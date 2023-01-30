About Us   |   Advertise

McDonalds Presidents Says California FAST Act Will Kill Restaurants

Published: Jan 30, 2023 by Lisa Price In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

The California FAST act – which would raise minimum wages up to $22 an hour for fast food workers – is on the back burner for now.

McDonald’s President Joe Erlinger said the FAST Act, legislation known as AB257, would make it “impossible to run small business local restaurants.”

California’s AB257 actually passed in fall 2022, but more than 1 million opponents signed a petition requiring the matter to be put to vote. California voters will let their opinions known in November 2024.

Opponents were represented by a group called Save Local Restaurants.

mcdonalds presidents Says california fast act will hurt small business

Similar Legislation Introduced in Virginia

Virginia’s House Bill 2478 was introduced January 20, 2023. Parts are identical to California’s AB257 – it would create a governmental fast food industry workers standard board, which would oversee wages and working conditions.

Virginia HB2478 is currently in the House Committee on Rules.

What is AB257?

Proponents of the legislation are calling AB257 the Workers Rights Bill. What are the key parts?

  1. Would create a 10-person, state-run council to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions for 500,000 fast food workers in California
  2. Hourly wages could be up to $22 per hour, with capped annual increases.
  3. AB257 would apply to restaurants with more than 100 locations nationwide.

Would Higher Wages Mean Higher Prices?

According to McDonald’s president Joe Erlinger, the increase in the employees’ hourly wages would raise the cost of quick-serve restaurant meals by 20% or more.

The increased prices would cause consumers to cut down their visits to the establishments, which could then lead to a reduction in employees, Erlinger feels.

Erlinger also questioned what he terms “final hour exemptions” which were tacked on to the existing legislation:

It would exempt restaurants with fewer than 100 locations nationwide.

It wouldn’t apply to restaurants that bake bread on site.

Erlinger said that he would supports “responsible increases to minimum wage.” But, he added, such increases should be applied to all industries and workers.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.

Image: Depositphotos

Comment ▼
Lisa Price
Lisa Price Lisa Price is a freelance writer living in Barnesville, Pennsylvania. She has a B.A. in English with a minor in journalism from Shippensburg State College (Pennsylvania). She has worked as a trucking company dock supervisor, newspaper circulation district manager, radio station commercial writer, assistant manager of a veterinary pharmaceutical warehouse and newspaper reporter.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

The Ultimate Guide To Online Reviews


No, Thank You