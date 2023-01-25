If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There is only so much a customer can carry in a store with their hands. And that is why a shopping basket is so useful. They not only make the shopping experience more enjoyable, but they can also encourage shoppers to add more things to their baskets. If you are looking for shopping basket options for your retail business, here is where you will find them.

As a retailer, having baskets strategically placed in different locations can encourage customers to use them. Your customers will be grateful, and they might even fill that basket with more purchases.

Shopping Basket Options for Your Retail Business

The key to making your customers use your shopping baskets is to make them obvious and easily seen. These baskets from Amazon will help you do just that.

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Baskets with Handles, Black Metal

Top Pick: With 12 metal shopping baskets, this set from Mophron is the top pick on our list. Made from a powder-coated metal frame each basket can hold up to 44 pounds. Other features include thickened metal strips at the bottom, black rubber handles, and a silver basket stand for storage.

Mophorn 6PCS Shopping Carts

Runner Up: The runner up is also from Mophron, but these are shopping baskets with wheels made from premium plastic. You get six 21″D x 13″ W x 14″H baskets in the set and each one can hold up to 75 pounds of items. You can either roll the basket or use the two handles to carry it.

Mophorn 6PCS Shopping Carts

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Shopping Baskets

Best Value: VEVOR delivers the best value in terms of price, build quality, brand and 30-day free returns in this 12-basket set. The baskets are made of high-density polyethylene plastic and solid iron handles coming in at 16.9″L x 11.8″W x 8.07″H. Each basket can hold up to 20 pounds and the set includes an iron stand.

VEVOR Shopping Basket

Buy on Amazon

CleverMade Collapsible Plastic Grocery Shopping Baskets

Although the three-basket set from CleverMade is more expensive, they are very well made and looks different from the competition. It is completely collapsible, measures 17.5″L x 11.25″ W x 9.12″H and can hold up to 25 pounds.

CleverMade Collapsible Plastic Grocery Shopping Baskets

Buy on Amazon

Shopping Basket with Handle and Wheels

This is another rolling shopping basket set that is 21” L x 13.2” W x 14.3” H that can hold up to 75 pounds. Made from premium plastic it has thick plastic stripes on the bottom, two handles for lifting, and a pull-out handle to roll the basket.

Shopping Basket with Handle and Wheels

Buy on Amazon

Shopping Basket Set in Black Metal

Metal wire baskets will last longer making them a good long-term investment. The baskets in this set of 12 are 17” W x 12” D x 7” H made of alloy steel along with a stand made of iron. Eighty-six percent of customers have given it five stars on Amazon.

Shopping Basket Set in Black Metal

Buy on Amazon

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Basket Set

Capable of holding up to 33 pounds, this 12-piece set of baskets from Mophron is made of premium plastic. They are 16.8” L x 11.5” W x 7.9H and the set includes a black basket stand with swivel caster wheels.

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Basket Set

Buy on Amazon

Only Hangers Plastic Shopping Baskets

The 15.5″L x 11.5″W x 8″D shopping baskets from Only Hangers can hold up to 50 pounds, making them one of the strongest when it comes to load. The set has 12 baskets made from durable plastic and metal handles which also include a metal stand.

Only Hangers Plastic Shopping Baskets

Buy on Amazon

Rolling Shopping Basket

Two foldable handles, one for pulling and another one for carrying makes this 28.15″D x 23.82″ W x 14.37″H basket versatile. It is made of high-quality plastic, and it can hold up to 75 pounds of items.

Rolling Shopping Basket

Buy on Amazon

12 Pcs Larger Metal Shopping Baskets

At 18″W x 13″D x 9″H these metal mesh baskets can hold up to 59 pounds. Steel handles, thickened metal strips on the bottom, and rubber covering makes this shopping basket a great buy.

Shopping Basket Set of 12

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Shopping Baskets for Your Business

The right basket for your retail business will encourage your customers to use them. So, consider the items you sell before buying your shopping baskets. Additionally, don’t miss out on these features also.

Size: Make it big enough to carry items in your store comfortably without inconveniencing your customers.

Shape: Look for a shape that can be stacked so it will not take up a lot of space and is easy to carry for your customers.

Material: You can get plastic, steel, and a combination of the two. Consider the items you sell to make sure the baskets will have a long life.

Wheels: If you are getting a shopping basket with wheels, look for strong wheels that can support the recommended load.

Design and Ergonomics: Find a design that you like with ergonomics that makes it easy to carry for your customers.

Basket Stand: A stand designed for the baskets makes it that much easier to stack them neatly in a small space that is easy to see by your customers.

