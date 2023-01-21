Struggling to Stay on Budget? Experts Share Small Biz Cost Cutting Secrets

Small businesses often have small budgets to work with. This means you have to get more done with fewer resources. And you’re often left with less time each day as a result. Luckily, members of the online small business community have been there. Read their cost cutting and efficiency tips below.

Use These Cost Cutting Practices to Save Your Small Business Budget

No matter how much money your small business makes, you still need to track expenses and sometimes cut costs. If you’re in a stage where you need to make some cuts, read this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya for tips.

Consider Buying Used Office Furniture

Outfitting a new office can be pricey. However, there are used options for furniture and equipment that can save you money. In this Small Biz Tipster post, Lisa Sicard explores the advantages of used office furniture. And the BizSugar community chimed in with thoughts here.

Create Amazing Video Content with Just Your iPhone

Lots of businesses want to integrate video into their digital marketing strategies. But they let a lack of fancy, expensive equipment hold them back. Luckily, all you need is an iPhone to shoot effective content. Learn how in this Pixel Productions post by Mike Johnston.

Compare Free and Paid Keyword Research Tools

Keyword research isn’t an area you want to skimp on for your business. But there are plenty of free tools out there that can help you improve SEO. This Profit Blitz post by Camille Concepcion compares several free and paid options so you can find the ones that best suit your company’s needs.

Improve Accuracy and Prevent Errors Through Digital Transformation

Errors can be quite costly for small businesses. Some mistakes may cost you money. And others may waste excessive time. So how can you limit these throughout your organization? April Miller explores some options in this SmallBizTechnology post.

Try These Different Types of Content Marketing

Content marketing is one of the most cost effective strategies for growing a business. In fact, aside from setting up an initial site and possibly amplifying posts, many tactics within this area are free. There are several different types of posts and content to try. If you need some inspiration, check out this Search Engine Journal post by Brian Frederick.

Close More Deals with Automation

It takes time to close lots of sales individually. But there are plenty of automation tools that can help you get more done in less time. Adeyemi Adisa shares several of them in this Platter of Gold post.

Focus on Customer Retention in the First Five Years

Most business owners understand that it’s cheaper to keep existing customers than it is to draw in new ones. However, many new businesses still focus on marketing over customer retention. In this zenloop post, Jessica Day explains why the opposite should be true.

Optimize Images for Search Engines

You probably already have images on your website. So why not make them work for you? In this post, Erik Emanuelli details how to optimize your photos for search engines. After reading, head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Earn Extra Income from a Mobile App

Mobile apps can apply to nearly any industry. Some businesses use them for marketing or engagement. But they can also be an additional revenue stream. Read this eAskme post by Guarav Kumar to learn more about this tactic.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.