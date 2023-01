If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The world of technology is constantly evolving, and mobile payment apps are no exception. With more and more businesses turning to digital payments, small business owners need an effective and secure way to accept payments quickly and easily. In this article, we’ll be looking at the 10 best mobile payment apps for small businesses in 2023. Let’s get started!

What are mobile payment apps?

Mobile payment apps are digital platforms that allow customers to make payments to businesses using their smartphones. These apps provide a secure and convenient way for customers to send money and receive money without having to use cash. Many of these apps also offer additional features like loyalty programs, discounts, and rewards that make them even more attractive to small business owners.

How do mobile payment apps work?

Mobile payment apps use your smartphone’s camera or Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to securely and quickly transfer funds. To use a mobile payment app, customers open the app on their phone and choose which payment method they’d like to use. They may need to scan a QR code provided by the business or enter their payment information into the app. Once the transaction is finalized, both parties receive a notification that confirms the payment was successful.

Benefits of Using Mobile Payment Apps in Business

Mobile payment apps offer a convenient, secure, and fast way for businesses of all sizes to accept digital payments. Here are five reasons why you should consider using them in your business:

Increased Payment Security: Mobile payment apps encrypt data and employ other security measures to ensure that personal and financial information is safe when transacting online.

Lower Fees: In comparison to traditional credit card processing fees, most mobile payment apps have lower rates and/or cost significantly less per transaction.

Improved Efficiency: With mobile payment apps, customers can pay faster at an electronic terminal or by simply scanning a QR code with their phone. This helps speed up the entire checkout process and gives customers more control over how they want to pay.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Mobile payment apps enhance customer experience by providing not just a convenient way to pay but also a range of features like loyalty programs, discounts, rewards, and more that customers can take advantage of.

Real-Time Data Analysis: Mobile payment apps give businesses access to real-time insights about where their revenue is coming from and what kind of products are selling well so they can make informed decisions about their operations going forward.

10 Best Mobile Payment Apps

The proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices has made it easier than ever to accept payments on the go. Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one app that can cover different payment types or a straightforward way to take contactless payments, there is a mobile payment app to suit your needs. Here are the 10 best mobile payment apps for businesses of all sizes:

1. Square

Square Mobile is a payment company that provides a mobile-first, integrated payments platform. This platform enables customers to accept payments through their mobile devices and the internet with features such as virtual terminals, invoicing, and recurring billing.

Platforms: iOS, Android devices, Online, or In Person

Cost: 2.6% + 10¢ per transaction when a card is present, 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction when it isn’t, and 3.5% + 15¢ per manually keyed in transaction

2. Venmo

Venmo is a payment app owned by PayPal. It allows users to send and receive money instantly using their phone or computer. Venmo also allows users to easily split bills, making it popular among friends, family, and roommates.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Online, or In Person

Cost: 3% when using your credit card to send people money, 1.9% + $0.10 to receive payments in your business or charity profile, or for goods and services

3. Google Pay

Google Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service developed by Google. It allows users to make payments in-store, online, and within apps using their credit and debit cards linked to their Google accounts. It also enables users to store loyalty cards, offers, and more for easy access when making purchases.

Platforms: Android devices that have an NFC (near field communication) chip.

Cost: Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees

4. Cash App

Cash App is a mobile payment service owned by Block Inc. It allows users to send money to friends and family, pay bills, and purchase goods online. Cash App also provides users with an optional debit card. These debit cards can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs as well as make purchases in-store and online.

Platforms: Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac

Cost: Free to send and receive money and standard bank deposits, 0.5% -1.75% fee for instant deposits to your debit card

5. Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service created by Apple Inc. It allows users to make payments using their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. With Apple Pay, users have access to a secure, private way of paying for goods and services securely online with their devices.

Platforms: iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS

Cost: Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees

6. Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service created by Samsung Electronics. It allows users to make payments using their compatible Samsung devices. The service supports a wide range of payment methods, including NFC payments at contactless terminals, QR codes, magnetic stripe cards, and select credit card or loyalty programs.

Platforms: Samsung Pay works with Compatible Samsung devices

Cost: Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees

7. PayPal

PayPal is an online payment system that enables users to receive and send money electronically. PayPal is used for online purchases, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and in some cases offline retail purchases.

Platforms: Android, iOS, In Person, or Online

Cost: From 1.9% to 3.5% per transaction, plus a fixed fee of between 5 and 49 cents, as well as a bank account instant transfer fee of 1.75% ($25 maximum)

8. Zelle

Zelle is a digital payment service that allows users to send money directly to another person or business. It operates through any participating bank or credit union and is available in the US.

Platforms: Mobile banking or Zelle® mobile apps, participating bank and credit union websites

Cost: Free

9. Stripe

Stripe is a payment processing platform that provides an easy-to-use interface to process credit cards, debit cards, and other digital payments with minimal setup. Stripe also offers fraud protection and supports over 135 different currencies.

Platforms: Android, iOS, In Person, or Online

Cost: 2.9% + 30¢ per successful transaction

10. Quickbooks GoPayment

Quickbooks GoPayment is a payment processing service that integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks accounting software, making it easier for small business owners to track their finances. It’s free to download but requires QuickBooks Payments to process any transactions.

Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android

Cost: (QuickBooks Payments fees) Range from 2.4% to 3.4% + 25 cents per transaction

How to Choose the Best Mobile Payment App for Your Business

Choosing the right mobile payment app for your business can be tricky. With so many options, it can be difficult to know which is best suited for your needs. Here are three key factors to consider when selecting a mobile payment app:

Security

Mobile payment security is of utmost importance. Make sure that you select an app that includes encryption and other safety measures to keep customer data safe.

Fees

Compare various apps’ fees and charges before making your choice. Some may have higher per-transaction costs while others may offer better value in exchange for a monthly subscription.

Features

Consider features like loyalty programs, discounts, rewards, and other ways to enhance your customer experience when choosing a mobile payment app for your business.

Are payment apps worth the cost?

Yes, payment apps are worth the cost. They offer convenience, security, and improved efficiency for businesses, allowing them to process payments quickly and with less hassle. On top of this, many payment apps come with additional features that can help to boost customer engagement.

Is Zelle safer than Venmo?

Both Zelle and Venmo have robust security features in place to protect user data. Zelle is connected to banks and credit unions, which means it requires a greater level of authentication before users can transfer money. This makes it slightly more secure than Venmo. Ultimately, both payment apps offer reliable security measures, so choosing one over the other comes down to personal preference.

Can you accept mobile payments without a bank account?

It is possible to accept mobile payments without a linked bank account by using services such as Cash App which offer a free, customizable debit card linked to your balance. Transactions can be made directly with the card, allowing you to quickly and easily access and use profits.

What is the most-used payment app in the United States?

Apple Pay is the most widely used payment app in the United States, with over 43 million people having used it at least one time. It’s an easy and secure way to make payments and transfers on mobile devices.

What is the best mobile payment app for international payments?

PayPal is one of the best mobile payment apps for making international payments. It offers a simple and secure way to send money to over 200 countries and regions, and you can use it for both payments and transfers. It also allows you to pay in many different currencies, making it ideal if you need to make payments overseas.

What is the safest mobile payment app?

Zelle is one of the safest mobile payment apps available, offering users the ability to send and receive funds quickly and securely. It’s easy to set up, with no additional fees or charges, and all transactions are protected with industry-leading fraud protection.

What is the best mobile payment app for small businesses?

This will vary from business-to-business. However, the best mobile payment app is one that offers a secure and reliable way to send and receive funds. It should also have low or no additional fees, good customer service, strong fraud protection, and be easy to set up and use.

