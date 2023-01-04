Roofing Tools – Your List for Starting a Business

Homeowners know there’s always something to be repaired or replaced on their property. And if you’re thinking of starting a roofing business, then you’ll need the right tools for each roofing job. In this article, we’ll share a list of each essential roofing tool a business needs – from ladders and impact guns to saws and pry bars. Let’s get started!

Essential Tips for Organization, Accessibility, and Safety

As a roofer, having the proper roofing tools like shingles and organizational skills are essential for a safe and successful job. Here are five tips to help you stay organized and safe while working on your customer’s roof.

Tidy, organized work area. Having a designated area for your roofing tools and materials will help roofers stay organized and efficient while working on a roof. This will also minimize the chances of losing or misplacing any materials.

Use proper safety equipment. Always use the proper safety equipment when working on a roof, such as gloves, safety glasses or goggles, a hard hat, steel-toed soft-soled shoes or boots, and fall protection like safety harnesses. Magnetic sweepers and PPE are also equipment to consider for your roofing company.

Inspect your tools and equipment. Before each use, inspect your roofing tools and equipment to ensure that they’re in good working condition.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Be sure to read and follow all manufacturer’s instructions when using any roofing tools or equipment.

Maintain a clean work site. Be sure to clean up your work site when you’re finished for the day. This will help prevent any accidents or injuries.

37 Roof Tools Needed for a Roofing Job

Having dependable tools is essential for roofing businesses and their roofers to get the job done right. Whether you’re a professional roofer or just doing some repairs on your own roof at home, you’ll need a variety of tools to get the job done. This article highlights 37 of the most important roofing tools, from ladders and safety equipment to hammers and saws.

No matter what type of roofing job you’re doing, having the right tools is critical for your safety and the success of the project. Make sure to review this list before starting any roofing project, and be sure to have all the tools you need on hand. With the right equipment, you can rest assured that your roofing job will be a success!

Supplies and Tools for Shingle Roofing Jobs

When it comes to doing roofing jobs involving shingles, having the right tools makes the job easier and can help to avoid problems. Let’s take a look at some of the tools you should consider getting for your roofing business…

1. Asphalt shingles

When putting on a new roof, asphalt shingles are one of the most popular choices for both residential and commercial properties. Asphalt shingles are durable and relatively easy to install, making them a great option for many customer roofing projects.

2. Cap nail guns with roofing nails

To be efficient on roofing repair jobs, you’ll need cap nail guns to help secure the shingles in place. Be sure to get a nail gun that’s specifically designed for roofing projects, and make sure to have plenty of roofing nails on hand.

3. Shingle roofing tear-off bar with fiberglass handle

To remove old shingles, use a shingle tear-off tool with a fiberglass handle. This shingle remover is lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for removing multiple layers of shingles.

4. Hammer tacker stapler

Hammer tacker staplers are lightweight tools that are perfect for small tasks. They can be used to staple papers together or to attach something to a surface.

5. Roofing hammer or hatchet

A roofing hammer, also known as a hatchet, is a tool used for cutting and shaping shingles. It has a sharp blade on one side and a blunt mallet head on the other. The blade is used to cut the shingle to the desired length, and the mallet head is used to tap it into place.

6. Air compressor

An air compressor is a must-have for many roofing jobs. It can be used to power nail guns and other tools, and it’s also helpful for blowing debris off of the roof.

7. Generator

A generator can be a lifesaver in roofing jobs. It can be used to power tools and equipment, and it’s also helpful for providing light at night.

8. Utility knives

Utility knives are helpful for cutting shingles and other materials. Be sure to get a utility knife with a retractable blade for safety.

9. Roof shovel

The roofing shovel is perfect for getting into tight spots and removing multiple layers of roofing. Its sharp blade makes it easy to cut through the roofing material, and the comfortable grip helps you keep your hand safe while you work.

10. Scoop shovel

A scoop shovel is a must-have for any roofing business. It’s perfect for scooping up debris and dirt, and it can also be used to remove old shingles.

11. Pry bars

Pry bars are great shingle removers. The pry bar is inserted under the shingle and then pried up. This removes the shingle from the roof without damaging the roofing material.

12. Tarp materials

Tarp materials are essential for protecting the area around your roofing job. They can be used to cover up plants and furniture, and they can also be used to catch debris.

13. Chalk box or line

Chalk lines are used to mark a straight line on the roof. This is helpful for making sure that your shingles are installed in a straight line.

14. Measuring tape

A measuring tape is a must-have for any roofing job. It can be used to measure the area of the roof, and it’s also helpful for measuring the length of the shingles. Alternatively, you can use a laser tool instead of a measuring tape.

15. Caulking guns with roofing cement

Caulking guns are used to apply roofing cement. Be sure to get a caulking gun that’s specifically designed for roofing projects. The materials you use will depend on the type of roofing cement you choose.

16. Saws and Sawhorses

Saws and sawhorses are essential for cutting shingles. Make sure to get a saw that’s specifically designed for roofing projects. Some types of saws include a reciprocating saw, circular saw, or jigsaw. There are also various sawhorses like the classic A-frame sawhorse or the rolling sawhorse.

17. Drills

A drill is a must-have for any roofing job. It can be used to drill holes for nails and screws, and it’s also helpful for driving nails into the roof. There are different types of drills cordless, electric, or air. An extension cord reel is also helpful for roofing projects.

18. Ladders

Ladders are essential for any roofing job. They can be used to reach high areas, and they’re also helpful for getting down from the roof. Extension ladders and ladder hoists will also come in handy for roofing projects.

19. Roof brackets

Roof brackets are used to support the ladder while you’re working on the roof. They can be attached to the rungs of the ladder, and they help to keep the ladder from slipping. You can also use toe boards in their place.

20. Rake

A rake is a great tool for removing leaves and debris from the roof. It can also be used to spread gravel or other materials on the roof.

21. Broom

Brooms are perfect for sweeping up debris on the roof. They can also be used to sweep the area around the job site.

Metal Roofing Tools & Supplies for Metal Roofing Jobs

If you’re a contractor who specializes in metal roofing projects with or without shingles, then you need the right tools and supplies to get the job done. Here are some of the essential items that you’ll need for your metal roofing jobs:

22. Sheet metal

Sheet metal is the most common type of metal roofing material. It’s available in a variety of thicknesses, and it can be cut to fit any size roof.

23. Tin snips

Tin snips are a must-have for any metal roofing job. They’re used to cut sheet metal, and they can also be used to cut other types of metal roofing material.

24. Sheet metal hammers

Sheet metal hammers are used to shape and form sheet metal. They can also be used to install metal roofing material.

25. Hemming tools

Hemming tools are used to create a hemmed edge on the metal roofing material. This helps to create a clean and finished look.

26. Turbo shears

Turbo shears are used to cut metal roofing material. They can also be used to cut other types of metal.

27. Standing seam lockers

Standing seam lockers are used to secure the seams on a metal roof. They are installed over the seams and lock them in place. This prevents the seams from moving or separating, which can cause leaks.

28. Hand tongs

In roofing, hand tongs are used to hold and manipulate metal roofing material. There are two types of hand tongs: those with jaws that open and close, and those with a fixed jaw and a moveable handle.

29. Roller benders

Roller benders are used to bend metal roofing material. They can also be used to bend other types of metal.

30. Soldering equipment

Soldering equipment is used to join two pieces of metal together. This is done by heating the metal and then applying solder to the joint.

31. Hand seamers

A hand seamer is a tool used to create standing seams on metal roofs. This is done by first measuring and cutting the metal to size, then folding it over and seaming it together.

32. Slip rollers

Slip rollers are used to roll metal roofing material. Metal roofs are usually rolled to create a more uniform look.

33. Edge rollers

Edge rollers are used to create a finished edge on the metal roofing material. This helps to create a clean and finished look on the metal roof.

Other Roofing Tools and Equipment

Shingles aren’t the only thing you need to put on a new roof. Here are a few other tools and equipment your roofing business will need:

34. Truck or Van

A truck or van is essential for any roofing business. It’s used to transport tools and supplies to and from the job site.

35. Equipter RB4000 for the Job Site

An Equipter RB4000 is essential for hauling nails and other materials to help you complete your roofing projects. It’s a safe and easy way to transport materials, and it will help you make quick work of gutters while helping to keep debris off the lawn.

36. Automatic Staple Gun

Underlayment is a key part of any roofing job. An automatic staple gun is the best way to apply it quickly and accurately.

37. Technology

Technology such as software and a website can help elevate your roofing business and make it grow.

Final Thoughts

No matter what type of roofing material you’re using or whether you’re doing a new roof installation or a roof repair, it’s important to have the right tools and equipment for the job. These tools and supplies will help you complete your roofing projects quickly and efficiently, and they’ll help you achieve a professional look on your roofs.