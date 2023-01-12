7 Places to Get Paper Craft Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Paper crafts can have many benefits, both personally and professionally. You can express your creativity with paper crafts and sell the resulting crafts to customers. In addition, paper craft supplies enable you to run your business and create new products, such as exploring scrapbook ideas, coloring books, or even creating crafts such as jewelry and home decor. This article will help you find the best places to get your paper craft supplies in 2023.

The Paper Crafting Market in 2022

The paper crafting market has steadily grown, especially in areas such as home decor and greeting cards. Customers are always seeking unique designs to put in their homes or gifts to others, which is why the creative paper crafting industry has grown. Many paper crafts include floral supplies to create new kinds of mixed media products, card making, personalized scrapbooking, and more.

Top Places to Buy Paper Craft Supply and Art Supplies

There are many amazing companies that sell high-quality paper crafts and art supplies for your business. We’ve put together a comprehensive list of paper craft suppliers, including all your favorite brands and others that you may not have known before.

1. Amazon

Amazon has all the tools and supplies needed in its online store for papercraft creators. A large selection of products that a customer can browse, including different types of papers, embellishments, accessories, and packaging for gifts.

2. Etsy

If you are considering starting a craft project, consider checking Etsy for supplies. Supplies are available for all types of projects, including many options to personalize and create something truly unique. Some sellers may also offer bulk supplies and shipping, so it can be worth it to contact individual sellers to see if there are opportunities to save.

3. Blick Art Supplies

Blick Art Supplies has a vast array of craft supplies and accessories for your paper craft business. You can find all types of papers and boards at Blick for your projects. Additionally, Blick has paper supplies for bookbinding and origami to help you create exceptional products for your store.

4. Jerry’s Artarama

Jerry’s Artarama has been a staple in the craft world, with many unique options for creating paper goods for home decor. As a customer at Jerry’s Artarama, you can find transfer and tracing paper, different types of stock, and tons of other supplies to make your paper products.

5. Michael’s Arts & Crafts Supplies

As a company, Michael’s has been around for a long time and consistently offered great pricing on paper products for projects such as a scrapbook or other craft options. As a customer, you can shop at Michael’s for all your crafting needs and search for items quickly and easily. Michael’s also has bulk options, which can be a great way to save on supply costs.

6. Factory Direct Craft

Another company to consider when you are looking to shop for paper supplies is Factory Direct Craft. They offer great pricing, enabling businesses to save on costs when purchasing project supplies. At Factory Direct Craft, you can search for all paper supplies, including ornaments, papier mache, different cardstocks, and much more.

7. Art Supply Warehouse

Art Supply Warehouse is another one-stop shop store for projects and supplies. The store sells paper for all kinds of projects, including scrapbook decoration, Bristol paper, digital printing, origami, and drafting vellum. You can search for options on the Art Supply Warehouse business website and save on shipping depending on the quantity purchased.

Must-have Paper Crafting Supplies

There are many tools that can prove to be useful in paper crafting for projects, such as scrapbooking, home decor, card making, jewelry, and others. Let’s look at some of the most crucial supplies you need to create paper crafts for your business.

Cardstock

A heavy paper such as cardstock can be immensely useful if you are considering card making and other types of projects. Cardstock is very versatile and can be used in many ways, and you can try out new techniques to create your craft goods.

Embellishments

Embellishments such as gems, stones, lace, pressed flowers, silk nature elements, and vintage ephemera are all great tools for paper crafting that can elevate the final product, such as a scrapbook.

Stickers

Stickers can be an excellent addition to paper crafting, and you can create your own or buy stickers to add to your projects.

Stamps

Depending on the type of paper craft you are making, you can use stamps to add a creative element to the product. You can make your own rubber stamps or purchase premade stamps to add to projects.

Ink

Good quality ink can transform your project and create a beautiful effect, especially when using the right pen. You can also use ink to sign your work and add your flare to the finished product depending on the type of pen used.

Essential Paper Craft Tools for Businesses

There are many other options you can go for when adding essential tools to your papercraft business, such as die-cutting and specialized supplies. These can include

Paper Trimmers

Paper trimmers are useful when doing more precise types of paper crafts as they can help you achieve a more uniform look when crafting paper goods

Scissors

A good pair of paper craft scissors will help you craft products by creating a neat and professional effect when you cut paper.

Die Cutting Materials

Consider getting a die-cutting machine if you are seeking inspiration for different types of paper goods to create. Die cutting enables you to craft different shapes and sizes for products such as stickers and embossed paper products.

Adhesives

To ensure paper crafts retain their look without damaging the finished product, robust adhesive options are needed for paper crafts such as acid-free foam-type adhesive.

What Is Paper Crafting Called?

The most famous kind of paper craft practice is origami, an art from Japan that involves folding paper into different objects.

What Kind of Paper Is Best for Paper Crafting?

The type of paper used in crafting will depend on the type of craft. For example, cardmaking may require a heavier type of paper, whereas scrapbooking may require a lighter style of paper.

What Paper Crafts Sell Best?

Many types of paper crafts are popular with customers. The best paper craft to sell are cards and invitations.

