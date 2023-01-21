New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs for Small Businesses

Small business grants can help entrepreneurs overcome a variety of challenges, from construction to economic hardships. This week, several cities and local organizations around the U.S. launched programs for these purposes. Read on for a full list.

San Antonio COVID-19 / Construction Recovery Grants Program

San Antonio recently launched the COVID-19 / Construction Recovery Grants Program to support struggling businesses. The program includes $2.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which will be awarded in grants of up to $35,000. Eligible businesses must demonstrate year-over-year losses of at least $10,000 in 2022, compared to 2021. The application program is scheduled to open in February.

Michigan Match on Main Program

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is launching a new round of funding for its Match on Main Program. The grant program launched a few years ago to help businesses through the pandemic and other difficult times. To qualify, small businesses must have a permanent location in a downtown area of a city that is part of the Michigan Match on Main Program. Cities, local government units, downtown development authorities are responsible for submitting applications to the state. They can submit up to two applications for eligible businesses in their cities. So many cities run contests to find their applicants. Applications for this round must be submitted to the MEDC by February 1.

Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program

Innovate Alabama is opening a second round of applications for its Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. Recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants that are based in Alabama can apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funds. The organization encourages eligible businesses to apply by February 17. They also plan to open a third round of funding later in the year.

Mercer County Small Business Grant Program

Mercer County, New Jersey is launching a $3.5 million grant program to support small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. Funded through the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the program will provide grants of up to $10,000 per business. The online application portal isn’t open yet, but the county is working out the details now.

Long Island Trellus Local Delivery Grant

Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery is offering $500 grants to 20 local businesses. The company obtained the funds after winning the 1010 WINS Small Business Challenge. It uses technology to offer same-day delivery options to area small businesses. The $500 will cover a Trellus subscription and delivery costs. Eligible companies include brick-and-mortar retailers, professional service providers, and home-based businesses. The application period closes February 14.

Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska Rescue Small Business Relief Program

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is reopening its Rescue Small Business Relief program. The program supports businesses owned by tribal citizens using the Tribe’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. To qualify, businesses must be owned by tribal and U.S. citizens and operate within the United States. Grants may provide up to $5,000 for each business. The application period will close on December 29, 2023, or once 450 grants have been awarded.

