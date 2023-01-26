If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Plastic shopping bags are a convenient way for customers to carry the items their purchase from a store. And in most cases, they are used over and over for many different things. For businesses, plastic bags provide an affordable, easy-to-use, and effective solution. If you are looking to buy plastic shopping bags or t-shirt bags as some styles are known, you have many options.

Plastic Shopping Bags Options for Your Business

There are many different plastic shopping bag styles to accommodate the many types of retail stores that are in business. Whether you have a convenience store, gift shop, boutique, restaurant, or another business, you will find the right plastic shopping bag on this list from Amazon.

SSWBasics Thank You T-Shirt Bags

Top Pick: SSWBasics’ t-shirt bags top the list for the quality, price and reliability it offers. Over 80% of the reviewers give it five stars. This is a standard grocery retail size 11 ½” x 6″ x 21″ with a .48mil HDPE thickness. You can use the bags in restaurants, retail, grocery, take out, shopping, and more.

SSWBasics Thank You T-Shirt Bags

Plastic Thank You Bags for Business

Runner Up: This plastic bag is ideal for gifts, books, grocery goods, clothes and other small items. At 12×15 inches it is big enough but not too large. A whopping 86% of reviewers on Amazon give it five stars.

Plastic Thank You Bags for Business

Frosted Rose Plastic Bags

Best Value: This bag delivers value because of its size, style, and color options. Measuring 16x6x12 inches, these pink frosted bags are great for special events or your storefront boutique, gift shop and other retail outlets.

Frosted Rose Plastic Bags

Thank You Merchandise Bags

At 2.36 mil thick these merchandise bags are thick and printed with a glossy Thank You. It is 100% recyclable and can be used for promotional giveaways as well as stationary, gift, garments, and other retail use.

Thank You Merchandise Bags

SSWBasics Zebra Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

This plastic bag is a statement piece for specialty retailers. The frosted zebra design is 16″ x 6″ x 12″ and it is made with high-density polyethylene plastic (HDPE). It has loop handles and a cardboard bottom insert. You can get it in three different sizes.

SSWBasics Zebra Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

Plastic Bags with Handles

At 9×12 inches these merchandise bags are 1.25 mil thick, so they are strong. The bags can hold books, comics, jewelry, candy, and any other small items. The 100-pack comes with an assortment of five different colors: red, yellow, green, blue, and purple.

Plastic Bags with Handles

Houseables Thank You Merchandise Bags

Available in different colors and styles these bags are 16″ x 18″ and 1.75 mil thick. Die-cut handles make them tear-resistant and each bag can hold up to 9.87 pounds of merchandise. From free samples to promotional goods, craft fair items, and even groceries they are very versatile.

Houseables Thank You Merchandise Bags

LazyMe Thank You T-Shirt Carry-Out Bags

This plastic grocery bag is sturdy enough to carry more than 34.56 pounds at the standard 12×20 inch supermarket size. It is 1.2 mils thick so it has another life after hauling the grocery by your customers for their trash and other uses.

LazyMe Thank You T-Shirt Carry-Out Bags

SSWBasics Leopard Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

If you want to make a statement with your plastic bags, this leopard-frosted shopping bag from SSW Basics will do it. It is made with HDPE and comes in at 8″ x 5″ x 10 along with loop handles and a cardboard bottom insert. Boutiques and specialty shops can’t go wrong with style.

SSWBasics Leopard Frosted Plastic Shopping Bags

Blue Merchandise Plastic Shopping Bags

The merchandise bag is 9″ x 12″ and 1.5 mil thick, making it strong enough to carry a range of items. Made from high-quality LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), you can use it for gifts, clothing, groceries, jewelry, and more.

Blue Merchandise Plastic Shopping Bags

What Type of Plastic is Used to Make Plastic Bags?

Plastic shopping bags are readily available, and this is why you should take the time to find the right company when you are ready to buy the bags for your business. Here are some of the features you need to keep an eye out for.

What to Look for When Buying Plastic Shopping Bags for Your Business

Flexibility: Quality plastic shopping bags are very flexible and have higher tolerances to carry the load. Look for very flexible bags.

Strength: Along with flexibility, strength is just as important to ensure the bags won’t break when your customers carry their purchases.

Affordability: Depending on your business you can through hundreds of bags per day. Find an affordable vendor you can rely on.

Clear or Opaque? Have opaque bags to hide sensitive materials such as prescriptions and clear bags for everything else.

Waterproof and Food Grade Bags: Frozen items and fresh produce will require these types of bags.

Branding: Check to see if printing your business name or logo is an option.

