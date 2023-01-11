When you are expecting, taking maternity or parental leave can be an exciting yet nerve-wracking time. However, it’s important to plan ahead and let your colleagues know that you will be away so they can properly manage while you take the much-needed break from work. That’s why we have compiled this list of 35 maternity leave out-of-office message examples tailored just for new moms and dads about to embark on parental leave. Let’s get started!

What Is a Professional Out-of-Office Message?

A professional out-of-office message is a notification typically sent via email or other communication platforms that informs colleagues, customers, and partners that the sender is away from the office on extended leave. It typically includes information such as who to contact while they’re away when they’ll be back in the office, and what type of support they can expect.

Why Should You Create an Out-of-Office Message for Maternity Leave?

Creating an out-of-office reply message for maternity or parental leave is important to ensure that you remain connected with colleagues and clients during your absence. Here are five reasons you should create an out-of-office message went taking maternity or paternity leave:

An out-of-office message ensures that your colleagues and clients know who to contact in your absence so that projects can continue on schedule. Let Your Team Know You’re Away: Letting your team know you are away and available to answer any questions they may have will help them to feel comfortable and taken care of.

What Should You Include in a Maternity Leave Out of Office Message?

When creating your maternity leave out-of-office message, there are a few key pieces of information to include especially when someone is in need of immediate assistance. Here is what you should consider when crafting your message:

When Will You Return: It’s important to provide a general timeline of when you will be returning.

It’s important to provide a general timeline of when you will be returning. Who To Contact In Your Absence: Make sure to list a contact person who can be reached for any urgent matters for an extended period during your leave.

Make sure to list a contact person who can be reached for any urgent matters for an extended period during your leave. What Type of Assistance You Can Provide: You can let colleagues know what type of assistance you can provide while away and how they can reach you.

You can let colleagues know what type of assistance you can provide while away and how they can reach you. Thank You Message: End your message with a thank you note to show your appreciation for understanding your absence.

Short Out-of-Office Maternity Leave Message Examples

Now that you know the importance of an out-of-office message and what to include, here are some out-of-office email message examples to use when crafting your own:

1. “Thank you for your email. I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. If you need immediate assistance, please contact my colleague, ___ at ___.”

2. “I’m currently taking maternity leave and will be back in the office on ___. In the meantime, please contact my colleague, ___ at ___ for any urgent matters.”

3. “I am away from the office, enjoying time with my new baby. I will be back in the office on ___ and will respond to emails at that time. For urgent inquiries, please contact my colleague, ___ at ___.”

4. “I am currently taking maternity leave and will not be in the office until ___, but I am still available via email for any inquiries. In my absence please contact my colleague ___ at ___.”

5. “Thanks for your email! I am away on maternity leave until ___. If you need help, please contact ___.”

Professional Out-of-Office Messages for Maternity Leave

A parental leave message should be professional yet friendly while conveying the key information needed. Here are some out-of-office message examples that strike a balance between professional and friendly:

6. “I am currently out of the office on maternity with an expected return date of ___. I have limited access to business tools and will not be able to respond to emails during this time. If you have an urgent matter that needs immediate attention, please contact my colleague ___ at ___.”

7. “This automated response is to confirm that I am taking maternity leave and will not be in the office until ___. Please contact my colleague, ___ at ___ for any reason.”

8. “Thank you for your email. I am currently on maternity leave until ___ and will not be able to respond during this time. In the meantime, you can get immediate assistance by contacting ___.”

9. “I am away from the office for maternity leave until ___. During this time, I will be monitoring emails periodically. For immediate help, reach out to ___.”

10. “I am out of the office on parental leave until ___. In my absence, please contact ___ for any urgent inquiries.”

Maternity Leave Out of Office Messages for Staying Connected

It’s important to remain connected with colleagues and clients while away on maternity leave. Here are some out-of-office messages you can use to stay connected:

11. “I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___, but I will be checking emails periodically and available for urgent matters.”

12. “I am away on maternity leave until ___. I will be periodically checking emails during this time and available if needed.”

13. “Thanks for your email! I am currently taking maternity leave until ___. I will be periodically checking messages and available if anything important comes up.”

14. “Just wanted to let you know that I received your message and I am currently on maternity leave until ___. I will be available for any urgent matters, should they arise.”

15. “I am away from the office for maternity leave until ___. I will be checking messages several times daily, so please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything!”

Maternity Leave Out of Office Messages to Fully Disconnect

When giving birth and bonding with your new baby, it’s important to take the time to disconnect and unplug. Here are some out-of-office messages that convey the message of fully disconnecting:

16. “I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. During this time, I am completely disconnecting and will not be checking emails.”

17. “I am away on maternity leave until ___. I plan to take this time to fully disconnect and will not be checking emails.”

18. “Thank you for your email! I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. During this time, I will be unplugging and not checking emails.”

19. “I am currently away from the office for maternity leave until ___. During this time, I am taking the opportunity to fully disconnect and will not be checking emails.”

20. “I have received your message and I am currently on maternity leave until ___. During this time, I will be unplugging and not checking emails.”

Funny Maternity Leave Out of Office Message Examples

Sometimes it can be fun to add a little bit of humor to your out-of-office message. Here are some humorous maternity leave out-of-office messages:

21. “Thanks for your email! I am out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Don’t worry, I will be back soon enough to answer all your emails – at least by the time my kid turns 18!”

22. “I just had a baby and all I got was this out-of-office message! I am away on maternity leave until ___ and will get back to you then.”

23. “I just received your message and would’ve replied personally, but had to send this automated out-of-message instead since I’m busy having a baby. I’ll reply soon assuming I have any energy left!”

24. “Hey there! I have been sent on maternity leave until ___. Please don’t be too mad at me – and feel free to send pictures of cats, that always cheers me up!”

25. “I have just taken a short break – to have a baby! I will be out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon enough with some stories and lots of photos!”

Maternity Leave Messages to Send Coworkers and Colleagues

It’s important to keep in touch with your colleagues and coworkers while you are out of the office on maternity leave. Here are some messages to send to coworkers and colleagues:

26. “Just wanted to let you know that I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Feel free to reach out if there is anything urgent!”

27. “I am currently taking a break to take care of my new baby until ___. I will be available by email if you need anything urgent.”

28. “I am currently out of the office for maternity leave until ___. Don’t hesitate to reach out if there is anything that needs my attention.”

29. “It’s official – I am out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Feel free to reach out if you need anything urgent!”

30. “I just wanted to let you know that I am on maternity leave until ___. I will be available by email if there is anything urgent.”

Maternity Leave Message to Send Clients

Here are some messages to send to your clients while you’re out of the office on maternity leave:

31. “I wanted to let you know that I am taking a break from work to take care of my new baby. I will be out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Feel free to contact me by email if you need anything urgent.”

32. “My little bundle of joy just arrived and I am out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Feel free to reach out if you need anything urgent.”

33. “I am currently taking some time off to take care of my new baby until ___. I will be available by email if you need anything urgent.”

34. “I have been sent away for some maternity leave until ___. Feel free to reach out if there is anything that needs my attention.”

35. “I am currently away from the office on maternity leave until ___. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything urgent.”

How Do You Announce Your Maternity Leave?

Announcing your maternity leave is a great way to let your colleagues, coworkers, and clients know that you will be out of the office for a period of time. You can do this by sending out an email or a letter to your contacts. Additionally, you can use social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to announce your maternity leave.

What Subject Line Should You Use in a Parental Leave Out of Office Message?

It is important to use a clear and concise subject line when sending out an out-of-office message for maternity leave. A good subject line to use could be “Out of Office for Maternity Leave” or something similar. This will let the recipient know what your absence is for and when you will be returning.

What’s the Most Professional Way to Say ‘Pregnancy?’

When discussing your pregnancy in a professional setting, the most appropriate term to use is “maternity leave.” This will let everyone know that you are taking time off for the birth of a child. Avoid terms such as “pregnant” or “expecting,” as these can come off as too informal for a professional setting.