the Indiana Technical Assistance Program to help the state’s small businesses grow. The program connects eligible small businesses throughout the state with technical assistance and funding for various improvement projects, from grant writing to technology development. The application period opens January 16 and closes February 17.

Tulsa Route 66 Special Event Grant Matching Program

Vision Tulsa is launching a new grant program to support area businesses along Historic Route 66. The Route 66 Special Event Grant Matching Program has two main goals: to remove barriers for existing businesses and to entice new entrepreneurs to set up shop along the corridor. The program currently includes about $25,000 in available funds, but the organization hopes to bring in more over time. The matching grant program provides funding to help with special events. To qualify, events must be free and open to the public, and they must take place along Historic Route 66 and be clearly visible along the corridor. Eligible businesses can apply for one free event each year.

Honolulu Small Business Recovery Grants

The City and County of Honolulu are partnering with the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii to distribute $10 million in grants to local small businesses. Eligible companies can apply for between $15,000 to $50,000. To qualify, Oahu businesses must have less than 500 employees, be owned by a Hawaii resident, and be current on all taxes. Businesses must also have been established prior to 2020 and be able to prove loss of revenue due to the pandemic. The city will accept up to 400 applications starting January 30.

Alexandria BIPOC Grants

Alexandria, Virginia recently announced a new grant program to support businesses owned by individuals who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color. To qualify, businesses must be locally-owned and operated in Alexandria, have no more than 100 employees, and be at least 51 percent Black, indigenous and people of color-owned. Businesses must also plan to maintain operations in Alexandria through at least December 31, 2023. Businesses that haven’t yet received other federal or city COVID-19-related grants will be prioritized. Grants may range from $1,000 to $7,000 and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. The application period opens on January 26 and closes on February 10.

Cherokee Small Business Grant

Small businesses in Cherokee County, Georgia that were negatively impacted by the pandemic can soon apply for the Cherokee Small Business Grant. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the grant program is open to independently owned and operated businesses with less than 500 employees. The program also focuses on companies that are not currently dominant in their industry. The application period opens January 16 and closes January 31.

Bloomington Solar, Energy Efficiency, & Lighting Program

Bloomington, Indiana is providing grants to small businesses that want to make building efficiency upgrades, like installing solar panels. Grants may cover up to $25,000. And the city is also providing technical assistance for businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations that want to apply. To qualify for the 2023 Solar, Energy Efficiency, & Lighting (SEEL) Program, businesses and organizations must have under 500 full-time employees and own at least one facility of 3,000 square feet or more. Organizations that rent their facilities can also apply with permission from the property owner. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting January 18.

