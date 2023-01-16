The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently started accepting applications for the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program.

Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification

The Biden-Harris Administration are expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved population, which includes $25 billion in government contract spending with service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses in Fiscal Year 2021. The VetCert program will significantly improve the customer experience for Veteran entrepreneurs and business owners.

Certification for Contract-Award Eligibility

The VetCert program will now become the primary certification vehicle for all Veteran-owned small businesses. Responsibility for certifications has been transferred from the Veterans Administration to the SBA, as part of the Biden Administration’s focus on stronger interagency collaboration.

The certifications are important classifications that help Veteran-owned businesses qualify for sole-source and set-aside federal contracting awards. Such businesses are only eligible to compete for the sole-source and set-aside contracts at the Department of Veterans Affairs once they are certified.

‘Key Benefits and Well-Deserved Support’

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said: “The SBA’s new Veteran small business certification program is designed with our commitment to deliver exceptional support for our skilled entrepreneurs from America’s military community. Supporting these Veteran entrepreneurs with access to government contracting will ensure they can continue their valued service to the American people, whether working in manufacturing, retail, R&D, or helping us build critically needed infrastructure to promote America’s long-term growth, job creation, and wealth generation.”

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, added: “Small businesses owned by Veterans are eligible for key benefits and well-deserved support because of their owners’ selfless service to our nation. Certification is a critical part of that process, and I encourage all eligible Veterans to submit their verification applications to the Small Business Administration starting today.”

The focus on interagency collaboration was also discussed during the announcement of the VetCert program, with the Deputy Associate Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Government Contracting & Business Development, Larry Stubblefield, explaining: “When federal agencies work together toward a common goal, great things can be accomplished. The collaboration between the SBA and the VA means that Veterans, who have dutifully served our country, will be well served on their entrepreneurial journey and Veteran business owners will have additional opportunities in the federal marketplace.”

Current Certifications Granted One-Year Extension

New VetCert applications started being accepted from January 9, with current Veteran small businesses already verified by the Veterans Administration Center for Verification and Evaluation being granted a one-year extension starting from January 1, 2023.

