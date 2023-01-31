Market Your Business With These National Days in February 2023

National holidays can be a fun and timely way to market a business. There are lots of February national days that may be relevant to various businesses. Here’s a look at some things on the calendar this month.

Why should you market your business in February?

It’s generally beneficial to market a small business all year. But here are some specific reasons to keep your efforts going during February:

Pick up during a slow time: Many consumers are still recovering from the holidays and spending lots of time at home during February. They may need an extra push to patronize your business.

Stand out among your competition: Since it's a slow time for many businesses, there may be less noise from your competitors this month. Use the opportunity to get your business in front of your target audience.

Take advantage of gift-giving occasions: Valentine's Day is one of the most popular February holidays. And people often buy gifts for loved ones, so it's perfect for businesses that sell flowers, chocolates, and more.

Help customers with daily habits: After the new year, people are still getting into a daily rhythm. And many are adjusting the high expectations of their resolutions. So there may still be time to tie your products or services into their new routines.

Tie your offerings into other national holidays: There are lots of other occasions throughout February that may be relevant to your business. Check the list below.

Celebrate These February National Days

If you want to use national days to promote your business in February, here are some popular ones to consider.

Feb. 1 – National Dark Chocolate Day

Food bloggers, bakeries, and gift shops can all use this day to offer specials on products or recipes that include this popular ingredient.

Feb. 2 – Groundhog Day

Did the groundhog see his shadow? Many businesses create fun social media content surrounding this holiday.

Feb. 3 – National Carrot Cake Day

Restaurants and bakeries may offer free dessert or specials to celebrate this day.

Feb 4. – National Hemp Day

Hemp is a popular material for everything from clothing to stationery. Offer specials on these products or create an educational campaign about the material.

Feb. 5 – World Nutella Day

Celebrate Nutella by offering grocery store specials or posting unique recipes online.

Feb. 6 – National Frozen Yogurt Day

Frozen yogurt shops shine on this day thanks to sales and special events.

Feb. 7 – National Send a Card to a Friend Day

Gift shops and handmade stationery retailers can gain attention by promoting letter writing.

Feb. 8 – Safer Internet Day

IT service providers and professional organizations can share helpful tips on this holiday.

Feb. 9 – National Pizza Day

Pizza shops, grocery stores, and even recipe bloggers can celebrate this popular food with fun online content and sales.

Feb. 11 – National Inventors Day

If you’ve invented a unique product, use this occasion to share your story or tips for other inventors.

Feb. 12 – Super Bowl Sunday

Lots of online content revolves around the big game, from snack recipes to events at local sports bars.

Feb. 13 – Galentine’s Day

This is a day to celebrate female friendships. So gift shops, restaurants, and event venues could create events or sales.

Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is likely the biggest gift giving occasion in February. So any business that sells gifts, along with restaurants and date night spots can include this date in marketing materials.

Feb. 15 – Singles Awareness Day

The day after Valentine’s Day celebrates singles. Some people may get together with single friends for outings at restaurants or bars.

Feb. 17 – National Caregivers Day

Assisted living facilities and other businesses that serve seniors and their families can use this occasion to recognize caregivers.

Feb. 18 – National Drink Wine Day

Wine shops, restaurants, and bars can offer special promotions for wine lovers.

Feb. 20 – Presidents Day

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. Many businesses give the day off and/or offer specials.

Feb. 21 – Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is the last day that many people eat fatty, indulgent foods before the start of lent. Restaurants and bakeries may offer specials.

Feb. 22 – National Margarita Day

Invite groups into your restaurant and offer specials on Margarita Day.

Feb. 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day

Tortilla Chip Day may be popular in Mexican restaurants and/or grocery stores.

Feb. 28 – National Tooth Fairy Day

Dentists and child care businesses can create fun educational content around this holiday.

National Weeks in February 2023 You Don’t Want to Miss

Some celebrations in February spread throughout a whole week. Here are some that may be relevant to certain businesses.

Feb. 1 – 7 – National Patient Recognition Week

Medical offices can post thank you messages or recognize specific patients during this week.

Feb. 6 – 10 – National Pride in Foodservice Week

Engage employees and share stories online or through marketing materials to recruit more top talent.

Feb. 6 – 12 – National Freelance Writers Appreciation Week

Share messages of appreciation or provide perks to freelancers on your team.

Feb. 6 – 12 – International Networking Week

Business groups and offices can host networking events to encourage engagement and increase membership.

Feb. 12 – 18 – National Secondhand Wardrobe Week

Thrift stores, vintage resellers, and content creators can all share the benefits of shopping secondhand and offer fun events and specials.

Feb. 14 – 21 – Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Education Week

Memory care centers and assisted living communities may host workshops or share helpful tips online for families.

Don’t Forget These February Monthly Holidays

There are also monthly observances that spread through all of February. Businesses may create ongoing promotions or campaigns to spread awareness and tie their content into these.

Black History Month

Black History Month celebrates the contributions and acknowledges the struggles that Black Americans have faced. Many businesses share educational content online or host workshops.

American Heart Month

Doctor’s offices and health related businesses can share heart healthy recipes and healthy living tips throughout the month.

National Cancer Prevention Month

This is another opportunity for health related businesses to share prevention tips.

Children’s Dental Health Month

Dentist offices can use this as a reminder to schedule appointments and share tips online.

Responsible Pet Owner Month

Pet care businesses can share tips with customers or offer specials on related products.

National Hot Breakfast Month

Restaurants can offer breakfast specials all month long.

National Snack Food Month

Recipe bloggers can share unique snack recipes all month, or grocery stores may create fun snack displays.

What is the month of February known for?

February is part of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere. The most prominent holiday celebrated in the U.S. is Valentine’s Day. It’s also the shortest month of the year, with just 28 days (or 29 on leap years).

What should a small business post on social media in February?

Social media content is likely to vary depending on your industry and niche. But many businesses tie content into Valentine’s Day or winter. Some also post social justice related content in recognition of Black History Month.

How can you promote your business in February?

You can promote your business in February by tying it into different national days, including Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, and even National Margarita Day. See a full list of February holidays above.

